Health tech and biotech startups landed $88 billion in funding in 2022. See 16 of the hottest pitch decks founders used to raise millions from investors.

Riddhi Kanetkar
·2 min read
Caroline Noublanche, founder and CEO of Apricity.
Caroline Noublanche, founder and CEO of Apricity.Apricity.

  • Investors poured $13.5 billion into European health startups in 2022 and $88 billion globally, per Dealroom.

  • Startups in digital health, pharma, and healthcare-staffing secured big rounds.

  • Here are 16 pitch decks that health and biotech founders used.

Startups operating in health tech and biotech enjoyed a bull run in the wake of the pandemic, with 2021 proving a record-breaking year for external investment.

The run was short-lived, however, with the Russia-Ukraine war and the broader rout on tech stocks lowering the amount of capital available to founders.

Still, a number of early- and mid-stage startups — many of which began collaborating with public health providers such as the National Health Service (NHS) — raised notable rounds. Investors focused particularly on digital health, remote monitoring, and drug discovery startups.

Startups that catered to niche demographics, or pioneered novel technology, also saw investor traction from investment firms, angel investors, and government bodies alike.

Vira Health, a startup offering personalized menopause care, bagged $12 million from Octopus Ventures, while James Corden backed wellness startup Hintsa in its $5 million round. In Germany, medical imaging startup NVision secured a $17 million government grant alongside a partnership with Siemens.

Here are 16 of the pitch decks used by health and biotech founders to attract investor funds.

Health tech

Rachel Sanders, CEO of Rootine
Rachel Sanders, CEO of RootineRootine

Health tech is an umbrella term encompassing everything from digital health and therapeutics, to healthcare automation and staffing platforms.

The industry saw tremendous growth in 2020 and 2021, as healthcare providers reeled from the pressures of the pandemic, staff shortages, and mounting backlogs.

Against a backdrop of cooling investor interest globally, these 11 startups raked in millions in 2022.

Vira Health wants to make personalized menopause care the norm. Check out the 8-slide pitch deck it used to raise $12 million in fresh funds.

Check out the 10-slide pitch deck Ryse Health, a startup modernizing care for type 2 diabetes patients, used to land $3.4 million

Check out the 12-slide pitch deck PillSorted, an automated prescription delivery startup, used to raise $6 million in a round backed by the DoorDash founder

Florence is bringing the gig economy to nurses and social care workers. Check out the 20-slide pitch deck it used to raise $35 million.

This Cambridge University spinout helps diagnose mental health conditions. Check out the 9-slide pitch deck Psyomics used to raise $2.9 million.

This startup wants to transform how alcohol addiction is treated. Check out the 24-slide pitch deck Ria Health used to raise $18 million.

Wellness coaching startup Hintsa just raised $5.23 million in a round backed by James Corden. Check out the 45-slide pitch deck it used to raise the funds.

This startup helps healthcare providers offer better virtual care. Check out the 18-slide pitch deck Healthie used to raise $16 million.

This startup that aims to tackle healthcare staff shortages just raised $24 million. Check out the 15-slide pitch deck Patchwork Health used to raise the funds.

Apricity wants to help patients maximize their chances of getting pregnant. Check out the 19-slide pitch deck it used to raise $17 million.

This startup offers personalized nutrition treatments to athletes and consumers alike. Check out the 29-slide pitch deck Rootine used to raise $10 million.

Biotech

Stef van Grieken
Stef van Grieken, cofounder of Cradle.Cradle

In the race to find a viable COVID-19 vaccine, biotechnology startups operating in medical research and drug discovery took center-stage during the pandemic, bringing in over $58 billion globally in funding in 2021.

Here are five pitch decks biotech founders used to secure funding.

This biotech startup is developing a vaccine for honeybees. Check out the 16-slide pitch deck Dalan Animal Health used to raise $3.5 million.

These 3 founders are using AI to analyze patients' biological profiles and recommend drugs. Here's the 15-slide pitch deck they used to raise $5 million backed by Microsoft.

Medical-imaging startup NVision says its quantum tech is a big step forward for catching cancerous tumors. Check out the 18-slide deck used to raise a $17 million grant.

This startup is developing a medical food that treats migraines. Check out the 17-slide deck KetoSwiss used to raise $4 million in seed funding.

This former Googler's stealth startup helps scientists design proteins using AI. Check out the 16-slide deck Cradle used to raise $5.4 million in seed funding.

Read the original article on Business Insider

