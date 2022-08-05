U.S. markets closed

Health Sciences Centre Children's Hospital to receive new inpatient monitors with funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Manitoba

·3 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Audrey Gordon, Manitoba Minister of Health; and the Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services, announced funding for inpatient monitor upgrades and new monitors to support care and remote monitoring capabilities at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Children's Hospital.

This funding will enable the purchase of up to 20 monitors and central stations, and upgrades to several existing inpatient monitors and CHED monitors. This will result in up to 26 inpatient-monitored beds that will support care on three floors. Modern, integrated remote monitoring will enable health care providers to communicate through voice-activated systems and receive immediate notification of any vital sign monitor alarms.

The Government of Canada is investing $3,046,200 towards this project. The Government of Manitoba is also contributing $761,550.

Quotes

"As a premier hospital and medical centre for patients from Manitoba, Northwestern Ontario and Nunavut, it is vital that the Health Sciences Centre Children's Hospital has the equipment and capacity to care for the kids that need their help most. Our government continues to work with its provincial partners to ensure that Canadians and their families receive the quality of care that they expect and deserve."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government knows the importance of investing in infrastructure that helps build healthy and resilient communities. This federal funding of more than $3 million will help upgrade vital equipment at the Health Sciences Centre Children's Hospital, which will further enhance its ability to provide children of Manitoba, Northwestern Ontario and Nunavut with the best quality of care."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital

"Our government is strengthening health care in Manitoba by providing the tools that the dedicated staff of the Children's Hospital need to better monitor juvenile patients. This investment is integral to provide staff with increased notification time and ability to predict medical events to produce better patient outcomes for young Manitoba patients."

Honourable Audrey Gordon, Manitoba Minister of Health

"The Manitoba government is committed to investing to protect the health and well-being of Manitoba residents and to provide safe, quality care for people across the province. These important upgrades at HSC Winnipeg Children's Hospital will result in improved safety, privacy, efficiency and experiences for young patients and their families. This funding is another key example of what we can accomplish when all levels of government work together."

Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services

"The installation of new monitors – and upgrading of existing equipment – will improve our health care teams' ability to support safe patient care for children in need of the specialized services and treatment only available at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg Children's Hospital. This new technology will let members of the care team communicate clearly using voice activation, and will allow teams to respond even more quickly to any vital sign monitor alarms."

Dr. Patricia Birk, Professor and Head, Department of Pediatrics & Child Health, Provincial Specialty Lead, Pediatrics, Child Health, Shared Health

Quick facts

  • Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg is Manitoba's provincial hospital and tertiary care centre. HSC Children's supports care for children from across Manitoba, Northwestern Ontario and Nunavut.

  • The Government of Canada's funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience stream under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

  • The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivering over $33 billion for public infrastructure across Canada. Under the program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

  • In Manitoba, the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Manitoba
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-mb-eng.html

COVID-19 Resilience Stream, a component of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Government of Manitoba: Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program
http://www.gov.mb.ca/ICIP

Web: Infrastructure Canada

