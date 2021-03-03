Health Supplements Providers in Calcium Malate Market Harp on Beneficial Effect on Bone Health in Adults, Global Worth to Touch ~US$ 360 Mn by 2030: TMR

- Rise in demand for effervescent supplements and high-value mineral salts propelling attention on calcium malate supplements among populations

- Prevalence of osteoporosis in older women and in aging population present value-grab opportunities for pharmaceutical companies

ALBANY, N.Y., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits of consuming calcium on bone mass and facilitating general bone health in adolescents and adults have been scientifically established. Thus dietary calcium supplements are considered as a key approach in preventing calcium deficiency disorder, and the risk of bone fracture in elderly people, underpinning the evolution of the market. Calcium malate supplements have attracted attention of clinicians who are recommending them especially to populations who are vulnerable to osteoporosis. The reason for the choice is the high oral bioavailability.

Pharmaceutical companies in the market are keen on providing combo packs of calcium malate supplements and are offering discounts on e-commerce channels to spur sales. Calcium malate supplement formulations are also being incorporated as allergen-free ingredients in fruit preparations, beverages, jellies. Calcium malate is also viewed as a potentially effective nutrient in helping osteopenia patients maintain their deteriorating bone mineral density.

The growing health concerns of people, recently due to COVID-19 infections, has spurred interest toward supplements in fighting off the infections through improving their immunity. The global worth of the calcium malate market is worth ~US$ 211.4 Mn in 2020, and is projected to touch the mark of ~US$ 360 Mn by the end of 2030.

Key Findings of Calcium Malate Market Study

Supplement Manufacturers Aim at Peoples Vulnerable to Osteoporosis

Various calcium supplements including calcium malate supplements have attracted widespread attention among people who are prone to bone density degradation and calcium deficiency disorders. A key trend is the growing clinical relevance of these in managing the prevalence of osteoporosis in people after the age of 40, in both men and women. The high prevalence of the condition is evident in elderly women, especially in postmenopausal women. Citrate malate and calcium carbonate supplementation are found to be effective in improving bone mineral density status in osteopenia patients.

Another key cohort that companies in the calcium malate market are focusing on is the people with weak immunity. In the backdrop of the COVID-19 infections in the last few months, the uptake of multivitamins and calcium supplementation has also increased substantially, expanding the avenue in the calcium malate market. However, pharmaceutical companies are cautioning individuals to first consult physicians before taking the supplementation due to potential side-effects and also due to the fact that it hinders the absorption of certain medicines.

Diverse Portfolio Shapes the Contours of Future Development

Nutraceutical companies in the calcium malate market are diversifying their portfolio by offering supplements in the form of granules, crystals, and fine powders. They are increasingly leaning on launching effervescent supplements that promise high bioavailability, safety, and efficacy for consumers. E-commerce channels, such as e-pharmacies, are being leveraged by these companies to boost visibility of their products. Also, companies are targeting different clinical conditions to reiterate the benefits of calcium malate supplements. Top players are engaging in research that expand the understanding of signalling pathways so that calcium malate supplements can be used for different functions.

Calcium Malate Market: Key Driving Factors

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a key driver for growing clinical relevance of calcium malate supplements

Growing popularity of multi-mineral and multivitamin supplements to fight off various infectious diseases is a key trend

Strides in nutraceutical industry in developing regions fueling the evolution of the market

Calcium Malate Market: Key Industry Participants

Jost Chemical Co.

Akesiss Pharma Pvt Ltd.

Micro Labs Ltd.

Biovea

Medicis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Pharmaceuticals

Revital Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Abott Laboratories

