Health And Wellness Market Size to Grow by USD 1.39 Trillion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health And Wellness Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Health and Wellness Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the health and wellness market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.39 trillion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing emphasis on the promotion of health and wellness activities and programs and increasing incidences of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as frequent product recalls will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The health and wellness market report is segmented by Product (Beauty and personal care products, health and wellness food, Wellness tourism, Fitness equipment, and Preventive and personalized health) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for health and wellness in APAC.

View our sample report for the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in store.

Some Companies Mentioned

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Gym and Health Clubs Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Spa Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Health And Wellness Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.29%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.39 tn

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.16

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-and-wellness-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-39-trillion--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301403730.html

SOURCE Technavio

