U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,685.25
    -16.45 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,319.98
    -112.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,886.54
    -95.81 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.29
    -15.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.50
    +2.57 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8700
    -0.3790 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,545.79
    +1,242.62 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,660.53
    -11.21 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

Health tech startup Color raises $100M at a $4.6B valuation

Aisha Malik
·3 min read

Health tech startup Color has raised $100 million in Series E funding, bringing the company’s valuation to $4.6 billion. This round means Color has now raised a total of $378 million, with this latest round specifically meant to help the company offer new programs that deliver the last mile of care across healthcare services.

The round was led by Kindred Ventures and by funds managed by T. Rowe Price, along with participation from existing investors including General Catalyst, Viking Global Investors, and Emerson Collective. In January, Color raised $167 million in Series D funding, at a valuation of $1.5 billion. This latest round triples that measure of the company's worth.

Color’s software and infrastructure provide tools for preventative health and infectious disease management by making healthcare programs more accessible. To date, Color has partnered with almost 1,000 organizations, including public health departments, employers, and universities to help people get faster access to healthcare services. Its partners include Salesforce, the National Institutes of Health, the State of California, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and more. The company currently facilitates over 6,500 COVID-19 testing sites at offices and schools, and it also runs 500 vaccination sites across the country.

"What we have built will serve as a critical piece of public health infrastructure to deliver access to healthcare services to those who need them most," said Color CEO Othman Laraki. "We have learned that there is an exponential uptick in people's ability to use these services as they become simpler and more convenient. Public health should happen where public life happens."

Ultimately, Color’s approach is to rethink healthcare delivery in order to make it accessible directly in people’s lives with low transaction costs in a way that’s scalable and doesn't require a lot of clinical resourcing.

With this latest round of funding, Color aims to accelerate the expansion of accessible public health infrastructure by helping people get access to screening, diagnostics, and initial treatments for their health needs. Color’s offerings will now include vaccination and preventative health services for schools and employers. It also plans to offer infectious disease management programs in the future.

"Color has built a strong, sustainable, and profitable business that can scale alongside the myriad of health challenges the U.S. faces," said Color CFO Mike Herring. "The response from our partners has been incredibly positive, and our remarkable team has delivered at scale with both pace and quality of execution."

Laraki co-founded Color in 2013 based on his own experience. The company tells TechCrunch his grandmother passed away from breast cancer and that his mother is a breast cancer survivor. He himself is a carrier of a BRCA2 mutation, which can increase an individual's risk for cancer. Finding out this unique risk was challenging for him and he believed that the entire experience felt like something that could have become a much simpler healthcare transaction. Laraki's experience was the catalyst to building Color, which now aims to make healthcare programs more accessible and cost-effective.

The company says its combination of existing offerings and new services expands its efforts to build public health technology and infrastructure for governments, employers, and other institutions that care for large populations.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix is bringing a TikTok-style feed of short 'Kids Clips' to its app

    Netfix is launching "Kids Clip" on its iOS app this week.

  • General Electric to split into 3 public companies

    The massive conglomerate will spin off its aviation, health care and energy divisions over the next couple of years.

  • One year from Pfizer vaccine news, some unlikely market outcomes

    It is exactly a year since Pfizer's announcement of a breakthrough on its experimental COVID-19 vaccine but from emerging markets to airline stocks, many of the trades that were expected to benefit from economies reopening have underwhelmed. It triggered a frenzy of bets on assets such as emerging markets, "value" stocks and high-yielding debt - which suffered most as economies shut down during the pandemic. For "value" sectors such as banks and energy, dogged for years by low valuations and poor growth prospects, COVID-19 was the final straw, sending MSCI's value index to a record low relative to MSCI Growth.

  • These tiny robots inspired by starfish larva move courtesy of ultrasound

    Such technologies could ultimately provide a slew of applications, including a handful of useful features in healthcare. Specifically, how can roboticists get them to move without batteries and other technologies on board. Magnets are a fairly common suggestion, but a team at ETH Zurich is exploring an altogether different solution: ultrasound.

