Healthcare AI Market Trends, Demand, Growth And Future Scope 2023 To 2029 | Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation

Exactitude Consultancy
·6 min read

As per the report by Exactitude Consultancy, the global Healthcare AI Market at a CAGR of 42%, and it is expected to reach USD 169.7 billion by 2029, over the forecast period 2023 to 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Healthcare AI Market.

The global Healthcare AI Market at a CAGR of 42%, and it is expected to reach USD 169.7 billion by 2029, over the forecast period

The Healthcare AI Market is a rapidly growing segment of the healthcare industry, driven by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical research, diagnostics, and patient care. AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as perception, reasoning, and learning.

The healthcare AI market can be segmented by technology, application, and geography. Technology segments include machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and others. Application segments include medical imaging and diagnostics, drug discovery and research, electronic health records (EHRs), patient monitoring and care, and others.

The global healthcare AI market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of big data in healthcare, the growing need for personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The North American region is expected to be the largest market for healthcare AI, due to the presence of several key players in the region, as well as the increasing adoption of AI in healthcare.

However, the healthcare AI market faces several challenges, including the high cost of implementation, data privacy concerns, and regulatory hurdles. Nevertheless, the market is expected to continue to grow and provide innovative solutions for the healthcare industry.

The main competitors in the global Market are:
Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, and iCarbonX are some of the key players in Global Healthcare AI Market.

Get a Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3166/healthcare-ai-market/#request-a-sample

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. announced its Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Slalom, LLC to develop vertical solutions and accelerators on AWS for their customers in healthcare, life sciences, financial services, energy, and media and entertainment industries.

In November 2022, GE Healthcare at Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) 2021 Annual Meeting unveiled its 60 innovative technology solutions for diagnostics, patient screening, guidance, therapy planning, and monitoring. With this, the company has accelerated its healthcare innovation with artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions.

In October 2022, Google Inc announced the launch of its new Medical Imaging Suite, which helps in the accessibility and interoperability of radiology and other imaging data. It is designed to offer flexible options for cloud on-prem or edge deployment, which allows the organizations to achieve diverse sovereignty, privacy requirements, and data security.

What Information does this report contain?  

Historical data coverage: 2017 to 2022;

Growth Projections: 2023  To 2029.

Expert analysis: industry, governing, innovation and technological trends; factors impacting development; drawbacks, SWOT.

6-7year performance forecasts: major segments covering applications, top products and geographies.

Competitive landscape reporting: market leaders and important players, competencies and capacities of these companies in terms of production as well as sustainability and prospects.

Key Segments:

Healthcare Ai Market by Component, 2023 -2029, (USD Million)

  • Software Solutions

  • Hardware

  • Services

Healthcare Ai Market by Application, 2023 -2029, (USD Million)

  • Medical Imaging & Diagnosis

  • Drug Discovery

  • Therapy Planning

  • Hospital Workflow

  • Wearables

  • Virtual Assistants

The research highlights important participants and manufacturers as well as the most recent tactics, including new product releases, collaborations, joint ventures, technology, segmentation of regional and industrial competitiveness, profit and loss ratios, and investment suggestions. a precise evaluation of efficient production and advertising methods, as well as market share, growth rate, size, revenue, and value chain analysis.

The "World Healthcare AI Market Research Report" is an in-depth analysis of the global industry with a focus on the current situation of the global Healthcare AI market. The research provides important data on the worldwide Healthcare AI Market's manufacturers market state and is a great resource for businesses and people interested in the sector.

Healthcare AI Market Latest Trends:

Integration with Internet of Things (IoT): The integration of AI with IoT has enabled the development of smart healthcare systems, which can collect real-time data from medical devices and wearable technology. This data can be used to monitor patients' health, provide personalized treatment plans, and improve healthcare outcomes.

Application of AI in genomics: The use of AI in genomics has enabled researchers to analyze large amounts of genomic data quickly and accurately. This has led to the development of new treatments for genetic diseases and personalized medicine.

Use of AI in clinical decision support: AI-powered clinical decision support systems (CDSS) can analyze patient data and provide clinicians with personalized treatment recommendations. CDSS can help clinicians make faster and more accurate diagnoses, leading to better patient outcomes.

Healthcare AI Market regional market (regional production, demand and country forecast): -
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and more.

The research broadside examines the global market's past, present, and future performance. The paper also examines the competitive environment at the moment, the dominant business models, and the probable advancement of offers from important companies in the upcoming years.

Key aspects of the report include:
- Comprehensive examination of the global Healthcare AI market - Variable sector market dynamics.
- Market segmentation in depth.
- Sizes of the markets in terms of volume and value over time, both recent and future
- Latest changes and trends - Competitive Environment of the Global Healthcare AI Market.
- Strategy and products offered by key players.
- Prospective Markets and Isolated Areas with Possible Growth


Access the full report description, summary, figure table, graph, etc. at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3166/healthcare-ai-market/?mode=Kshitij

Healthcare AI Market Report Highlights:







By Component

  • Software Solutions

  • Hardware

  • Services

By Application

  • Medical Imaging & Diagnosis

  • Drug Discovery

  • Therapy Planning

  • Hospital Workflow

  • Wearables

  • Virtual Assistants

Key Market Players

Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, and iCarbonX & Others.

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East And Africa

Reasons To Buy Global Healthcare AI Report:
1. Current and future outlook of the Global Healthcare AI Market in developed and emerging markets.
2. Analysis of various market perspectives with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.
3. The segment that should dominate the Global Healthcare AI Market.
4. Regions that are expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period.
5. Identifies the latest developments, global Healthcare AI Market shares and strategies used by major market players.

Furthermore, the market Research affirms the major global players in the Global Healthcare AI Market. Their key marketing strategies and advertising techniques have been highlighted to offer a clear understanding of the Global Market.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy:

Plastic Optic Fibers Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/711/plastic-optic-fibers-market/?mode=Kshitij

Digital Printing Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2078/digital-printing-market/?mode=Kshitij

Digital Marketing Services Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2437/digital-marketing-services-market/?mode=Kshitij

Smart Electricity Meters Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1818/smart-electricity-meters-market/?mode=Kshitij

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market à https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2064/artificial-intelligence-ai-market/?mode=Kshitij

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


