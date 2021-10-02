U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,748.66
    +3,979.72 (+9.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Health and Wellness Food Market 2021|$362.15 Bn Incremental Growth is Expected During 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption of Healthy Eating Habits to Boost Growth

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 362.15 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the health and wellness food market to witness a CAGR of 8.27%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Health and Wellness Food Market by Geography, Product, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Health and Wellness Food Market by Geography, Product, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

Factors such as increasing adoption of increasing adoption of healthy eating habits, rising importance of organic food, and increasing food sensitivities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The health and wellness food market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Health and Wellness Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download FREE Sample Now!

Health and Wellness Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the Health and Wellness Food Market in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the health and wellness food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as high cost of health and wellness food, high popularity of processed food, and intense competition from private vendors may threaten the growth of the market.

For Multiple Report Purchase Subscribe to our Lite Plan at just USD 3,000 and Download 3 Reports a Year and View 3 Reports Every Month.

Health and Wellness Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist health and wellness food market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the health and wellness food market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the health and wellness food market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of health and wellness food market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Flaxseed Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aronia Berries Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Health and Wellness Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 362.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.14

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

To Know More Valuable Insights- Click Here!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-and-wellness-food-market-2021362-15-bn-incremental-growth-is-expected-during-2021-2025--increasing-adoption-of-healthy-eating-habits-to-boost-growth-301389793.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Merck’s COVID-19 pill is a 'huge game changer': Doctor

    Dr. Anthony Harris, WorkCare chief innovation officer and associate medical director, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Merck seeks authorization for COVID pill, HHS clarifies HIPAA rights for COVID vaccine

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel&nbsp;to discuss the latest medical news, including Merck seeking emergency authorization for their breakthrough COVID pill and the HHS stating that HIPAA rights don’t apply for COVID-19 vaccine status.

  • Should I do that Roth conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, where I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am when I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue, it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • Vaccinations have mitigated rise of COVID-19 variants: COVID-19 National Task Force Chair

    Dr. Adam Brown, Emergency Physician and COVID-19 National Task Force Chair at Envision Healthcare discusses Merck's new COVID-19 pill and trends in COVID-19 case counts.&nbsp;

  • Why Exxon and Other Oil Stocks Are a Better Way to Play a Rally in Natural Gas

    Crude producers often pump out considerable gas too. Investors could look at Exxon, Royal Dutch and Marathon..

  • Exxon Earnings Will Get a Boost from Higher Oil and Natural Gas Prices. The Stock Is Jumping.

    Natural-gas prices have surged around the world in recent months as shortages have hit the U.K., Europe and China.

  • There’s a Worldwide Energy Crunch. Here’s How to Play It.

    Investors looking to get exposure to surging prices for natural gas and other fuel sources might consider Cimarex Energy, Marathon Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, and other stocks.

  • Stock Market In Correction; Merck Covid Drug Rocks Moderna, BioNTech: Weekly Review

    The stock market fell into a correction as the major indexes and leaders sold off. Merck leapt on a Covid drug, but rocked Moderna, BioNTech.

  • American Airlines, Alaska, JetBlue Orders Workers to Get Covid-19 Vaccinations

    More airlines are telling employees they’ll have to get Covid-19 vaccinations as carriers move to comply with new rules for companies that do business with the federal government.

  • Foxconn tentatively agrees to produce electric vehicles in Ohio, doesn't rule out Mount Pleasant

    Foxconn Technology Group has reached an agreement to buy a large automotive production plant in Ohio that it said could enable it to begin manufacturing electric vehicles for Fisker Inc., work that Wisconsin officials had sought to bring to Foxconn's facility in Mount Pleasant.

  • 5 Stocks to Play the Steel Industry’s Revival

    Steel companies are benefiting from surging demand and prices, and the future looks bright. Yet, the stocks remain among Wall Street’s cheapest.

  • China’s Coal Miners Told to Produce Even If They’re Over Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s leadership has told the country’s state-owned miners to produce coal at full capacity for the rest of the year even if they exceed annual quota limits as they struggle with the deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC

  • Saudis Triumph in Oil Market With Comeback From Covid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- When the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers gathers next week, group leader Saudi Arabia can savor a moment of triumph. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonEighteen months after slashing crude product

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • UPS Appeal Successful; $27 Million Nuclear Verdict Remanded to Trial Court

    A $27 million-plus nuclear verdict against UPS handed down in 2019 has been overturned by a Texas appellate court and remanded to the trial court with a requirement for a venue change. The original case was heard in the Texas 58th District Court in Jefferson County. But the order handed down Thursday by Judge Charles Kreger of the Texas 9th Court of Appeals remands the case to Harris County, Texas, home of the city of Houston. UPS (NYSE: UPS) and Byron Bisor, the driver from the 2018 wreck that

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • 3 Reasons Wells Fargo Won't Be Broken Up

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently asked the Federal Reserve to rescind Wells Fargo's financial holding company license and make it sell its non-banking and investment banking operations.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper CEO Is Looking at Deals Worth Up to $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has spent the past three years bringing together two of the world’s largest drinks businesses. Now that that job’s done, Chief Executive Officer Bob Gamgort is on the prowl for the company’s next target. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Fro

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.