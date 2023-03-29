U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,011.78
    +40.51 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,599.86
    +205.61 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,874.33
    +158.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.16
    +11.53 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.15
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.70
    -3.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    -0.0060 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2305
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6570
    +1.7820 (+1.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,256.01
    +1,370.27 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.28
    +15.31 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Health Union, Society for Participatory Medicine Announce Collaboration to Empower Responsible Patient Leadership

PR Newswire
·3 min read

First-of-its-kind certification program will promote complementary social health, participatory medicine movements

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leader in social health, and the Society for Participatory Medicine (SPM), the preeminent organization in promoting true collaboration among patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals, announce today that they are working together to develop initiatives that combine the organizations' shared mutual interest in responsible patient engagement and patient leadership.

Health Union Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Health Union)
Health Union Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Health Union)

Health Union and SPM will collaborate on the development and launch of a certification program that educates patient leaders, increases their credibility, differentiates their roles (and impact) from celebrity and lifestyle influencers and amplifies their voice among fellow patients and within the larger healthcare industry.

"As Health Union continues to strengthen its reputation as the leader in social health and the model for responsible patient leadership, it is imperative for us to work with people who have like-minded goals," said Dr. Amrita Bhowmick, Health Union's chief community officer. "The Society for Participatory Medicine is unmatched in its ability to effectively bring together the patient and HCP voices in a credible and impactful way."

This collaboration will enhance patient leaders' skills and knowledge in providing support in two important, complementary concepts:

  • Social health - the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey

  • Participatory medicine - a movement in which patients and healthcare professionals actively work together and encourage each other as full partners in healthcare

"We are thrilled to work with Health Union on addressing this important unmet need for patient leaders," said Dr. Danny Sands, co-founder and chief advocacy officer of the Society for Participatory Medicine. "Because of their health conditions, patient leaders must learn how to most effectively collaborate with their health care professionals to manage their health, and they must teach their networks how to do the same."

About the Society for Participatory Medicine

Created by a passionate group of professionals, caregivers and patients with a vision to start a movement to transform the culture of healthcare, The Society for Participatory Medicine (SPM) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit membership organization devoted to promoting the concept of participatory medicine, a movement in which activated empowered patients engage as drivers of their health, and in which providers encourage and collaborate with them as full partners in their care. SPM does this by stimulating dialogue, influencing policy, advocating research, and educating patients, health care professionals, and others. SPM members include stakeholders from across the healthcare continuum.

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader driving and amplifying social health. As the premier social health company, only Health Union encourages the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey. The company reaches millions of people through the largest portfolio of condition-specific online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders - addressing virtually every condition and providing the information, connection and support they need.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-union-society-for-participatory-medicine-announce-collaboration-to-empower-responsible-patient-leadership-301784869.html

SOURCE Health Union

Recommended Stories

  • What WHO’s New Covid-19 Vaccine Guidance Means for Pfizer and Moderna Stock

    The two companies have said they expect roughly 100 million Covid-19 vaccines doses to be administered in the U.S. this year.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Novo Hits Another Record High As WHO Considers A Key Move In Obesity

    The WHO will consider adding obesity treatments to its "essential medicines list." The move could help shares of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: VKTX, BMEA, ITCI Soar on Study Data, INCY Faces Setback

    Pipelines updates from Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Intra-Cellular (ITCI) are the key highlights for the biotech sector.

  • FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter. WHAT IS NARCAN? The approved nasal spray from Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions is the best-known form of naloxone.

  • FDA Approves First OTC Naloxone Nasal Spray For Opioid Overdose

    The FDA has approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc's (NYSE: EBS) Narcan, 4 milligrams (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription use – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. The move paves the way for the medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in drug stores, convenienc

  • Dreaded Medical Paperwork Required by Health Insurers to Be Trimmed

    Prior authorization has generated so much resentment in recent years that some health insurers have been making tweaks.

  • Biomea (BMEA) Up 99% on Upbeat Data From Type II Diabetes Study

    Preliminary data from an ongoing mid-stage study shows that treatment with Biomea's (BMEA) lead candidate demonstrated a robust glucose-lowering response in patients with type II diabetes.

  • Unity (UNX) Down on Disappointing Results From Wet AMD Study

    Unity's (UBX) phase II ENVISION study on UBX1325 fails to meet the non-inferiority threshold compared to aflibercept through 24 weeks in the wet AMD study.

  • Novartis Surges As It Goes After Eli Lilly's Second Biggest Moneymaker

    Novartis stock surged Monday after the company's treatment reduced the risk of relapse in patients with early-stage breast cancer.

  • Nashville Police Release School Shooting Body-Camera Footage

    Nashville police released body-camera footage on Tuesday showing officers responding to a shooting at Covenant School that killed six people. The footage shows officers searching rooms and firing at the suspect. Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/AP

  • Man Accused of Using City of London Firm for £50 Million Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- The boss of an allegedly fake City of London foreign-exchange investment firm defrauded investors of £50 million ($61.7 million) after deceiving them with authentic-looking luxury offices and elite sponsorship deals at Chelsea Football Club, a court was told.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks i

  • Exxon’s Climate Opponents Were Infiltrated by Massive Hacking-for-Hire Operation

    A charity created by some Rockefeller heirs is among the groups targeted by hackers. The oil giant hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing.

  • Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Depression Drug Meets Study Goal, Stock Up

    Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) announces positive top-line data from its phase III study evaluating lumateperone for the treatment of depression. Stock surges 16% following the news.

  • US regulator sues Beaxy in expanded crypto crackdown, as platform shuts down

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged crypto firm Beaxy.com and several executives for registration failures on Wednesday, expanding regulators' push to rein in the industry. The SEC accused a Chicago-based firm behind Beaxy and some affiliates of serving in various roles such as an exchange, broker and clearing agency without registering with the SEC. Wednesday's civil charges came one day after Beaxy said it would immediately suspend services, saying that "due to the uncertain regulatory environment surrounding our business, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations."

  • There Is No Cure For ALS, But Coya Therapeutics Might Have The Answer According To A New Clinical Study

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Starbucks' ex-CEO Schultz resists 'union busting' claims by U.S. Senators

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Starbucks' former Chief Executive Howard Schultz defended himself and the coffee chain against allegations of "union busting" at a U.S. Senate committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. The Seattle-based company has previously denied allegations that it illegally fired pro-union baristas or spied on workers as hundreds of U.S. stores organized unions starting in late 2021. It also says it did not violate federal labor law by offering some new benefits - including higher wages, student loan repayment tools, and a savings account program - only to non-unionized stores, as the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has alleged.

  • Credit Suisse has violated U.S. tax evasion deal, Senate Committee finds

    LONDON (Reuters) -Credit Suisse violated a 2014 plea deal with U.S. authorities by continuing to help ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes and concealing more than $700 million from the government, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee found on Wednesday. After concluding a two-year investigation into Credit Suisse - which this month agreed to a rescue takeover by rival UBS - the committee said it had uncovered "major violations" of the 2014 agreement between the Swiss lender and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) for enabling tax evasion. New owner UBS or the Swiss government should assume responsibility for any future fines, the committee said, calling on the DoJ and the Internal Revenue Service to investigate whether Credit Suisse should face more penalties.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets Approval of Psoriasis Drug in EU

    Bristol Myers' (BMY) Sotyktu gets approval from the European Commission to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

  • FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried accused of bribing Chinese officials

    A newly unsealed indictment accuses Sam Bankman-Fried of conspiring to pay a $40 million bribe to Chinese government officials.