Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024|Surging Adoption of Healthy Eating Habits to Boost Growth |17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness market size is expected to grow by USD 1,299.84 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Health and Wellness Market 2020-2024 market is expected to have Negative growth.

Latest market research report titled Health and Wellness Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Health and Wellness Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The increasing emphasis on the promotion of health and wellness activities and programs, surging incidences of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions, and rising number of new product launches in the market are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as frequent product recalls, lack of cost transparency and value-based payments, and a high degree of disorganization, price instability, and a lack of skilled manpower might hinder the growth.

Health And Wellness Market: Product

By product, the market is segmented into beauty and personal care products, health and wellness food, wellness tourism, fitness equipment, and preventive and personalized health. The beauty and personal care products segment held the largest market share in 2019 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

Health And Wellness Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, the health and wellness market is segregated into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for health and wellness in the region.

Companies Covered

  • Bayer AG

  • Brunswick Corp.

  • Core Health & Fitness LLC

  • Danone SA

  • EVOLVE Brands LLC

  • General Mills, Inc.

  • Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

  • Nestlé SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Health And Wellness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in health and wellness market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the health and wellness market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the health and wellness market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the health and wellness market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bayer AG

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Core Health and Fitness LLC

  • Danone SA

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Johnson Health Tech Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

