The Healthcare Automation Market Is Projected To Accelerate At A Healthy CAGR Of 8.4% To Top A Market Valuation Of US$ 88.9 Bn By The End Of 2028.

FACT.MR

“Rising R&D initiatives for the development of automation technology and computerization of medical services for efficient healthcare are projected to lend strong growth opportunities for healthcare automation system providers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

United States, Rockville MD, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has conducted a comprehensive analysis on the healthcare automation market, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period (2021 to 2028).



Healthcare automation is the process of increasing efficiency and accuracy in day-to-day medical activities by employing software, robotics, or wearable technologies. It encompasses all aspects of healthcare delivery, from patient registration to treatment procedures in various departments. Market growth for healthcare automation in North America is being driven by an increase in clinical research activities.

Major healthcare institutions throughout the world are increasing their automation implementation in order to provide advanced outputs and better patient care. These automated operations in the healthcare sector are assisting businesses in lowering the expense of various reparative work.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7224

As a result, automation supports the healthcare industry in achieving higher efficiency, higher quality healthcare delivery, and better healthcare facilities. Healthcare businesses are increasing their usage of healthcare automation as a result of all of these benefits. As a result, sales possibilities for participants in the worldwide healthcare automation market are emerging.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global healthcare automation market to top US$ 88.9 Bn by 2028.

Therapeutic automation projected to record around 8.1% CAGR over forecast period.

North America holds share of 40% in global market landscape.





Story continues

Winning Strategy

Key market players are constantly creating innovative solutions in order to cut down on healthcare expenses and automate processes altogether. The primary growth strategy used by prominent industry players to improve their position in the global healthcare automation market is new product releases, product approvals, and product upgrades.

A significant number of market participants additionally use methods such as agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to boost their product portfolios and grow their geographic presence across regional markets.

For instance,

IBML intelligent capture solutions enable healthcare providers automate unstructured data in order to lower administrative costs, improve customer services, shorten cycle times, speed audits with better reporting, and reinforce regulatory compliance and internal controls.





For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7224

Key Segments Covered in Healthcare Automation Industry Research

Healthcare Automation Market by Application: Therapeutic Automation Lab & Pharmacy Automation Logistics & Training Automation Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation

Healthcare Automation Market by End User: Pharmacies Research Institutes & Labs Home Care Others

Healthcare Automation Market by Region: North America Healthcare Automation Market Europe Healthcare Automation Market Asia Pacific Healthcare Automation Market Latin America Healthcare Automation Market MEA Healthcare Automation Market



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global healthcare automation market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2028.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (therapeutic automation, lab & pharmacy automation, logistics & training automation, and diagnostics & monitoring automation), by end user (pharmacies, research institutes & labs, home care, and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7224

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Check out more studies related to Healthcare Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Biomarker Detection Systems Market - The novel Coronavirus put the world in a complete state of lockdown in 2020. The virus spread through human contact making life difficult.

Biobanking Equipment Market - Sales of biobanking equipment worldwide are estimated to surpass US$ 2,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Biometric Driver Identification System Market - The biometric driver identification system market registered a striking CAGR of over 19% during the period, 2012 to 2016.

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market - The global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market size reached a valuation of around US$ 3.3 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 1% share of the overall medical equipment market.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Outlook (2022-2032) – The industry is expected to reach US$ 7 Bn by 2022-end, experiencing Y-o-Y increase of 16% compared to 2021. From 2022-2032, the industry is forecast to increase 2x to reach US$ 14 Bn.

Medical Foods Market - The global sales of medical foods market garnered a market value of US$ 20 Bn in 2021, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by accumulating a market value of US$ 32.6 Bn through the forecast period 2022-2032.

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market - The global Huntington’s disease treatment market was estimated to have a market size worth US$ 360 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2022-2032. The market is estimated to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of 2032.

Veterinary Radiography Flat Panel Detectors Market - Rising demand for medical imaging for companion animals, pets and agricultural livestock for better diagnosis and treatment monitoring is a major factor expected to drive the global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors market.

Bioabsorbable Osteosynthesis Devices Market - Bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices have prevailed as one of the key areas of interest among multidisciplinary researchers over the past couple of years.

Mycoplasma Detection Systems Market - The global mycoplasma detection systems market is likely to be valued at US$ 600 Million in FY 2022, up from US$ 560 Million in 2021.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158



