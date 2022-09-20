U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,872.50
    -27.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,790.86
    -228.82 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,505.40
    -29.62 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.56
    -20.28 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.90
    -1.83 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.80
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    -0.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    -0.0035 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1394
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6800
    +0.4620 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,246.66
    +114.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.03
    +1.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Health Union to Present Poster at American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine Annual Meeting

·2 min read

Research finds people with myasthenia gravis who use condition-specific community resources feel more supported, knowledgeable about their condition

PHILADELPHIA , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leader in social health, has been accepted to present research about the impact that using myasthenia gravis-specific resources can have on medical care and various aspects of quality of life for people living with myasthenia gravis (MG) at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM). The research, in the form of a poster titled "Patient Perspectives Among Users of Myasthenia Gravis-Specific Community Resources – Can Community Resources Make An Impact?," will be presented from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21 during the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America's Scientific Session.

Leveraging findings from Health Union's Myasthenia Gravis In America 2021 survey of 568 people diagnosed with the condition, the aim of the research was to determine how using MG-specific community resources may impact patients' perceptions of their health journey.

The research revealed that 77% of respondents used MG-specific community resources, including other MG patients and condition-specific websites and online support groups, to manage their MG. The respondents who use these resources were more likely than those who don't to say they feel knowledgeable about their condition, feel supported by those in the MG community and currently see an MG specialist.

The research authors are Health Union's Kaitlyn Sutton, associate director of community development; Lauren Ruffalo, associate director of community development; and Elisabeth Ho, manager of insights operations.

The MGFA Scientific Session, presented by the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America Medical/Scientific Advisory Council, will highlight research in MG and myasthenic disorders and feature leaders in MG research from the scientific and clinical areas.

The 2022 AANEM Annual Meeting offers physicians, technologists and other healthcare professionals the opportunity to learn about the latest in neuromuscular, musculoskeletal and electrodiagnostic medicine and advancements, including improving patient care, medical knowledge, interpersonal communication, professionalism, and systems-based practices. The conference, with both in-person and virtual attendance options, runs Sept. 21-24 in Nashville, TN.

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader driving and amplifying social health. As the premier social health company, only Health Union encourages the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey. The company reaches millions of people through the largest portfolio of condition-specific online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders - addressing virtually every condition and providing the information, connection and support they need.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-union-to-present-poster-at-american-association-of-neuromuscular--electrodiagnostic-medicine-annual-meeting-301628582.html

SOURCE Health Union

Recommended Stories

  • FDA advisory committee to review three cancer drugs this week

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss three cancer therapies. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday to vote whether the benefits of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s treatment of patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer outweigh the risks. The same day the committee is also set to discuss Pepaxto, Oncopeptides AB' investigational multiple myeloma treatment that received an accelerated approval in early 2021.

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine?

    The company has generated billions in sales from this product alone, although many investors now think this tailwind will soon end, as the demand for coronavirus vaccines could drop substantially starting next year. The company is currently working on another promising vaccine that may not become nearly as successful as Comirnaty, but could generate at least $1 billion in annual sales if approved. Let's look into this program and what it could mean for Pfizer.

  • MindMed Collaborators Dose First Patient in Phase 1 Investigator-Initiated Trial of MDMA-Like Substances

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 investigator-initiated study led by MindMed collaborator Prof. Dr. Matthias Liechti at University Hospital Basel (UHB). The study aims to evaluate the effects of MDMA-like substances, including MDA, Lys-MDMA, Lys-MDA, versus a placebo in healthy vo

  • A Chronic Disease Still Waiting for a Drug

    As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high.

  • Nikola’s Top Executives Threatened to Quit If Founder Milton Didn’t Step Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Three top Nikola Corp. executives threatened to resign in 2020 if the electric-vehicle maker’s founder, Trevor Milton, didn’t step down as executive chairman, according to a filing in the federal fraud case against him.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin

  • Can This Tiny Biotech Take On Pfizer?

