Health and Wellness Food Market size to grow by USD 362.15 Bn, 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Health and Wellness Food Market", the market will witness a YOY growth of 8.14% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (naturally healthy food, functional food, BFY food, organic food, and food intolerance products), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The market for health and wellness foods is expanding mostly due to the rising popularity of healthy eating habits, while some issues, such as their high price, may restrain this growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Health and Wellness Food Market by Geography, Product, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Health and Wellness Food Market by Geography, Product, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Global Health and Wellness Food Market are fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Danone SA

  • Dean Foods Co.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Mondelez International Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 33% of market growth. The two biggest markets in Europe for foods promoting health and wellbeing are the UK and France. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the forecast period, the growth of the health and wellness food market in Europe would be facilitated by the increasing preference for organic food over inorganic food items.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, France, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Health and Wellness Food Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Buy Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The naturally healthy food category will significantly increase its market share in the health and wellness food market. Natural foods are more widely consumed now than ever before because of their added health advantages. The lack of such regulations and certifications, combined with the rising demand for healthy food, has helped attract more vendors, resulting in the market's rapid growth.

However, the food regulatory authorities are not currently engaged in rulemaking to establish a formal definition and policy for the use of "natural" in human food labeling.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges

One of the main drivers of the growth of the health and wellness food market is the rising number of people who are changing their eating habits, adopting a healthy nutritional diet, and leading active lifestyles. Global awareness of the value of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and physical activity is growing, which is crucial for the development of the industry under consideration.

Nutritional diets have been associated with mental, physical, and emotional well-being, and the absence of such balanced diets can result in illnesses and bad health. The demand for nutrient-rich food is rising as a result. Although factors such as the high cost of health and wellness food may impede the market growth.

Related Reports:

Superfoods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The superfoods market share is expected to increase to USD 125.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%.

Maracuja Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The maracuja oil market share is expected to increase to USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%.

Health and Wellness Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 362.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.14

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

 

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Naturally healthy food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Functional food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 BFY food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Organic food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Food intolerance products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Competitive scenario

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 11.4 Danone SA

  • 11.5 Dean Foods Co.

  • 11.6 General Mills Inc.

  • 11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 11.8 Kellogg Co.

  • 11.9 Mondelez International Inc.

  • 11.10 Nestle SA

  • 11.11 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 11.12 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-and-wellness-food-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-362-15-bn-33-of-the-markets-growth-will-originate-from-europe---technavio-301600733.html

SOURCE Technavio

