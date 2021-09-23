U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.25
    +32.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,365.00
    +236.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,272.00
    +108.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.30
    +24.40 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.26
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.10
    -9.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -5.07 (-20.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    +0.1520 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,901.91
    +1,636.83 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.86
    +63.38 (+6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.86
    +33.49 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Healthcare Analytics Market Size Worth $129.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare analytics market size is expected to reach USD 129.7 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., The rising need to enhance patient outcomes simultaneously focusing on reducing expenses is supporting the growing need for analytical solutions in the industry. Moreover, analytical solutions developers and providers are introducing advanced analytical solutions, which is further boosting revenue growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The market is expected to grow well over the forecast period due to the growing adoption rates of analytical solutions and the emergence of advanced analytical solutions designed for the healthcare industry

  • The services segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising trend of outsourcing analytical solutions and services

  • The descriptive analysis segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the growing demand for descriptive analysis to understand business performance based on historic data

  • The financial application segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the increasing adoption of analytical solutions to curb frauds and assess risk

  • The on-premise delivery mode segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to easy access to these analytical solutions from remote locations

  • The life science companies segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing demand for analytical solutions in the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and biotechnology sectors

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the emergence of advanced analytical solutions and advancements in infrastructure

Read 110 page market research report, "Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type, By Application, By Delivery Mode, By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The covid-19 pandemic has strained the global healthcare systems and is supporting the growing demand for analytical solutions. Furthermore, during the pandemic analytical solutions providers have made technological advancements allowing healthcare systems to overcome the physical restrictions of labor and capital, and venture new sources of growth. The industry uses these solutions in tracking facility capacity, evaluating and identifying high-risk patients.

The services segment dominated the market owing to the growing trend of healthcare and life science companies outsourcing these analytical services since they lack the capabilities and resources for the same. Descriptive analysis dominates the analytics industry due to the growing demand for quantifiable and descriptive analysis to holistically analyze historic business performances and trends. On the other hand, predictive analysis is anticipated to grow lucratively owing to the growing adoption rates of advanced analytical solutions in predicting future outcomes.

Financial systems using analytical solutions dominated the market with the growing trend of integrating analytical solutions in government and private healthcare settings to prevent frauds and maximize cost savings. Although on-premises deployment dominated the market due to ease of accessibility and minimum costs, cloud deployment is expected to grow tremendously with the growth of web-based and internet services enhancing accessibility. Life science companies extensively use analytical solutions in improving the accuracy and efficacy of their products and services. Healthcare providers are witnessing a rise in adoption rates of analytics with the growing use of analytical solutions in hospitals and clinics especially.

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the significant growth in adoption rates of advanced analytical solutions, increasing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing economic development supporting the development of infrastructure and facilities. The Asia Pacific on the other hand is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period owing to advancements in infrastructure, rapidly growing healthcare industry, rising government and private investments, and availability of highly skilled labor is supporting the growth of the market in the region.

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global healthcare analytics market on the basis of component, type, application, delivery mode, end-user, and region:

  • Healthcare Analytics Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

  • Healthcare Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

  • Healthcare Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

  • Healthcare Analytics Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

  • Healthcare Analytics End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

  • Healthcare Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Healthcare Analytics Market

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Optum, Inc

  • IBM

  • Oracle

  • SAS Institute, Inc

  • IQVIA

  • Verisk Analytics, Inc

  • Elsevier

  • Medeanalytics, Inc

  • Truven Health Analytics, Inc

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

  • Cerner Corporation

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare IT Industry:

  • Biosimulation Market – The global biosimulation market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rising incidence of drug relapse cases due to drug resistance in diseases, including cancer, tuberculosis, and other bacterial infections, is among the key trends stimulating the market growth.

  • Fitness Tracker Market – The global fitness tracker market size was valued at USD 34.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is extensively attributed to the rising health & fitness awareness, growing penetration of the internet & smartphones, and increased consumer disposable income levels.

  • ePharmacy Market – The global ePharmacy market size was valued at USD 60.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rising penetration of the internet across the globe, improving digitalization of healthcare services, and an increasing number of tech-savvy consumers are the key factors boosting the market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-analytics-market-size-worth-129-7-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301383676.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.)?

    Let's talk about the popular Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ). The company's shares saw a significant share price...

  • Cathie Wood Would Sell Tesla Next Year If It Reached $3,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood would sell Tesla Inc. if its price hit her five-year target in the coming year. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe electric-vehicle maker’s stock is now

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Hibbett Among 9 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, and PBF Energy Stocks Jumped Today

    Reports of a long-awaited update coming soon from the Environmental Protection Agency that could boost downstream oil refiners' margins pumped up the oil stocks, although investors in ConocoPhillips had even bigger reasons to cheer. The EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandates oil refiners to blend renewables like ethanol and biodiesel into their gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    History has shown that a market sell-off is a great time to add quality companies to your portfolio. At a market capitalization of $300 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company breaks its results into three categories.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now After Aurora Lays Off More Staff?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump on Evergrande Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday as worries that a spread of China Evergrande Group’s debt woes to the broader market ebbed.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin R