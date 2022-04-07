U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.25
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,383.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,548.50
    +43.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.90
    +3.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.27
    +2.04 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +0.94 (+4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9100
    +0.1100 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,775.19
    -1,189.69 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.19
    -34.16 (-3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.48
    -11.22 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Health toll from industrial farming to soar as demand for cheap meat skyrockets

·4 min read

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - New research released today, on World Health Day, has shown the most damaging human health impacts linked to industrial farming and how these will only get worse as the demand for meat continues to grow in all corners of the world.

Pigs at a high welfare farm in Canada. These pigs have access to the outdoors and are not kept in cages. Photo: World Animal Protection. (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)
Pigs at a high welfare farm in Canada. These pigs have access to the outdoors and are not kept in cages. Photo: World Animal Protection. (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)

World Animal Protection's latest report, The Hidden Health Impacts of Industrial Livestock Systems, exposes how governments around the world are turning a blind eye to the public health toll of industrial agriculture systems as well as the suffering of billions of farmed animals.

Canada is already the 8th highest meat consuming nation and by 2030, meat consumption is projected to grow 30% in Africa, 18% in the Asia Pacific, 12% in Latin America, 9% in North America and 0.4% in Europei. This skyrocketing demand sees billions of stressed animals suffering and confined to cramped and barren cages or pens for their whole lives. Over 70% of the 80 billion land animals industrial farming systems each year.

The research builds on the concept of five pathways "through which food systems negatively affect our health", outlined by the World Health Organization in their 2021 report, Food Systems Delivering Better Healthii. World Animal Protection details how these negative health impacts are directly linked to industrial animal agriculture:

  1. Malnutrition and obesity: Industrial farming systems have displaced local and sustainable food production. At the same time, the high volumes of cheap meat produced is allowing for excessive meat consumption - one of the leading risk factors for chronic illnessiii.

  2. Superbugs and diseases: Three-quarters of the world's antibiotics are used on farmed animals – a practice driving the emergence of antimicrobial resistant bacteria. As well, industrial farms put stressed animals into tightly packed sheds, risking disease like swine flu or bird flu that can jump to humans.

  3. Foodborne illnesses: Industrial farming creates high levels of stress in animals, leaving them prone to bacteria or parasites that can cause foodborne illness in people, such as Salmonella.

  4. Illnesses from environmental contamination: Heavy metals like zinc are added to industrially farmed animals' diets and contaminate waterways. More pesticides go to crops destined to feed animals suffering on industrial farms than anywhere else.

  5. Physical and mental impacts for workers – Physical and mental health impacts suffered by workers on industrial farms include poor working conditions in meat slaughtering, processing and packaging facilities, physical injury and psychosocial and mental health issues.

Lynn Kavanagh, Farming Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection, said: "This report highlights the true costs of industrial animal agriculture systems, which has detrimental consequences for our health and the environment. The interconnection between how we treat animals, public health and ecosystem health couldn't be clearer and a One Health, One Welfare approach should be taken to improving our food system."

Dr. Lian Thomas, Scientist at the International Livestock Research Institute said: "The health of farmed animals and their environment must be a high priority for the public health sector. Sustainable food systems which promote good animal health and welfare, and environmental protection, will directly protect human health."

A change is needed. World Animal Protection is calling on the Canadian government to educate Canadians on the benefits of consuming more plant-based foods and fewer animal-based foods, in line with the Canada Food Guide, and to facilitate a widespread transition to more humane, sustainable, just and resilient farming practices that do not harm the environment, animals and public health.

Notes to Editors

  • For media interviews please contact Beth Sharpe, Communications Director for World Animal Protection at bethsharpe@worldanimalprotection.ca

  • The latest FAO/OECD Agricultural Outlook forecasts production of beef, pork, poultry, and sheep meat is projected to grow 5.9%, 13.1%, 17.8% and 15.7% respectively by 2030.

About World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection is the global voice for animal welfare, with more than 70 years' experience campaigning for a world where animals live free from cruelty and suffering.

We have offices in 12 countries and work across 47 countries. We collaborate with local communities, the private sector, civil society and governments to change animals' lives for the better.

Our goal is to change the way the world works to end animal cruelty and suffering for both wild and farmed animals. Through our global food system strategy, we will end factory farming and create a humane, equitable and sustainable food system. By ending the exploitation and commodification of animals, we will give wildlife the right to a wild life. Our work to protect animals will play a vital role in solving the climate emergency and public health crises. Worldanimalprotection.ca

__________

i OECD/FAO. 2021. OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook (Edition 2021). OECD Agriculture Statistics (database), https://doi.org/10.1787/4bde2d83-en (accessed 8th September 2021).

ii WHO. 2021. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240031814 (accessed 15th September 2021)

iii WHO 2018. Noncommunicable diseases https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/noncommunicable-diseases (accessed 16th September 2021)

SOURCE World Animal Protection

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c6481.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee these coronavirus stocks rocketing higher by 246% to 355% over the next year.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Dive As Israel Study Looks Bearish On Fourth Covid Shot

    Vaccine stocks toppled Wednesday after an Israeli study suggested immunity wanes quickly following a second Covid booster shot.

