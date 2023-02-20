Healthcare Advertising Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 35.01 Billion Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare advertising market was valued at USD 32.76 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 35.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Advertising market research report is a resource, which offers current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Healthcare Advertising industry for the specific forecast period. The report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the Healthcare Advertising industry by the key players.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare advertising market was valued at USD 32.76 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 35.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the healthcare advertising market are an increase in the rate of digitization, particularly in developing economies, growing adoption of risk management software solutions by small and medium-sized businesses, and an increase in the proliferation rate of smartphones.

Healthcare advertising is defined as the promotion of healthcare and pharmaceutical products to the general public with the goal of raising awareness about various ailments and the various treatments and procedures available on the market.

Healthcare advertising is becoming increasingly important in raising awareness about various diseases and health issues, as well as the drugs and procedures needed for treatment. Unlike advertising in other industries, healthcare advertising is unique and subject to a plethora of regulations. Advertising in the healthcare industry is governed not only by the Federal Trade Commission and state consumer protection agencies, but also by a number of other regulatory bodies.

Top Leading Key Players of the Healthcare Advertising Market:

Xandr Inc. (U.S)

Verizon (U.S)

Kayzen (China)

NextRoll, Inc. (U.S)

Google (U.S)

Adobe (U.S)

Magnite, Inc (U.S)

MediaMath (U.S)

IPONWEB Limited (U.S)

VOYAGE GROUP (Japan)

Integral Ad Science Inc.(Denmark)

The Trade Desk (U.S)

Connexity (U.S)

Centro, Incorporated (U.S)

RhythmOne, LLC (U.S)

Healthcare Advertising Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Increase in the investments for healthcare advertising

Increasing investments in healthcare advertising are assisting in the expansion of this market. Healthcare advertising is a service that creates, plans, and manages advertising and other forms of promotion for its clients. Advertising services such as mobile first websites, online advertising, search engine optimization, social media advertising, newspapers, magazines, and medical journals, television ads, radio ads, and others are provided by separate marketing agencies.

Use of healthcare advertising in various application

Healthcare advertising is used in a variety of applications in the healthcare sector, including medical insurance, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, pharmaceutical manufacturers and brands, prescription medicines, fitness and diet products and services, medical equipment, and corrective lenses and glasses.

Restraints

Lack of technological expertise in developing and underdeveloped economies, as well as the complexity associated with software installation and configuration, will act as growth restraints for the market. Furthermore, the decline in awareness and in backward economies, as well as the high costs of deploying, will slow the market's growth rate yet again. The lack of strong infrastructure in backward economies will also pose a challenge to market growth rates.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Healthcare Advertising Industry [Global – Broken down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Healthcare Advertising Market Segmentations:

Type

Traditional

Online

Public relation

Unique branding and awareness

Internal marketing

Employer marketing

Physician referrals

Others

Form of engagement

Healthcare facility

Online

In home / in person

Others

Technology

Artificial intelligence

Personal data tracking

Others

Approach

Detailing (healthcare professional)

Direct to consumer advertising

Format

Display

Search

Video

Application

Fitness & diet product & service

Over the counter

Health hygiene

Medical insurance

Corrective lenses & glasses

Medical devices & equipment

Pharmaceutical

Prescription medicines

Biotech companies

Healthcare Advertising Market Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Healthcare Advertising Market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

The country section of the Healthcare Advertising market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Content

Introduction Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Healthcare Advertising Market, By Type Global Healthcare Advertising Market, By Form of engagement Global Healthcare Advertising Market, By Technology Global Healthcare Advertising Market, By Approach Global Healthcare Advertising Market, By Format Global Healthcare Advertising Market, By Application Global Healthcare Advertising Market, By Region Global Healthcare Advertising Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

