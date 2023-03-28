U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.50
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,682.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,809.25
    +20.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.80
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.10
    +6.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5890
    -0.9660 (-0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,966.16
    -946.90 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,450.02
    -26.85 (-0.10%)
     

Health2Sync Partners with Novo Nordisk and Biocorp in Japan to Integrate Mallya®︎ Cap

PR Newswire
·4 min read

Bringing Fully Digitized Experience for Diabetes Patients on Insulin and Adding Another Data Point to Japan's Personal Health Record Initiative

TAIPEI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health2Sync (Taipei, Taiwan and Tokyo, Japan) announces today that its latest version of the Health2Sync App integrates insulin data from Mallya® Cap, the connected device dedicated to insulin pens developed by Biocorp and marketed in Japan by Novo Nordisk. This partnership realizes the first data integration of its kind in the world and is expected to help patients on insulin treatment manage their health by capturing multiple data points, including insulin injection logs.

The population of diabetes and pre-diabetes exceeds 20 million in Japan[1]. Thanks to the advances in insulin and non-insulin drugs during the past two decades, the combined use of those drugs in Japan increased, and the glycemic control leveled off after 2014 in patients with type 2 diabetes[2]. However, according to a 2017 study, 44% of Japanese diabetes patients still reported omission or non-adherence to insulin, a greater value than that reported in other countries[3]. Patients treated with insulin need to measure their blood glucose multiple times a week and inject insulin accordingly, and the large amount of data makes it difficult and burdensome for patients to accurately record the time and amount of each injection and make proper adjustments based on clinicians' guidance.

Mallya® is a non-medical smart sensor that attaches directly to the FlexTouch® insulin pen, saving time and effort from manually inputting or recording injection data. After attaching the Mallya® cap to a FlexTouch® pen, the smart cap enables automatic data collection and sends the injection dosage, date, and time to the Health2Sync App wirelessly in real-time.

The synchronized data can be analyzed with diet and blood glucose levels by the Health2Sync App, providing further analyses and a more accurate understanding of personal glucose management and lifestyle adjustments.

"With the Health2Sync solution, we are able to tap into markets like Japan, where the use of connected devices and medicine are highly advanced", said Eric Dessertenne, CEO of Biocorp. "We also believe that such integration with automatic analyses will empower patients to make timely personal adjustments."

"Launching the Mallya®︎ cap demonstrates the further value we hope to bring to patients on insulin treatment," said Bruno Lacombe, the Vice President of Diabetes Business Unit at Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd. "In Japan, efficient dosage recording and data visualization are critical parts to the diabetes management."

Dr. Yasutaka Maeda, Director of Minami Diabetes Clinical Research Center said, "With the Mallya® Cap, it is very easy and efficient for patients to comply with the insulin treatment as the details of insulin injections are automatically transferred to the Health2Sync app. This enables healthcare providers to make evidence-based treatment recommendations."

Dr. Atsuhito Tone, Deputy Director of Internal Medicine and Diabetes Center of Okayama Saiseikai General Hospital said, "From the clinician's perspective, the Mallya®︎ Cap and Health2Sync solution captures insulin dose and glucose trends in a single platform, helping healthcare providers with better decision making., Integrating medical and health information with both public and private PHR providers is expected as part of PHR initiative we are witnessing in Japan."

"By integrating the Mallya®︎ Cap, we are very excited about improving accuracy and expanding the data categories to be captured," said Ed Deng, CEO of Health2Sync. "Following the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's (METI) effort in 2022 to drive PHR[4], we will continue to work with various stakeholders in Japan to provide integrated solutions and encourage patients to manage their health through digital tools better."

The Mallya®︎ data integration is now available to the 350,000 Health2Sync users in Japan. Health2Sync plans to deploy comprehensive digital insulin management experiences to other countries this year.

