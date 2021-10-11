U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.75
    -12.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,564.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,747.25
    -61.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.00
    -8.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +2.02 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.00
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.28
    +0.74 (+3.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8800
    +0.6650 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,477.59
    +791.25 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,347.64
    +42.04 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,096.42
    +0.87 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

The healthcare analytical testing services market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.9%

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Growth in the market is driven by the rising trend of outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies, an increasing number of clinical trials, and the rising acceptance of the QbD approach in pharma research and manufacturing.

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365435/?utm_source=GNW


The batch-release testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, by type, in the healthcare analytical testing services market, in the forecast period.
On the basis of type, the healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into bioanalytical testing, physical characterization, method development & validation, stability testing, batch-release testing, raw material testing, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring services.
In the forecast period, batch-release testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, by type.The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the utility of these services in ensuring that pharmaceutical products are compliant with regulations and meet specifications within the marketing authorization (MA) or Clinical Trial Dossier (CTD).

Within the batch-release testing segment, the dissolution testing services segment holds the highest market share and is growing at the highest rate in the forecast period.

In the bioanalytical testing services segment, cell-based assay services holds the highest share in the market in the forecast period.
On the basis of type, the healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into bioanalytical testing, physical characterization, method development & validation, stability testing, batch-release testing, raw material testing, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring services.
The bioanalytical testing services segment holds the highest share during the forecast period.Within this segment, cell-based assay services holds the highest market share.

This high market share can be attributed to the usage of cell-based assays in high-throughput screening, which has increased due to their ability to provide relevant in vivo biological information, consequently accelerating the process of drug discovery.

The medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, by end user, in the healthcare analytical testing services market, in the forecast period.

In this report, the healthcare analytical testing services market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and contract research organizations (CROs), by end user.The medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market in the forecast period.

The high growth rate of the segment maybe attributed to increasing demand by OEMs for more services and expertise, evolving regulatory scenarios, technological advancements in medical devices, and the adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing driving the demand for healthcare analytical testing services among medical device companies.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the healthcare analytical testing services market, by region, in the forecast period
The healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate, by region, in the forecast period.

This high growth rate can be attributed to significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting manufacturing and drug R&D operations to the region, making this region a major destination for drug discovery and development. Moreover, the large number of qualified researchers and the low cost of operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, have supported this trend.

A breakdown of the primary participants for the healthcare analytical testing services market referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3–25%
• By Designation: C-level–45%, Director Level–35%, and Others–20%
• By Region: North America–45%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America – 10%, Middle East & Africa – 5%

The prominent players in the global healthcare analytical testing services market are Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Charles River Laboratories (US), WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. (China), PPD, Inc. (US), Element Materials Technology (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pace Analytical Services, LLC. (US), Intertek Group LLC. (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Source BioScience (UK), Almac Group (UK), ICON plc (Ireland), Frontage Laboratories, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), ALS Life Science (US), Syneos Health (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), Cinven (LGC Limited) (UK), Anacura (Belgium), Impact Analytical (US), & CD BioSciences (US).

Research Coverage
The report analyzes the market for various healthcare analytical testing services and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the healthcare analytical testing services and different segments such as by type, end user and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, services, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the service portfolios offered by the top players in the global healthcare analytical testing services market.
• Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trend, and service launches in the global healthcare analytical testing services market.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by type, end users, and region.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global healthcare analytical testing services market.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and services of leading players in the global healthcare analytical testing services market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365435/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley is still calling for a 10%-20% crash — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • China Tech Stocks Extend Rebound on Relief Over Meituan Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Int

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.

  • Stocks Drop as Surging Oil Price Unsettles Traders: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures dipped with European stocks as the highest oil prices since 2014 stirred fears that a spreading energy crunch will derail the global pandemic recovery.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • Beware Tech Stocks. They Could Be a Trap.

    The tech selloff seems to have run its course. But bond yields appear to be rising again, which means tech stocks may not be out of the woods yet.

  • 2 Recent IPOs Trading at Bargain Prices

    Both American Well (NYSE: AMWL) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) are trading at their lowest levels ever in their short histories. Shares of telehealth company American Well (also known as Amwell) began trading on the public market on Oct. 5, 2020, at $28.86.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • How Evergrande's Rags-to-Riches Founder Is Trying to Save His Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Four years after vying with Jack Ma for the title of Asia’s richest man, Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan’s fortune is plunging and his sprawling real estate empire is on the verge of collapse.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mo

  • ‘Tax Loss Harvesting’ Time Is Coming. What It Means for the Stock Market.

    A stock sold for a gain is taxed, but one sold at a loss isn't, so incurring losses is how a portfolio manager lowers the overall amount of gains---and shrinks the portfolio’s tax bill.