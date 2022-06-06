U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Health Supply US Establishes Major Nitrile Glove Operation in Greenville, SC

·3 min read

Company to invest over $150 million, create 600 new positions as state's life sciences boom continues

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Supply US, a leading government contracting and medical supply company, will establish manufacturing operations in Greenville County, SC, the company and  Greenville Area Development Corporation have announced, investing more than $150 million and creating 600 new jobs over the next five years. The new Glove One operation will have the capacity to produce 4.3 billion nitrile gloves annually.

South Carolina life sciences boom continues with addition of PPE manufacturing facility in Greenville, SC

A dedicated health care industry and government private sector partner, Health Supply US works to secure the United States' domestic pipeline of medical supplies by identifying, sourcing, and delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care systems and federal, state, and local governments. The company's FDA-compliant products include Class I medical devices and products such as medical isolation gowns and nitrile gloves.

The announcement was the latest feather in the life sciences cap of South Carolina. According to life science industry organization SCBIO, since 2017, life sciences have become the state's fastest-growing industry and feature a higher growth rate than any other Southeastern state. More than 1,030 life sciences companies are spread across the state, employing 87,000 citizens.

"Health Supply US is dedicated to bringing critical medical supply chains back to the United States," said Health Supply US CEO Christopher Garcia. "Nitrile gloves are a vitally needed medical item that keep our frontline health care professionals and first responders safe, an item that we simply cannot rely completely on international markets for our domestic supply in the future."

"This major investment by Health Supply US is further proof that our increased efforts to recruit life sciences companies to South Carolina are paying off," stated SC Governor Henry McMaster. "Expanding our life sciences industry is critical to safeguarding our supply chain and ensuring life-saving medical supplies are readily available during future emergencies. I congratulate Health Supply US on their investment and look forward to the impact they will have statewide."

Founded in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with a mission focused on American manufacturing, Health Supply US has employed thousands of American workers across nine facilities in five states.

The Health Supply US Greenville facility will operate as Glove One. The state-of-the-art facility will produce more than 4.3 billion nitrile gloves per year and greatly increase the domestic supply for this critical item.

"We embarked on this critical project on behalf of our nation, and in doing so, knew that manufacturing site selection was of paramount importance to operational longevity. Greenville and the entire state of South Carolina displayed tremendous enthusiasm for life sciences and support for this medical device operation," said Health Supply US Executive Vice President Aaron Petrosky. "We'd like to thank all those involved who enabled this project to find its Greenville home."

Health Supply US is committed to transforming the pipeline for America's health care facilities, first responder networks, and Federal, State and Local Governments by identifying, sourcing, and delivering essential safety and medical supplies to frontline workers and those who need them most.

The company is dedicated to reshoring PPE manufacturing as a matter of national security so that overreliance on foreign products which led to chronic shortages of critically needed products during the pandemic does not reoccur in the future.

Sam Patrick, 864.787.0820
sam@patrickmkt.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-supply-us-establishes-major-nitrile-glove-operation-in-greenville-sc-301561483.html

SOURCE Greenville Area Development Corporation