[1] https://tradingeconomics.com/japan/diabetes-prevalence-percent-of-population-ages-20-to-79-wb-data.html

[2] https://drc.bmj.com/content/10/3/e002727

[3] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27846737/#:~:text=Results%3A%20Overall%2C%2044%25%20of,driven%20by%20their%20patients'%20lifestyles

[4] https://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2022/0620_003.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health2sync-partners-with-novo-nordisk-and-biocorp-in-japan-to-integrate-mallya-cap-301782784.html

SOURCE Health2Sync

Recommended Stories

  • Safe-haven dollar slides as bank fears ease; yen surges

    The U.S. dollar slid for a second day against major peers on Tuesday as receding fears of a full-blown banking crisis sapped demand for the safest assets. The yen, traditionally also a safe haven, however, rebounded strongly for overnight losses, with analysts pointing to likely repatriation of overseas profits by Japanese corporations into the end of the country's fiscal year on Friday. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar also jumped, while the euro and sterling pushed higher.

  • Target Spending $5 Billion to Deliver Better Stores, 'Affordable Joy'

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • ARK Invest Scoops Up Coinbase, Block Shares for Second Straight Day

    Cathy Wood's fund bought COIN and SQ on Thursday and Friday last week after Coinbase tumbled on getting hit with a Wells Notice and Block took a hit following a short-seller's report.

  • Novartis Surges As It Goes After Eli Lilly's Second Biggest Moneymaker

    Novartis stock surged Monday after the company's treatment reduced the risk of relapse in patients with early-stage breast cancer.

  • Novo Nordisk (NVO) Meets Semaglutide Higher Dosage Study Goal

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) announces positive top-line results from its phase III increased dosage study of semaglutide, 25 mg and 50 mg, for the treatment of patients with type II diabetes.

  • Alibaba Rival Pinduoduo's Shopping App Was Taken Down From App Store, Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Flags Tampering Vulnerabilities

    Kaspersky Lab security researchers highlighted potential malware in PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo. Last week Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google suspended Pinduoduo after discovering malware in unsanctioned software versions. The Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider explained how the app could boost its privileges to vandalize user privacy and data security, Bloomberg reports. It tested versions of the app distributed through

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Sanofi, Regeneron, AbbVie, Roche and Eli Lilly

    Sanofi, Regeneron, AbbVie, Roche and Eli Lilly are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Novartis (NVS) Kisqali Positive for Early Breast Cancer

    Novartis (NVS) Kisqali meets primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival in certain patients with early breast cancer at risk of recurrence.

  • US Spy Agency Cyber Chief Warns TikTok Is China’s ‘Trojan Horse’

    (Bloomberg) -- Rob Joyce, the head of the US National Security Agency’s cybersecurity arm, said popular video-sharing app TikTok is China’s “Trojan horse” and poses a long-term, strategic cybersecurity concern. Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpJoyce said it was critical that the US governm

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Might Block AI Rivals From Using Bing Search

    Microsoft (MSFT) reportedly cautions rival search engines that it may cut off access to its Internet-search data if they continue using it to develop their own AI chat products.

  • Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT, sees grim outlook

    EU police force Europol on Monday warned about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT in phishing attempts, disinformation and cybercrime, adding to the chorus of concerns ranging from legal to ethical issues. "As the capabilities of LLMs (large language models) such as ChatGPT are actively being improved, the potential exploitation of these types of AI systems by criminals provide a grim outlook," Europol said as it presented its first tech report starting with the chatbot. "ChatGPT's ability to draft highly realistic text makes it a useful tool for phishing purposes," Europol said.

  • Almost 2 tons of beef chuck recalled over E. coli

    Elkhorn Valley Packing is recalling the beef chuck after shipping it to states from Connecticut to Pennsylvania.

  • Depression and anxiety may be biologically aging you. These small changes could slow the clock

    If you’re one of the millions of Americans who suffers from a mental disorder, your body might be older than you think.

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Amid 5G Wireless Network Edge?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback underway.

  • Will Verizon (VZ) Subscriber Base Benefit From Free Offers?

    Verizon's (VZ) promotional offer is likely to entice users who would prefer to enjoy the premium 5G network experience without any contractual obligations.

  • Drug Middlemen Accused of Price Fixing by Ohio Attorney General

    The state’s lawsuit alleged certain pharmacy-benefit managers shared drug pricing and other information to gain leverage during rebate negotiations with pharmaceutical companies.

  • Ubisoft has pulled out of E3 2023

    You can add Ubisoft to the list of companies that won’t be attending the first in-person E3 in four years.