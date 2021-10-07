U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.75
    +20.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,423.00
    +132.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,859.50
    +100.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.60
    +11.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.73
    -0.70 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4210
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,722.28
    +3,416.92 (+6.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.31
    +50.21 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,755.36
    +226.49 (+0.82%)
     

Healthcap Strengthens Senior Team

·3 min read

- Mårten Steen Promoted to Co-Managing Partner

- Expanded team with the appointment of several new partners

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCap, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm, is delighted to announce that Dr. Mårten Steen, MD, PhD, has been appointed Co-Managing Partner alongside Founding Partner Björn Odlander.

Mårten became a Partner at HealthCap in 2010 and has been instrumental in many of HealthCap´s most successful investments including Ultragenyx and Wilson Therapeutics. He currently serves as a director of several important new biotech ventures including Hemab and Vivet. Mårten previously worked in business development at Merck Serono, and obtained his MD, PhD, and BSc degree in Business Administration from Lund University.

Kristina Ekberg has joined HealthCap as Partner and General Counsel as of September 2021. Kristina joins from a position as Partner in the M&A practice group at one of Sweden's largest law firms, Vinge, where she also led the law firms Life Sciences and Healthcare sector group.

Carl Kilander is promoted to Partner. Carl is an MD PhD from the Karolinska Institutet, a surgeon with scientific focus on cancer epidemiology and tumor biology pathways who joined HealthCap in 2019. Carl has a leading role in several of HealthCap's recent investments including SynOx and Adcendo.

Georg Vo Beiske has been promoted to Venture Partner. Georg was recently appointed CEO of Tribune Therapeutics AB, an Oslo based company created by HealthCap, Novo Seeds and its scientific founders. Georg holds a Master's degree in Pharmacy and has previously worked at Merck Serono and Bayer.

Alex Valcu, currently Principal at HealthCap, has been promoted to Partner. Alex will continue to supervise the firms IT-operations and assumes responsibility for general administrative practices. Alex joined HealthCap in 2004.

Björn Odlander, Founding Partner of HealthCap, said: "This year HealthCap celebrates 25 years of operations. We have backed and built over 100 companies which has led to more than 25 pharmaceutical products and 50 innovative medical device products available to patients.

"Mårten, Kristina, Carl, Georg and Alex will expand and strengthen HealthCap's reach and capabilities, and together with the current Partner group, form an investment team ready to take on future opportunities from a solid position based on continued excellence, experience and knowledge. These appointments ensure we will continue our leading role in the Life Sciences Venture Capital ecosystem."

"Mårten has a successful track record in backing and building stellar companies and he will bring tremendous value to our firm in his new role. On a personal note, it is a true joy working together with him."

Dr. Mårten Steen, Co-Managing Partner of HealthCap, said: "We are in an exciting time for the life sciences and healthcare sector and are eager to continue playing a significant role in this rapidly developing sector. I am delighted to be working alongside Björn and the excellent team at HealthCap to create and support the next generation of companies developing breakthrough therapies that have the potential to be transformative for patients around the world."

HealthCap's investment strategy is focused on precision medicine and addressing high unmet medical needs, working with the most promising companies and therapies for the future. Recent Series A investments by HealthCap include Adcendo (US$ 62M), Aro Biotherapeutics ($88M), Hemab (US$55M), SynOx (EUR 37M) as well as the launch of Tribune Therapeutics.

About HealthCap

HealthCap is a European venture capital firm investing exclusively and globally in life sciences. The investment strategy focuses on diseases with high unmet medical needs and breakthrough therapies that have the potential to be transformative and change medical practice, and the lives of patients suffering these conditions.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcap-strengthens-senior-team-301394441.html

SOURCE HealthCap

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton price target cut at Stifel on margin, pricing concerns

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Stifel’s decision to cut Peloton’s price target after the firm lowered its estimates on the stock.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson Warns of Fresh Stock-Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- A little more than two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned a 20% plunge in U.S. stocks was a real possibility. Since then, the S&P 500 has weathered bouts of volatility to remain near all-time highs.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • These 2 Stocks Helped Markets Get Their Groove Back Wednesday

    With volatility rising in the stock market, investors are starting to get used to seeing stocks rise one day and fall the next. The company said it would target returning 50% or more of its free cash flow to its shareholders, both by maintaining its modest current dividend and by boosting share repurchases over time.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Reshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoARK is closing its New York office permane

  • The bull case forming for Bitcoin

    Ollie Leech, CoinDesk Learn Editor, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the positive news driving Bitcoin's price higher.&nbsp;

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on SoFi Stock

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has only been on the public markets since the end of May, when it went public via the SPAC route. Although the company was founded in 2011 and specialized at first in student loans, it has since expanded its remit to include a wide array of services, and it offers credit cards, investing through its online platform, mortgages, personal loans, and finance tools and services. So, a pretty varied business proposition. That said, following a chat with CEO Anthony Noto, Oppen

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • U.S. Steel Gets Hammered After Goldman Says Sell

    The investment bank rejiggered its list of favorite steel names. Even the new winners were having a down day.

  • What's Next for Zoom and Five9 After Their Failed Merger?

    The video communications specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and the cloud contact center vendor Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) announced last week that they were terminating their merger agreement after Five9's shareholders voted against the deal. The drop followed disappointing guidance communicated with fiscal second-quarter results, and the news made the all-stock transaction less attractive for Five9's shareholders. From an operational perspective, the merger made sense.

  • Stocks, Futures Rise on Debt Ceiling, Tech Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose along with U.S. equity futures Thursday, bolstered by progress on the debt-ceiling impasse in Washington and a rebound in Chinese technology shares. Treasuries dipped as traders await key jobs data.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Resh

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Why MercadoLibre's Stock Declined 10.1% in September

    The e-commerce company recently listed a special purpose acquisition company that is on the lookout for promising acquisition targets.