Health and Wellness Deals Galore this October with Reckitt Indonesia's Lazada Super Brand Day

·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world relaxes protocols against Covid-19, the fight against germs is far from over. From individuals to families, good health is strongly correlated with good hygiene and nutrition. According to the World Bank, hygiene promotion is the most cost-effective health action to reduce disease. However, ensuring better hygiene in the home doesn't have to cost a lot, either. Therefore Reckitt Indonesia, a leader in health and wellness products, will run its Super Brand Day on Lazada Indonesia starting 23 October 2022, with the choice deals going online on 26 October. Find out more about Reckitt's Super Brand Day on Lazada Indonesia at https://www.lazada.co.id/reckittsbd/.

"Reckitt Indonesia's range of body, health, and nutritional care covers the essentials from baby to adults – consumers can expect to see great deals for all of Reckitt Indonesia's premium brands, including Enfagrow, Dettol, Vanish, Harpic, and Durex, among others," shared Srinivasan Appan, President Director of Reckitt Indonesia.

Keeping homes germ free

Dettol is a well-known household brand with decades of experience sanitizing the home and keeping people safe and clean. From its iconic antiseptic liquid that can be used to sanitize virtually every surface and clean wound to its range of moisturizing and anti-bacterial body wash fluids, you can rest assured of germ protection for your home and family all day, every day.

Speaking of the home, Reckitt Indonesia also carries both Vanish and Harpic, two household names that have helped millions worldwide keep their bathrooms and laundry clean and germ-free.

Sexual health importance

Consumers shouldn't forget the importance of sexual and reproductive health when we talk about health. Latex condoms aren't just useful for family planning; when used correctly and consistently, they are highly effective in preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as HIV.

So, look out for Reckitt Indonesia's fantastic deals on products in their Durex line of products this October.

Better nutrition for children

As a world leader in health and wellness, Reckitt also has products in its diverse range for babies and children above one year of age. Brands under Reckitt include Enfagrow and Sustagen, where they deliver premium nutrition carefully tailored to support healthy physical growth and brain development of the future generation.

Reckitt's formula brands have the proper nutritional combination of the building blocks of life – protein, carbohydrates, and fats, together with essential vitamins, minerals, and DHA. In infants, DHA is crucial for optimal visual and cognitive development.

Reckitt's world-class brands share three simple goals: Protect, Heal, and Nurture. And this October, Indonesian consumers will have the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on various health and nutritional products to ensure the best for themselves and their families.

With a wealth of expertise and innovation behind every product, Indonesians and millions worldwide trust Reckitt brands to help them enjoy healthier lives every day.

About Reckitt

Reckitt exists to protect, heal, and preserve in a collective effort to create a cleaner and healthier world. We believe that access to high-quality hygiene, health, and nutrition is a right for everyone.

Reckitt is the company behind a number of the world's leading consumer brands known and trusted in hygiene, health, and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

SOURCE Reckitt Indonesia

