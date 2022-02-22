Healthcare Capital Corp. and Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Announce Stockholder Approval of the Business Combination

NEW YORK and JERUSALEM, ISRAEL , Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCC, HCCCW, and HCCCU) (“HCCC”) and Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (“Alpha Tau”), an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that in its special meeting held on February 18, 2022, HCCC’s stockholders voted to approve the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) of HCCC and Alpha Tau. Approximately 94.57% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 65.64% of HCCC’s outstanding shares as of the record date, voted to approve the Business Combination. In addition, HCCC’s stockholders approved all other proposals put before stockholders at the special meeting.

Upon consummation of the Business Combination, the combined company will operate as Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. and its ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on NASDAQ under the new symbols “DRTS” and “DRTSW,” respectively.

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.



Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

About Healthcare Capital Corp.

Healthcare Capital Corp (NASDAQ: HCCC, HCCCW, and HCCCU) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For information about HCCC, please visit https://healthcarecapitalcorp.com/ .

Contact:

William Johns

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Healthcare Capital Corp.

wjohns@healthccc.com










