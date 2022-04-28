U.S. markets closed

HealthBeats Raises US$3m Seed Funding Led By Heritas Capital And SEEDS Capital To Expand Remote Vitals Monitoring In Australia And Singapore

·5 min read

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY and NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthBeatsTM, a Singapore-based healthtech start-up with end-to-end remote vitals monitoring solution, today announced the close of a US$3m Seed round led by healthcare investor Heritas Capital together with SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of government agency Enterprise Singapore.

HealthBeats - Heartbeats of Healthcare
HealthBeats - Heartbeats of Healthcare

The HealthBeatsTM Remote Vitals Monitoring platform provides healthcare providers and patients with a simple-to-use and simple-to-deploy solution to remotely monitor patients at home using clinical-grade medical devices. The user-friendly platform supports a wide range of diseases using regulatory approved devices from multiple brands, and covering various vitals such as temperature, blood oxygen saturation, blood pressure, blood glucose, body weight and more. Vitals are transmitted real-time to healthcare providers for proactive care management.

According to a large-scale Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) telehealth study funded by the Australian government, remote monitoring of chronic diseases has the potential to save up to A$3 billion a year through reduction of avoidable admission by 53.2% and reduction in rate of length of stay by 75.7%. Australian healthcare providers have also demonstrated positive clinical outcomes from the deployment of HealthBeats Remote Vitals Monitoring solution with some of them reporting reductions in avoidable hospital admissions by up to 50%. The HealthBeats platform has also defied common belief that elderly chronic patients are less technological savvy with the largest pool of patients being aged 61 and above, with those aged 81 and above achieving the highest adherence even after 6 months.

HealthBeats has deployed its Remote Vitals Monitoring solution to 30 hospitals and clinics across Australia, working with various Primary Health Networks (PHNs) and Local Health Districts (LHDs) supporting various use cases such as chronic disease management, post-hospitalisation, emergency response for Covid-19 and clinical trials.

"At HealthBeats, we believe that regular monitoring both within and outside of institutional healthcare settings can only lead to better outcomes. We aim to work through the healthcare industry's inherent complexities to offer simple solutions and remain the platform of choice by healthcare providers and patients alike. We are fortunate to post positive cashflow and profitability by third year of our operations in 2021, made possible from strong trust and support from our customers, partners and most importantly, our team members. This Seed funding round will help boost our current strong growth momentum as we continue to deliver stellar value to our stakeholders through the acceleration of our product development and business development efforts," said Ms. Aileen Lai, CEO and Founder of HealthBeats. "We are excited to embark on our next stage of growth in partnership with Heritas Capital & SEEDS Capital."

"Heritas Capital invests in high-impact ventures across the healthcare space, especially tech-enabled solutions that are scalable in addressing underserved needs. The COVID-19 pandemic has created the urgent need to support our healthcare professionals and caregivers effectively with fit-for-purpose tools for enabling alternate sites-of-care especially in hospital-home community settings. We envision that HealthBeats is well-positioned to enhance and deliver a best-in-class remote patient monitoring platform as an integral part of value-based healthcare infrastructure beyond the pandemic," said Ms. Janet Chia, Principal and Head of Venture Capital at Heritas Capital.

"The solutions provided by homegrown startup HealthBeats are designed to meet the growing demand for remote monitoring solutions and gradual shift from provider to patient-centric solutions in today's healthcare climate. SEEDS Capital is delighted to partner Heritas Capital to support HealthBeats in building the platform's core capabilities and expanding the use of its solution across markets. Beyond assisting the company in enhancing its technology through further R&D in Singapore, we look forward to supporting HealthBeats as it strengthens its foothold in Australia and expands into new markets like the United States," said Tan Kaixin, General Manager of SEEDS Capital.

About HealthBeats

HealthBeatsTM is a global Remote Vitals Monitoring platform designed to bring healthcare home. We provide patients with medical devices from multiple brands to be self-administered regularly at home and have their results transmitted real-time to their healthcare providers for proactive care management.

We build HealthBeats based on our belief that regular monitoring outside of healthcare settings can only lead to better outcomes. Through our collective and extensive experiences across the healthcare industry, we endeavour to work through the inherent complexities to bring simple solutions to patients and healthcare providers alike. HealthBeats is all about simplicity.

About Heritas Capital

Heritas Capital is a Singapore-based private equity and venture capital investment firm that invests in fast-growing companies and leading funds across the healthcare, education and technology sectors. Guided by our investment philosophy, "Invest with Purpose, Impact Across Generations", Heritas Capital backs innovative companies to become emerging champions and drive inclusive growth that improves the lives of local communities while delivering sustainable returns to investors.

About SEEDS Capital

As the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, SEEDS Capital catalyses smart investments into innovative Singapore-based early-stage startups with strong intellectual content and global market potential. We adopt a co-investment model, working hand in hand with institutional investors from around the world. Leveraging our collective expertise and networks, we help startups commercialise, realise their business development plans and expand globally. We focus our investments into emerging and strategic sectors aligned with national priorities, including Manufacturing, Trade & Connectivity, Human Health & Potential, Urban Solutions & Sustainability, and Smart Nation & Digital Economy.

SOURCE HealthBeats

