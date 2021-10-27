U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.50
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,669.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,568.25
    +23.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.00
    -9.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.44
    -1.21 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.88
    +0.64 (+4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6600
    -0.4690 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,186.80
    -3,777.84 (-6.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,421.04
    -84.12 (-5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,259.55
    -18.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Health tech startup mPharma acquires Vine Pharmacy, enters Uganda

Annie Njanja
·4 min read

mPharma, a Ghanaian health startup, has taken a controlling stake in Uganda’s Vine Pharmacy for an undisclosed amount, marking the firm’s entry into its latest market in Africa.

mPharma disclosed to TechCrunch that it has acquired a 55 percent stake previously held by the Abraaj Group, a private equity firm that collapsed after investors, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, sounded an alarm over the administration of its $1 billion healthcare fund. Abraaj bought Vine Pharmacy in 2013 when it was the largest pharmacy chain in Uganda.

The Vine Pharmacy take-over comes two years after the health startup bought Kenya’s Haltons Pharmacy for $5 million marking mPharma’s foray into the East Africa region.

“Vine used to be the biggest pharmacy chain in Uganda. At its peak, it had about 36 stores spread across the country. But with Abraaj as its largest shareholder, the business had to resize once there wasn’t any more capital available for growth. We are buying out the stake that Abraaj held,” mPharma co-founder and CEO Gregory Rockson told TechCrunch.

Rockson said that he hopes to take Vine Pharmacy to its former glory, when it held the position of the biggest retail pharmacy chain in Uganda. Vine Pharmacy had 20 branches across Uganda when Abraaj took over and embarked on an aggressive growth plan that involved doubling its branches by 2018 – a feat it accomplished until the PE collapsed leading to the shutdown of several outlets. Abraaj also grew the pharmacy’s wholesale business, supplied government agencies and health institutions, and expanded to include personalized patient care through home visits.

mPharma was originally founded in 2013, by Rockson, Daniel Shoukimas and James Finucane, to manage prescription drug inventory for pharmacies and their suppliers. It currently runs retail pharmacy operations and provides market intelligence to hospitals, pharmacies and patients

It remains one of the well-funded startups across Africa, raising over $50 million since inception, including a Series C round of $17 million, led by the CDC Group, the U.K.’s development finance institution, last year. Other existing investors include Silicon Valley backer Jim Breyer of Breyer Capital, Shravin Bharti Mittal of the Bharti Global Limited, Social Capital and Golden Palm Investments. It also enjoys backing from Helena Foulkes, former president of CVS, the largest pharmacy retail chain in the U.S., and Daniel Vasella, ex-CEO and chairman of Novartis; both are members of the board.

“I can tell you Vine is a very profitable pharmacy chain. It's been a family-owned business for almost 30 years, and so, we are really trying to use this moment to scale the business,” Rockson said.

“It’s a really exciting time for us and fortunately, Uganda is an exciting market. It may be like five years behind Kenya, but we think it is ripe for innovation and disruption,” he added.

mPharma’s recently announced that it was rolling out telemedicine services across its network of pharmacies in the continent in its efforts to bridge the doctor to patient gap by providing all-inclusive services. It plans to use its network of pharmacies to build what it describes as a digital primary care service that will offer all-in-one diagnostics services.

Earlier this year, mPharma entered Ethiopia after striking a franchising deal with Belayab Pharmaceuticals through its subsidiary, Haltons Limited. The Ethiopian pharmaceutical firm is part of Belayab Group — a franchisee of companies like Pizza Hut and Kia Motors — in the country.

mPharma plans to continue its franchising model when expanding into new markets. This, Rockson said, will help the startup to focus more on building and refining its infrastructure for a seamless sourcing and distribution system that would address the challenges facing the pharmaceutical market across Africa, including unpredictable supply chains, exorbitant prices and low orders.

Last month, mPharma set-up operations in Gabon after the West African country contracted it to build drug supply chain infrastructure, increasing the startups footprint in the provision of pharmaceutical systems and distribution networks across the continent. Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi and Rwanda are the other markets the tech startup has operations in.

The firm also partnered with Mt. Meru Group, a gas station operator in Rwanda, last November to establish pharmacy branches within its outlets.

“Within less than a year, we've been able to rapidly build the largest retail platform in the country. Today, Rwanda is a very promising market for us,” he said.

The African pharmaceutical market is expected to grow exponentially as the population balloons, thus providing a space for innovation and a market for startups offering mobile health solutions.

Across Africa, Deloitte says in a report, East Africa is the most promising region in terms of healthcare investment owing to its integration and the growing economy, supported by various sectors, including agriculture and tourism. The increased demand for services and products as consumers gain more spending power will also lead to an increase in healthcare and telecom spend, the report said – opportunities that mPharma hopes to tap.

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian Says Hulu Reality Show Will Depict a 'Different Side' of Her Famous Family

    The family signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service last year

  • French consumer confidence falls in October as inflation worries grows

    PARIS (Reuters) -French consumer confidence in October fell back below its long-term average on Wednesday as households fretted about the impact of rising prices on their ability to save in the future. Six months from a presidential election, the data will be closely watched by the government which has tried in recent weeks to cap energy and electricity prices and help lower income families pay winter heating bills and cope with inflation. The INSEE official statistics agency said consumer sentiment fell 2 points to 99 in October from 101 in September.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ENPH earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across