Health and Wellness Market size to grow by USD 1.39 trillion, Market Research Insights highlight increasing emphasis on the promotion of health and wellness activities and programs as a Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Health and Wellness Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.16% at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (beauty and personal care products, health and wellness food, wellness tourism, fitness equipment, and preventive and personalized health) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Health and Wellness Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Health and Wellness Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf AG

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Danone SA

General Mills Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 34% of market growth. The largest market in APAC for health and wellness is China. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Moreover, the expansion of the health and wellness market in APAC will be facilitated by the rising demand for wellness tourism in the area and government programs that support wellness tourism.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, China, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Health and Wellness Market during the forecast period.

The health and wellness market share growth in the beauty and personal care products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The size of the worldwide beauty and personal care market has increased as a result of the rise of online beauty and personal care retail stores like Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd. (Nykaa) in India. The expansion of the consumer base has also been influenced by the rising desire for organic and natural beauty and personal care products.

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Geography

Health and Wellness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.39 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

