U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.00
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,148.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,176.75
    -30.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.98
    +0.59 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.00
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6480
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,863.44
    -515.04 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.84
    -12.30 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Health Tech Without Borders launches video on one-year mark of the war in Ukraine to recognize the resilience of the Ukrainian people

·2 min read

ZURICH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Tech Without Borders (HTWB), an independent, global non-profit providing digital health aid where it's needed most, has launched a video on the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine. In the video, HTWB highlights the resilience of the Ukrainian people despite the mental and physical toll inflicted by 365 sleepless nights.

Acknowledging the psychological impact of the war, HTWB supports those who struggle with trauma-inflicted mental health issues. As one psychiatrist who HTWB has worked with says, "I do not feel alone, I do not feel forgotten, and this is very important."

Founded on 26 February 2022, two days after Russia invaded, the nonprofit has provided better psychological care for the people in Ukraine by:

  • Providing 110,000+ consultations since 4 March (when the telehealth platform first launched)

  • Publishing a series of educational webinars to train healthcare providers on how to work with patients from war zones

  • Establishing the "Helping Healers Heal" program to support Ukrainian psychologists as they treat a traumatized population

HTWB provides resources in local languages, over a telehealth platform that enables text-based, asynchronous communication between healthcare providers and patients in need—an important function with unreliable internet connections. With this support for those who are still under attack in Ukraine, HTWB strives to provide hope, help, and healthcare.

To support the organization's work, please share the video, volunteer, or consider donating to the "Help, Hope and Healthcare for Ukraine" campaign.

About Health Tech Without Borders
Health Tech Without Borders (HTWB) is a global non-profit organization that supports local communities affected by sudden humanitarian emergencies via digital tools. As an innovation hub, HTWB connects those in need of medical attention with vetted volunteer clinicians via online health intervention tools and offers targeted digital trainings to equip medical personnel with any additional education they might need. HTWB focuses on supporting any person affected by humanitarian disasters while remaining non-sectarian and apolitical.

Since their inception, HTWB has helped more than 110,000 patients in regions of crisis to seek medical and psychological support and facilitated targeted training for more than 2,000 clinicians.

For more information, please visit www.htwb.org

HTWB Media Relations

Marianna Petrea-Imenokhoeva
Founder, Switzerland Branch
HTWB External Communications
marianna@htwb.org

Mara Jones
HTWB External Communications
+44 7870377094
mara.jones@webershandwick.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-tech-without-borders-launches-video-on-one-year-mark-of-the-war-in-ukraine-to-recognize-the-resilience-of-the-ukrainian-people-301754501.html

SOURCE Health Tech Without Borders, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tokio Marine Asset Management's Kasai on Ueda Speech

    Hirofumi Kasai, Senior Strategist at Tokio Marine Asset Management says Kazuo Ueda sounded more dovish than expected as he spoke in a parliamentary hearing on his nomination as the next Bank of Japan governor. He speaks with David Ingles and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets Asia."

  • Oil Traders Hone In on Brent and Murban’s Moves Amid Divergence

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketThe prices of a Middle Eastern crude favored by many Asian buyers and global benchmark Brent have diverged slightly this week as tra

  • Pilbara Minerals CEO Henderson on 1H Results

    Dale Henderson, Managing Director and CEO of Australian lithium miner Pilbara Resources, discusses interim results. Interim net profit rose over tenfold in the half-year. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets Asia" with David Ingles and Haslinda Amin.

  • Marketmind: Kuroda 2.0

    Kazuo Ueda, who takes over as Bank of Japan governor in April, does not give the impression of a man in a hurry. Interest rate markets are positioned for an end to yield curve control as a first step away from decades of super-easy policy experiments in Japan. Yet as he fronted his confirmation hearing before parliament on Friday, he sounded very much like incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Multibagger Potential

    Let’s talk about winning in the stock market. You can make money no matter what the overall economic conditions are – whether stocks go up or down, there will be opportunities to profit by the moves. The key, of course, is understanding when to buy in and when to sell. Every stock will come with the potential for both risk and reward; successful investors know how to balance them. Few stock segments offer a more interesting – and, potentially, more profitable – risk/reward profile than the penny

  • Sickle-cell gene therapy developer stops program, cuts half of staff

    Gene therapy offered hope for thousands of sickle cell disease patients. Now many are ending their programs.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Crispr Therapeutics: FDA Filing on Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Is Almost Done

    The company said it expects to complete a filing for FDA approval for the treatment by March, highlighting its lead in a competitive field.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Sell After Waning Covid Shots Crush Its 2023 Outlook?

    Is Moderna stock a sell after massively missing 2023 sales guidance expectations on a mixed quarterly report? Is MRNA stock a sell?

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy On Growing Enthusiasm For Moderna Cancer Deal?

    Is Merck stock a buy on growing enthusiasm for its tie-up with Moderna in cancer vaccines? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Amazon closes $3.9B buyout of health company One Medical

    Amazon said Wednesday it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical. The e-commerce giant has said the buyout, which was announced in July, is a key component of its growing health care business, which includes its online drugstore Amazon Pharmacy and a patient to doctor messaging service called Amazon Clinic. One Medical, which was owned by San Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc, has about 815,000 members and 214 medical offices in more than 20 markets.

  • Amazon Says It Has Completed $3.49 Billion Deal for One Medical

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. says it has completed its purchase of One Medical parent 1Life Healthcare Inc., sealing the $3.49 billion acquisition after the US Federal Trade Commission declined to challenge it.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJe

  • Ozempic Runs Low for Diabetes Patients as Weight-Loss Use Surges

    Drugs like Ozempic have become so popular among people seeking to lose weight that they are now in short supply for patients with diabetes who depend on the medicines. Diabetes patients said they are spending hours trying to find nearby pharmacies that have their prescriptions in stock. If they don’t, some patients have had to reduce dosing of Ozempic and similar drugs to stretch out their supplies, or switch to alternative drugs.

  • The 5 most important things to know about Medicare so you don’t overpay, according to an expert

    Medicare can be complicated to navigate. Author and expert Diane Omdahl has the answers to your hard questions.

  • Brazil Suspends Beef Exports to China After Finding Mad-Cow Disease

    Brazil confirms a case of mad-cow disease at a small farm in the Amazonian state of Pará, leading authorities to halt beef exports to China.

  • Sliding vaccine sales, new costs, squeeze Moderna 4Q profit

    Moderna’s fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment. Heavy research and development costs also weighed on Moderna as the vaccine developer looks to strengthen an income statement currently dominated by its Spikevax coronavirus preventive shots. Moderna said Thursday that its cost of sales jumped nearly a billion dollars to $1.9 billion in the final quarter of 2022.

  • Oat, almond and soy can be called milk, FDA says in new guidance

    Soy, oat, almond and other drinks that bill themselves as “milk” can keep using the name, according to draft federal rules released Wednesday.

  • Amazon officially becomes a health care provider after closing purchase of One Medical

    Amazon has completed its buyout of One Medical, but officials aren't done investigating the deal.

  • Wall Street Backs New Class of Psychedelic Drugs

    The psychedelic-therapy industry is getting a reality trip as investors and startups focus on treatments that will cost less time and money.

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTuber calls out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.