  • General Electric is splitting into three companies

    General Electric's health, energy, and aviation businesses will be spun off into separate entities.

  • Bipartisan bill seeks to curb recommendation algorithms

    A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has introduced legislation that would give people more control over the algorithms that shape their online experience.

  • iOS 15.2 includes Apple's new safety feature for kids in Messages

    Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 15.2, which includes support for its new communication safety feature in Messages. The feature was announced earlier this year, alongside the company's controversial new child sexual abuse (CSAM) detection technology feature, which Apple delayed following backlash. This technology does not require Apple to access or read the child’s private communications, as all the processing happens on the device.

  • Vintage cars are chic again

    The pandemic has brought a swell of interest in classic, vintage and exotic cars, particularly among people with spare cash and a desire for COVID-safe driving adventures.Why it matters: While electric vehicles are often viewed as the future, combustion engines will be with us for now — and vintage cars can be a good investment vehicle in an era of low interest rates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Dealers who specialize in antique and

  • EV Maker Rivian Is Guiding IPO Price Above Top of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric truck-maker Rivian Automotive Inc. is guiding potential investors that its initial public offering is likely to price above the top of its marketed range, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who

  • DraftKings and FanDuel Among Firms Approved for New York Sports Betting Licenses

    The New York State Gaming Commission approves nine companies to offer mobile sports betting in the state.

  • COVID-19 pill: Pfizer plans to file for authorization by Thanksgiving

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani talks about the emergence of Pfizer's pill-based treatment for COVID-19 still in testing and how President Biden's Build Back Better plan aims to lower Medicare and Medicaid prescription drug costs.

  • Gov. Gianforte announces opening of Missoula monoclonal antibody clinic

    A monoclonal antibody clinic will be opening in Missoula at the Providence Center on 902 North Orange Street.

  • Some businesses are firing employees who submit fake vaccination cards

    As more businesses begin to enforce COVID-19 vaccine requirements, some workers are getting caught submitting fake proof of vaccination cards. This comes as multiple states are challenging the Biden administration's vaccination rules. Lindsay Ryan, a lawyer with the firm Polsinelli, joined CBSN to discuss employer rights and vaccine mandates.

  • Kaiser pharmacists could strike starting Nov 15

    After five months of bargaining, the Guild for Professional Pharmacists, the union that represents Kaiser's pharmacists in Northern California, gave Kaiser a notice Friday that the union's about 2,500 pharmacists would go on strike for a week starting on November 15. KTVU's Amanda Quintana reports.

  • Bay Area medical experts call Pfizer results impressive

    Pfizer's stock is performing well this morning, the Monday after it released data showing that its oral medication created to treat Coronavirus - cut hospitalizations in unvaccinated patients by 89 percent. Allie Rasmus reports

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Bitcoin Value Surges? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Warren Buffett Keeps Playing Stock Market Defense; BRKB Stock Backs Off Buy Zone

    Berkshire Hathaway cash swelled to a new high as Warren Buffett sold stock for a fourth straight quarter, BRKB stock briefly topped a buy point.

  • ETF's big splash in MSCI's new China index puts pressure on FTSE China A50

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Just two months after MSCI introduced its China mega-cap index, the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the new index began trading in China on Monday, armed with $4 billion, matching the money tracking the long-established FTSE China A50. The red-hot debut of the four ETFs - two in Shanghai and two in Shenzhen - came after the funds, based on the MSCI China A50 Connect Index, raised 26.7 billion yuan ($4.17 billion) in China. That put the MSCI index, which was launched on Aug. 20, virtually at par with the roughly $4 billion in global ETF money currently tracking the rival FTSE China A50 Index, which was launched in 2003.

  • FTX.US CEO on Total Crypto Market Cap Topping $3T as Bitcoin Breaks $66K, Ether Hits All-Time High

    As bitcoin breached $66,000 and ether hit another new all-time high of $4,700, the overall market cap of all cryptocurrencies topped $3 trillion Monday. Still, bitcoin's dominance continues to decline. Brett Harrison, president of crypto exchange FTX.US, discusses his crypto market update and outlook and shares insights into stablecoin regulation.