    Undaunted by a potential battle with a goliath like Pfizer, Prometheus is developing PRA023, an experimental treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus' candidate could eventually generate billions in annual revenue, but it will have to overcome PF-06480605, a similar candidate from Pfizer. Can Prometheus take on Pfizer in the lucrative space for inflammatory bowel disease treatments?

  • Nikola Founder Trevor Milton stands trial on fraud charges

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan explains the fraud case being made against Nikola founder Trevor Milton.

  • Putin Accused of Sending Serial Killers and a Cannibal to Fight His War

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA leading expert in Russia’s prison system, Olga Romanova, says the Kremlin’s latest recruitment tactic in the war on Ukraine is something out of her “worst nightmares.”Yevgeny Prigozhin—the head of Vladimir Putin’s shadowy private army, Wagner Group—has been taking trips to Russian prison camps in order to enlist convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine, according to accounts from military analysts and videos that have emerged on Telegram from Russian p

  • Qualcomm Fuels Creativity and Innovation Through Pipeline of Diverse Talent

    Innovation is at the core of our business and is thus imperative to our continued success. Diverse teams – built around different perspectives, demographics, experiences and skill sets – fuel creat...

  • EXCLUSIVE: Newly Listed Virax Biolabs Launches Monkeypox Antigen Rapid Test

    Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX) has announced the distribution of a Monkeypox Antigen Rapid Test Kit launched in the European markets accepting the CE mark. The specialized diagnostic kits can be found by contacting the company’s sales representatives. Founded in 2013, in July 2022, Virax Biolabs concluded its initial public offering of 1.35 million shares at $5.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $6.75 million. The test kits are for use in point-of-care settings. They can help heal

  • Nikola CEO Tells Jurors He Worried About Exaggerations by Company Founder Trevor Milton

    Mark Russell, testifying in securities-fraud case, said he believed company was better off with him making public statements.

  • 'Can’t work at a desk': What it's like to be out of work with Long COVID

    It’s been more than 2.5 years and Americans are still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, otherwise known as Long COVID, and it's forced many out of the labor force.

  • If You Have Any of These Colgate Toothpastes, Get Rid of Them, FDA Warns

    Few daily rituals hold quite as much importance as brushing your teeth. Besides being a grooming requirement essential for keeping your breath fresh, research has also shown that it can have a significant impact on your long-term health as well. In most cases, the only harm that can come from picking up your toothbrush is the result of doing something wrong during the twice-a-day cleaning ritual. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that anyone with certain Colgate toothpastes

  • Family says fatal shooting case shows ‘stand your ground’ defense doesn’t work for Black men

    William “Marc” Wilson was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a shooting that he says was in self-defense against a racist attack on a Georgia highway, and his family and lawyers say the case reveals a racial double standard for “stand your ground” laws.

  • Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

    Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S. “I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population . . . might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci…

  • Missing High School Students Turn Up Dead on North Carolina Trail

    Orange County Sheriff's Office/Handout Two North Carolina teens who vanished in mysterious circumstances over the weekend have been found dead on an Orange County trail, authorities say.The Orange County Sheriff’’s Office said two bodies found Sunday match the description of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, though a medical examiner has yet to provide full confirmation.“Although we do not have that confirmation yet, in the absence of any other missing persons matching the des

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7% on Monday, following President Joe Biden's interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday.  So what President Biden's comments on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic clearly caught the attention of investors.

  • 2 decomposed bodies found in home of a former Rhode Island mayor, police say

    Two bodies have been found “in a lengthy stage of decomposition” in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, police said.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in the Next Year

    Two such potential long-term winners are biotechnology companies Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), and the market could well bid up their stocks over the next 12 months. Biotechs that focus on gene-editing technologies have made a lot of noise in the past few years. Krystal Biotech seeks to develop medicines using gene-editing primarily for dermatologic diseases.

  • Racists bused Black mothers with many children to Cape Cod decades ago. Sound familiar?

    For some Black families used as pawns in a political ruse by White segregationists many decades ago, the act of […] The post Racists bused Black mothers with many children to Cape Cod decades ago. Sound familiar? appeared first on TheGrio.