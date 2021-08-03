U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

Health and Technology Company, Bright™, Launches to Develop a Cognitive Decline Solution Through Passive and Active Wellness Routines!

·5 min read

FAST-TRACKING SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH, BRIGHT INTRODUCES THE NEXT GENERATION BEACON40® 40Hz LIGHT SYSTEM FOR ENHANCED BRAIN FUNCTION!

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Founders Irina Tanenbaum, Wendy Bronfin and Veronica Price announce the launch of BRIGHT™, the health and technology company that fast-tracks scientific research to create passive therapies and active wellness routines for cognitive health. Formerly known as HomeoLux®, BRIGHT's team is comprised of mission-driven entrepreneurs, seasoned product developers, technologists, neurobiologists and business professionals to provide a cognitive decline solution and help those who want to live life to the fullest, regardless of age. BRIGHT also introduces the next generation of BEACON40® light systems that enhances the safe, silent and easy-to-use features found in the original product as well as adding smart home connectivity capabilities in a sleek updated design.

BEACON40&#xae; is the first user-friendly 40Hz wellness lamp available to consumers that is known to improve mental acuity, memory, attention and sleep.
BRIGHT™ Introduces The New BEACON40® 40Hz Light System, Known To improve Mental Acuity, Memory, Attention and Sleep.

With a mission to combat the looming threat of cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease for adults over 50, BRIGHT brings the first user-friendly, 40Hz wellness lamp available to consumers that is known to improve mental acuity, memory, attention and sleep. The company's core products combine technology with behavior and biology, to encourage brain health and wellness. Beacon40 actualizes exciting new research that shows lights flickering at a rate of 40 times per second (40Hz) can mobilize special immune cells, microglia, that purge the amyloid beta plaque associated with Alzheimer's disease and dementia from the brain. A noninvasive and unobtrusive treatment, 40Hz light can help promote brain health for people living with Alzheimer's disease symptoms as well as those who are looking to prevent cognitive decline.

"About 1/3 of all dementia is preventable, yet there are 5.8 million people in the U.S. currently living with Alzheimer's disease," states Irina Tanenbaum, CEO of BRIGHT. "Alzheimer's is a global health crisis with no known cure. Experts agree that new approaches to therapy are essential for today's baby boomers. At BRIGHT we understand the urgency of the Alzheimer's epidemic. We aim to give people the tools and knowledge to decrease the chances of cognitive decline and increase the ability to live a long, healthy, engaged life."

Complementing scientifically proven methods to dramatically reduce the risk of cognitive decline including regular exercise, healthy diet and quality sleep, Beacon40 lights are safe and quiet with an elegant design that blends into any home or office environment. These nurturing lights fade into the background while users go about their daily routines like answering emails, reading or watching TV. BRIGHT recommends using Beacon40 at least one hour per day, every day to receive its full range of potential benefits.

Using the controls on the Beacon40 base, users can set preferences of light duration, color tone and brightness, as well as set daily timers. Users and caregivers can also connect Beacon40 to Google Home,

Amazon Alexa or Apple Home via the TUYA Smart app for a seamless smart home experience. BRIGHT will offer two Beacon40 options for consumers as well as multi-light system options for businesses including:

  • Beacon40 Personal: features 1 base lamp and 1 power cord for use in standard sized rooms and offices.

  • Beacon40 Surround: features 1 base lamp, 1 synchronized satellite lamp, and 2 power cords for larger family rooms and shared office spaces.

  • Beacon40 Lightscape: A synchronized multi-light system for large common areas such as lounges, game rooms, libraries and more.

Available to consumers August 3rd, Beacon40 Personal and Surround light systems start at $274 on the BRIGHT website https://getmebright.com/. Beacon40 Lightscape options and pricing will be available upon request for corporate inquiries.

For more information about BRIGHT and Beacon40 please visit https://getmebright.com/ and/or contact Maggie Davis (maggie@mdpublicrelations.com).

ABOUT BRIGHT™:
BRIGHT™ was founded to address the critical global Alzheimer's disease epidemic and to take the advancing Alzheimer's research out of the lab and into homes. Fast-tracking scientific research to create wellness routines for enhanced brain health, BRIGHT lives at the intersection of wellness and technology to bring wellness products, platforms and experiences to families battling Alzheimer's disease as well as those who want to prevent cognitive decline. The BRIGHT team is comprised of mission-driven entrepreneurs, seasoned product developers, technologists, neurobiologists and business professionals with the determination to harness the power of science to beat Alzheimer's disease and prevent cognitive decline. https://getmebright.com/

About Irina Tanenbaum, BRIGHT Chief Executive Officer:
Irina has a track-record of leading investment research and due diligence for institutional investors. Prior to founding BRIGHT, she ran investment research at a FinTech startup, which propelled her into the world of entrepreneurship. Irina founded her own consulting firm, cultivated growth for seed-stage companies as well as worked with FinTech, MedTech, life sciences, consumer, and social media companies.

About Wendy Bronfin, BRIGHT Chief Product and Marketing Officer:
Wendy has spent her career at the intersection of emerging technologies, consumer needs and market opportunity, most notably in the education and wellness sectors. Prior to founding BRIGHT, Wendy was immersed in the global startup ecosystem, where she led product and marketing at Techstars, the worldwide network helping entrepreneurs succeed. In addition, she advises leading HealthTech, EdTech, and consumer media companies in developing new product and platform strategies for smart homes, and the future of wellness.

About Veronica Price, BRIGHT Chief Knowledge Officer:
Veronica, a neurobiologist, brings 20+ years of diverse business experience in start-ups, corporations, and nonprofits to the BRIGHT team. Prior to founding BRIGHT, Veronica was focused on entrepreneur training, program pilots, and developing new markets, as well as advising organizations on innovation strategy. A serial entrepreneur in her own right, Veronica ran a successful business for more than 10 years.

Media Contact: Maggie Davis
MD Public Relations
maggie@mdpublicrelations.com
908.310.5468

BRIGHT&#x002122; is a health and technology company that fast-tracks scientific research to create passive therapies and active wellness routines for cognitive health.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-and-technology-company-bright-launches-to-develop-a-cognitive-decline-solution-through-passive-and-active-wellness-routines-301346129.html

SOURCE BRIGHT

