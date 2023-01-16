U.S. markets closed

Healthcare Bioconvergence Market Size Projected to Surpass Value USD 249.24 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.5%: Polaris Market Research

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Healthcare Bioconvergence Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Drug Discovery, Regenerative Medicine, Nanorobotics for Drug Delivery, Bioelectronics, Engineered Living Materials, Optogenetics, Precision Medicine, and Diagnostic and Biological Sensor); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

Polaris_Market_Research_Logo
Polaris_Market_Research_Logo

According to the research study, the global healthcare bioconvergence market size & share was valued at USD 121.50 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow USD 249.24 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

What is Healthcare Bioconvergence? How Big is Healthcare Bioconvergence Market Size?

  • Overview

Bioconvergence in an industry segment within healthcare and research in life science highlights the synergy between engineering and technology and computerized system. The rapidly rising demand for the healthcare bioconvergence market can be attributed to the fact that the lines between biology, engineering, nanotech, and IT are becoming increasingly blurred. A revolution is being witnessed where there is a mass convergence of various fields.

The significant market growth can be attributed to the increasing elderly population and expediting stem cell technology to fix injured cells, tissues, and organs. The combination of high-tech advancements such as robotics, machine learning, ergonomics, and artificial intelligence, along with biology and cloud computing, is also anticipated to contribute to market growth in the near future.

Request Sample Copy of "Healthcare Bioconvergence Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-bioconvergence-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

  • 2030 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • 115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of table & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Singota Solutions

  • Anima Biotech Inc.

  • Ginkgo Bioworks

  • SetPoint Medical Corporation

  • Galvani Bioelectronics

  • The Bio Convergence Company

  • BiomX

  • Zymergen Inc.

  • Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

  • Kite Pharma

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Promethera Biosciences SA

  • R&D Systems Inc

To know an additional revised list of top market players, request a sample report, 2023 - 2032: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-bioconvergence-market/request-for-sample 

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Key players have profiled as well as their market shares in the market are discussed

  • This report covers the historical situation, present status, and prospects

  • The market research report involves research methodologies, porter's five forces analysis, product scope, and CAGR status

  • A quantitative analysis of key countries according to their revenue share and the latest technological advancements in each region

Growth Driving Factors

  • Incorporating digital and genetic technologies for resolving intricacies to push the market

Chronic diseases can be circumvented, or their onset can be deferred by early and accurate diagnosis and medical intervention. Healthcare systems globally are concentrating on drawing up strategies to advance early and accurate medical intervention and deliver preventive medicine. Incorporating digital and genetic technologies can reinforce recognizing and resolving intricacies linked with chronic diseases. The healthcare bioconvergence market size is expanding as there is a growing demand for value-based care approaches, which is promoting the healthcare system to transition from volume-based care models to value-based care models.

As per industry reports analyzing 12 renowned public pharmaceutical companies, the ROI on drug development decreased from 10% in 2010 to 2% in 2018. These challenges drive global health systems and biopharma sectors to assume revolutionary measures in advancing personalized, effective, and precise solutions. Healthcare bioconvergence market sales are soaring due to its innovative multidisciplinary approach merging varied technologies from engineering and biology, forming the future base for medicine and healthcare.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19551

Recent developments

  • In January 2022, the department of health Abu Dhabi and the Israel innovation authority formed an alliance for health innovation projects in spaces of key calculated importance, such as proof of concept projects and clinical trials.

Segmental Analysis

  • The drug discovery segment accounted for the most significant global market share

Based on application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the most significant global market share and is anticipated to retain its position. Growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of wide-ranging diseases, growing healthcare investments, and approaching patent expiration of widespread medications. Healthcare bioconvergence market demand is on the rise as the growing outcomes of various ailments among all age categories and a high number of approvals for various clinical trials on stem cell therapies are further expected to push the growth and demand of the segment market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-bioconvergence-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Healthcare Bioconvergence Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2032

USD 249.24 Billion

Market size value in 2023

USD 130.33 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

7.5% from 2023 – 2032

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2023 – 2032

Top Market Players

Singota Solutions, Anima Biotech Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks, SetPoint Medical Corporation, Galvani Bioelectronics, The Bio Convergence Company, BiomX, Zymergen Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., Kite Pharma, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promethera Biosciences SA, R&D Systems Inc.

Segments Covered

By Application, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

 

Geographic Overview

  • The wide presence of advanced research institutes to drive the European market

Europe held the largest healthcare bioconvergence market share as the vast presence of leading advanced research institutes, medical centers, and developed hospitals offer innovative scientific and medical treatment and serve as a strong foundation for key factors driving the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the swiftest growing region during the projected period due to the massive patient population base and consistently growing rate of several kinds of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and neurological disorders, particularly in countries like India and China. They are also increasing government funding to speed up the research of bioconvergence and related fields to fortify the regional market growth and offer enhanced healthcare facilities to their patients.

Browse the Detail Report "Healthcare Bioconvergence Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Drug Discovery, Regenerative Medicine, Nanorobotics for Drug Delivery, Bioelectronics, Engineered Living Materials, Optogenetics, Precision Medicine, and Diagnostic and Biological Sensor); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-bioconvergence-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the healthcare bioconvergence market report based on application and region:

By Application Outlook

  • Drug Discovery

  • Regenerative Medicine

  • Nanorobotics for Drug Delivery

  • Bioelectronics

  • Engineered Living Materials

  • Optogenetics

  • Precision Medicine

  • Diagnostic and Biological Sensor

By Region Outlook

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G 
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com  
Follow US: LinkedIn twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-bioconvergence-market-size-projected-to-surpass-value-usd-249-24-billion-by-2032--cagr-of-7-5-polaris-market-research-301722331.html

SOURCE Polaris Market Research

