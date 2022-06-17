U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

Health and Wellness Market Size to Reach USD 1.29 Trillion Globally by 2025 at 6.29% CAGR | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and wellness market size is expected to grow by USD 1.39 trillion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.29% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas is a major trend supporting the health and wellness market share growth. Increasing requirements to treat varied physical and mental conditions like rheumatism, circulation disorders, improved joint health, spinal column ailments, bronchitis, and asthma have led to a growing demand for thermal/mineral springs and spas worldwide. The growth in the number of operating spas has been observed worldwide due to the increasing demand for spa services by consumers.  The above-mentioned factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the global health and wellness market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Health and Wellness Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Health and Wellness Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the market trends - Request a sample report 

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Health and Wellness Market Analysis Report by Product (beauty and personal care products, health and wellness food, Wellness tourism, Fitness equipment, and preventive and personalized health) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/health-and-wellness-market-industry-analysis

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Health and Wellness Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Health and Wellness Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Health and Wellness Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Health and Wellness Market: Market Dynamics

  • Driver: The key factor contributing to the health and wellness market growth is the increased emphasis on effective health and wellness products and a healthy lifestyle by consumers globally. The increasing disposable income of the lower and middle-class consumers is enabling them to spend on health and well-being services and products. Health and wellness brands are successfully marketing their products through social media to capture a larger consumer base. Key vendors are using optimized data from data partners such as eXelate and Data Alliance Inc for promotional activities.

  • Challenges: The frequent product recalls will be a major challenge for the health and wellness market during the forecast period. Product recalls not only bring a bad reputation to any industry but also increase the operational and financial constraints for the companies operating in that market.

Health and Wellness Market: Vendor Analysis

The health and wellness market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Bayer AG

  • Brunswick Corp.

  • Core Health & Fitness LLC

  • Danone SA

  • EVOLVE Brands LLC

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

  • Nestlé SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

  • To know about vendor offerings - Click Now!

Health And Wellness Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD tn, 2020-2025)

  • Beauty and personal care products - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Health and wellness food - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wellness tourism - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fitness equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Preventive and personalized health - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD tn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports:

  • The foodservice market size has the potential to grow by USD 822.31 billion from 2020 to 2025., and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. Download a sample now!

  • The travel market share is expected to increase by USD 451.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.86%Download a sample now!

Health And Wellness Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.39 trillion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.16

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bayer AG, Brunswick Corp., Core Health & Fitness LLC, Danone SA, EVOLVE Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape              

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01:  Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis for hotels, restaurants, and leisure

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product               

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Beauty and personal care products

  • Health and wellness food

  • Wellness tourism

  • Fitness equipment

  • Preventive and personalized health

Here health and wellness food has shown the maximum growth while personal care products, wellness tourism, fitness equipment and personalised health have the lowest growth.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15:  Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Product

5.3 Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17:  Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18:  Beauty and personal care products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19:  Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20:  Health and wellness food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21:  Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22:  Wellness tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23:  Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24:  Fitness equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25:  Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26:  Preventive and personalized health - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 28: ?Customer landscape?

7. Geographic Landscape                     

??The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30:  Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing emphasis on promotion of health and wellness activities and programs

8.1.2 Increasing incidences of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions

8.1.3 Rising number of new product launches in market

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Frequent product recalls

8.2.2 Lack of cost transparency and value-based payments

8.2.3 High degree of disorganization, price instability, and lack of skilled manpower

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

                               8.3.1 Growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas

8.3.2 Rising demand for organic, eco-friendly, clean-labeled, and sustainable health and wellness products

8.3.3 Growing number of distribution deals, technological associations, collaborations, and acquisitions

9. Vendor Landscape                             

Exhibit 44:  Vendor landscape

9.1 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46:  Industry risks

9.2 Competitive Lanscape

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Bayer AG

Exhibit 49:  Bayer AG - Overview

Exhibit 50:  Bayer AG - Business segments

Exhibit 51:  Bayer AG – Key news

Exhibit 52:  Bayer AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 53:  Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.4 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 54:  Beiersdorf AG - Overview

Exhibit 55:  Beiersdorf AG - Business segments

Exhibit 56:  Beiersdorf AG – Key news

Exhibit 57:  Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 58:  Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

10.5 Core Health and Fitness LLC

Exhibit 59:  Core Health and Fitness LLC - Overview

Exhibit 60:  Core Health and Fitness LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 61:  Core Health and Fitness LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Danone SA

Exhibit 62:  Danone SA - Overview

Exhibit 63:  Danone SA - Business segments

Exhibit 64:  Danone SA – Key news

Exhibit 65:  Danone SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 66:  Danone SA - Segment focus

10.7 General Mills Inc.              

Exhibit 67:  General Mills Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 68:  General Mills Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 69:  General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70:  General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Exhibit 71:  Johnson Health Tech Inc.  - Overview

Exhibit 72:  Johnson Health Tech Inc.  - Product and service

Exhibit 73:  Johnson Health Tech Inc.  - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 74:  Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 75:  Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 76:  Nestle Sa – Key news

Exhibit 77:  Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 78:  Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 79:  PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80:  PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 81:  PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82:  PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Shiseido Co. Ltd

Exhibit 83:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 84:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 85:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 86:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 87:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 88:  The Procter and Gamble Co. – Key news

Exhibit 89:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 90:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-and-wellness-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-29-trillion-globally-by-2025-at-6-29-cagr--technavio-301569860.html

SOURCE Technavio