  • FDA Advisors Say Fall Booster Vaccine Will Be a Challenge

    Heading off a serious wave could take a new kind of Covid-19 vaccine that targets variants of the virus, not the original strain. But health officials still don't know which variants to target.

  • Sugar substitutes may interfere with liver’s ability to detoxify, researchers say

    Study found two non-nutritive sweeteners could affect liver’s metabolism of blood pressure meds, antibiotics, and antidepressants

  • If You Live in These 13 States, Don't Eat Raw Shellfish Right Now, CDC Warns

    Whether you're hitting the raw bar at your favorite restaurant or shucking your own at home, eating raw oysters is a popular mealtime tradition worldwide. Unfortunately, the delectable seafood also presents plenty of risks to those who consume them. Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food&Drug Administration (FDA) are warning that people who live in more than a dozen states should avoid eating certain raw oysters due to a viral outbreak. Read on to see which place

  • Coronavirus cases are rising again in L.A., San Diego and San Francisco

    The increases are modest, and it's unclear whether this a brief hiccup, the beginning of a larger wave of cases or something in between.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Letter to Shareholders - Update on Recent Progress

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) is providing a letter to shareholders, included below.

  • A New COVID-19 Mystery

    To many people’s surprise — including mine — new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have not begun to rise. Over the past two weeks, they have held roughly steady, falling about 1%, even as the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of omicron has become the dominant form of COVID-19 in the U.S. Across much of Europe, by contrast, cases surged last month after BA.2 began spreading there, and many experts expected a similar pattern here. That hasn’t happened. “It has not taken off,” Michael Osterholm, a Unive

  • Chinese Pharma Firm Kintor Surges 229% After Saying Its Drug Reduces Covid Deaths

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese drug maker Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. soared in Hong Kong after saying its pill was highly effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization or deaths related to Covid-19, raising the prospect of a first homegrown antiviral treatment. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions A

  • 'Girl Who Can't Smile' Due to Rare Disorder Signs a Modeling Contract: 'I Get to Inspire People'

    New Zealander Tayla Clement was born with an extremely rare condition called moebius disorder, which makes her unable to move her eyebrows or upper lip

  • People Are Sharing Long-Held Habits They Developed In Childhood That They Later Realized Held A Much Deeper Meaning

    "I only realized this year that most people don't do this."View Entire Post ›

  • Second booster shields elderly from COVID but protection wanes quickly - study

    In Asia, South Korea started giving out fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in February and Singapore has said a second booster dose is planned for those aged 80 and older. Another study from Israel showed last month that seniors who received a second booster of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine had a 78% lower mortality rate than those who got just one. Israel started offering a second booster in January.

  • I was allowed to transition at 18 without question – but I regretted it

    The debate about trans identities and gender dysphoria has become very polarised – even for those of us who have lived through it.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • This Super-Effective Standing Abs Workout Will Leave Your Core Sore - in 10 Minutes

    When you want to work your abs without getting on the floor, try this 10-minute standing abs workout. In this core-strengthening routine, you'll do bodyweight moves for your abs, as well as a few using a five- to 10-pound dumbbell to add intensity. This 10-minute standing abs workout features 11 different exercises, including sumo squats with side bends, standing kick crunches, and dumbbell wood chops. Make sure to really focus on using your core muscles when doing these exercises - not momentum. And if holding the dumbbell feels like too much, do these moves without it. These exercises will not only strengthen the muscles in your core, including your obliques and lower abs, but you'll also work your legs and arms. This strength-training workout will also elevate your heart rate, so you're getting in a quick cardio workout, too. Having a strong core isn't just for looks! It can prevent back pain, is essential for stabilizing your spine to improve your posture and prevent injury, and will help you during other workouts like running, HIIT, and weightlifting. Related: No Gym Needed With This At-Home Fitness Plan -&nbsp;All the Workouts Are Videos! Credits: On Anna: Adidas clothes and APL shoes

  • Why calorie counts on menus could actually be worse for our health

    Calorie counts on food menus could backfire because people may choose unhealthier meals, it has been warned.

  • Coronavirus in Shasta County: 4 people die of COVID, county offers free 2nd booster

    COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination clinics and other pandemic news updates in Shasta County during the month of April 2022.

  • Abortion Pills, Once a Workaround, Are Now a Target

    Last year, after Texas passed its strict abortion ban, surgical abortions in the state dropped by half. Many women found a workaround: pills. The week the law took effect, requests for medication abortion shot up to 138 a day from 11 a day at just one service that delivers the pills by mail. Anti-abortion lawmakers in the state were already on it. That same week, they passed another law making it a felony to provide abortion pills through the mail and requiring doctors to comply with new testing

  • Sleep Apnea—A Plague for America with More Help on the Way

    By Brad Sorensen, CFA OTC:RSPI | NASDAQ:IXHL I had the pleasure of moderating a discussion on sleep apnea hosted by Force Family Office that featured the pioneer in the study of sleep science and inventor of the ubiquitous CPAP machine, Dr. Colin Sullivan. The founder and CEO of Sommetrics, Dr. Richard Rose, also joined and spoke about the science behind sleep apnea as well as introducing a new

  • 3 takeaways ahead of potential fall Covid booster campaign

    Panel members agreed that myriad unknowns persist about the coronavirus and how it might evolve.