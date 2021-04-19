U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,983.00
    -98.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,988.50
    -41.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.10
    -18.90 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.94
    -0.19 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2047
    +0.0066 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.11
    +0.54 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1400
    -0.6430 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,241.00
    +1,862.86 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,277.37
    -114.34 (-8.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.44
    +16.91 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

Health and Wellness CBD Start-Up - Alphagreen - Seeks £2m in Crowdfunding

·4 min read

Europe's biggest CBD marketplace offers retail investors the opportunity to buy in

Health and Wellness Cannabis Start-Up poised for significant growth in booming sector up 450% in 12 months

Plans include expanding product ranges by 20%, opening new markets, category and product innovation set to shake up health and wellness space and increased marketing spend

LONDON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphagreen, Europe's leading marketplace for cannabis products is launching the largest ever crowdfunding raise in the CBD and medical cannabis space.

The cash injection will be used to grow its e-commerce and digital marketing operations, expand into new global territories, and leverage its expertise of the sector to enter the emerging market for medical cannabis.

The business had a strong start and raised in the last few days £1.5m already. Existing investors include Stockholm-based Enexis AB, US cannabis fund West Creek Investments and angel investors, including Igor and Oleg Tikhturov.

Co-founder and CEO of Alphagreen, Alexej Pikovsky, said, "The cannabis industry is here to stay. The global market is poised for a significant growth phase and Alphagreen is perfectly positioned to capitalise on the increased use of medicinal cannabis and fundamental changes to the way the cannabis and CBD market will function."

Alphagreen has enjoyed phenomenal growth since its launch in October 2019, and it was uniquely placed to capitalise on the shift to online retailing and increased interest in wellness products as a result of the pandemic.

When it began trading, Alphagreen listed four brands and 50 products. Today the CBD marketplace sells more than 150 brands with more than 2,500 products. Revenue has surged from £23,562 in its second quarter 2020 to £130k in the first quarter of 2021, representing a growth of more than 450%.

As well as generating revenue from the growing number of companies who want to list products on its platform, Alphagreen offers end-to-end e-commerce technology services including SEO, Business Intelligence (data collection; data and market trend analysis) and having one of the largest content creation hubs, including over 1,000 top influencers accessing and part of the Alphagreen e-commerce channel.

One of the key factors behind Alphagreen's success to date, has been a content first strategy where unique and well-researched content has been created leading to strong search rankings. In fact, in the last 12 months more than five million words of exclusive content have been created. As a result, Alphagreen's content has become top ranking within Google across the UK and several other European countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

Cannabis products are one of the fastest growing markets in the world, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 22%.

With its focus on the common challenges of sleep, anxiety and pain, unparalleled market intelligence, market place innovation set to shake up the health and wellness space and content-driven marketing strategy, Alphagreen is expecting to grow by another 300% in 2021.

Alexej Pikovsky adds: "We are on track to finish off the year with close to a million pounds in sales and should see a huge jump in 2022 when our content first strategy, together with our e-commerce market place showcasing the very best in health and wellness brand innovation and portfolios, plus massive web traffic that any business would want to be part of really kick in. We are uniquely positioned and are excited to work with the best brands globally."

About Alphagreen Group:

Alphagreen Group is an ecommerce platform and technology provider focused on CBD and other alternative healthcare products. It operates Europe's leading platform for CBD and provides a comprehensive marketplace for consumers and brands within the wellness and beauty space, provides trustworthy and effective CBD products to alleviate psychological and physical ailments and is expanding into other niche industries including medical cannabis and nootropics.

Founded in 2019, Alphagreen was born from a passion for health and wellbeing, combined with technology and innovation.

The brainchild of entrepreneurs Alexej Pikovsky and Viktor Khliupko, Alphagreen was created to simplify the entire experience with CBD and alternative healthcare products along every step of the consumer journey.

For more information please contact:

Nicky Smith: nicky@junglecatsolutions.com; +44(0)7867 513 361, +44(0)2036000228
Sophie Woolford: sophie@junglecatsolutions.com; +44(0)7825 347 446, +44(0)2036000228

