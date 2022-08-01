U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,118.00
    -15.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,709.00
    -116.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,919.25
    -52.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.10
    -10.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.35
    -1.27 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0242
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -1.00 (-4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3600
    -0.8300 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,434.68
    -335.09 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.66
    -10.74 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,816.93
    +15.29 (+0.05%)
     

Healthcare Claims Management Market | Asia Pacific is expected to Emerge as the Fastest Growth-Generating Region for the Industry - MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Healthcare Claims Management Market 2022 - 2030 - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

Pune, July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Claims Management Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Healthcare Claims Management Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Healthcare Claims Management Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Healthcare Claims Management Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Healthcare Claims Management Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Healthcare Claims Management Market.


Download Free Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/19717

                                                                                                                                         

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Healthcare Claims Management Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Healthcare Claims Management Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Healthcare Claims Management Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

List of Companies Covered in the Healthcare Claims Management Market Report:

  • Quest Diagnostics

  • McKesson Corporation

  • eClinicalWorks LLC

  • Optum, Inc,

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

  • Athenahealth Inc.

  • COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

  • The SSI Groups Inc.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Among others.

Market Assessment

Technology Assessment

Vendor Assessment

Market Dynamics

Key Innovations

Product Breadth and Capabilities

Trends and Challenges

Adoption Trends and Challenges

Technology Architecture

Drivers and Restrains

Deployment Trends

Competitive Differentiation

Regional and Industry Dynamics

Industry Applications

Price/Performance Analysis

Regulations and Compliance

Latest Upgrardation

Strategy and Vision


In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45  – Figures

300 – Pages

Get Table Of Content of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/toc/19717

                                                                                                                                                      

Table of Contents                                                                           

1.      INTRODUCTION
1.1.   Market Definition
1.2.   Market Segmentation
1.3.   Geographic Scope
1.4.   Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5.   Currency Used
2.      RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1.   Research Framework
2.2.   Data Collection Technique
2.3.   Data Sources
2.3.1.      Secondary Sources
2.3.2.      Primary Sources
2.4.   Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1.      Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2.      Top-Down Approach
2.5.   Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1.      Market Forecast Model
2.5.2.      Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3.      ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4.      MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1.   Overview
4.2.   Drivers
4.3.   Barriers/Challenges
4.4.   Opportunities
5.      VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.      PRICING ANALYSIS
7.      SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.      MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1.   Global - Healthcare Claims Management Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2.   Global - Healthcare Claims Management Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1.      North America Healthcare Claims Management Market, By Segment
8.2.2.      North America Healthcare Claims Management Market, By Country
8.2.2.1.            US
8.2.2.2.            Canada
8.2.3.      Europe Healthcare Claims Management Market, By Segment
8.2.4.      Europe Healthcare Claims Management Market, By Country
8.2.4.1.            Germany
8.2.4.2.            UK
8.2.4.3.            France
8.2.4.4.            Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5.      Asia Pacific Healthcare Claims Management Market, By Segment
8.2.6.      Asia Pacific Healthcare Claims Management Market, By Country
8.2.6.1.            China
8.2.6.2.            Japan
8.2.6.3.            India
8.2.6.4.            Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7.      Rest of the World (ROW) Healthcare Claims Management Market, By Segment
8.2.8.      Rest of the World (ROW) Healthcare Claims Management Market, By Country
8.2.8.1.            Latin America
8.2.8.2.            Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/healthcare-claims-management-market-19717

                       

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the Healthcare Claims Management Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Healthcare Claims Management Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Healthcare Claims Management Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Healthcare Claims Management Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Healthcare Claims Management Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Healthcare Claims Management Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Healthcare Claims Management Market?

  • What is the potential of the Healthcare Claims Management Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing  the demand in the Healthcare Claims Management Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete  and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/19717

                                  

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Healthcare Claims Management Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Healthcare Claims Management Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Healthcare Claims Management Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.


Buy Exclusive Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/19717

                                                                                                                                 

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The economic highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for July, coming out on Friday morning.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • 'Last hurrah': Michael Burry says that you shouldn't get too excited over rosy corporate earnings. But he's starting to see value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Investors often turn to dividend stocks during periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth because they provide income streams when capital gains growth is difficult to come by. The strategy is sound as the asset managers at Hartford Funds found dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the S&P 500 index over 91 years, stretching back to 1930. While there have been two decades during that period when stocks generated negative returns, dividend stocks still generated growth even in those challenging periods.

  • Ford: Strong Earnings Prove the Sky Isn't Falling

    On Wednesday afternoon, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results. Revenue surpassed $40 billion for the first time since 2019, while the company's adjusted operating margin reached 9.3%, powering a huge earnings beat. To some extent, Ford's second-quarter earnings may have benefited from favorable timing of shipments.

  • Investors are snapping up homes at a furious rate — in some regions they bought up to 20% of houses for sale

    First-time homebuyers who struggled to snag a property this past spring might have been competing with deep-pocketed investors. While the share of investor purchases has fallen from its February peak of 9.7%, investors still scooped up 9.5% of homes in April, up 64% from the same time in 2019 and just about double the share of homes they purchased at the same point in 2015, according to a new analysis from Realtor.com. “In the shorter term, everyday home shoppers should be prepared to face tough competition from a group that has deep pockets, often filled with cash,” Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in a statement.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Whirlpool Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Stock Market Rally Bets On Just-Right Outlook; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The market rally had big gains in a critical week. Apple and Exxon flashed aggressive buys. China EV sales loom.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform

    Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, and all the sorts have been intriguing technological trends that excited many investors last year. Though most of the hype has died down and valuations have contracted, such themes are not going anywhere. In fact, it may be wise to reconsider many of the fallen VR/AR stocks before they have a chance to heat up again. Understandably, investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. Inflation continues to li

  • Oil prices slip ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Meanwhile, U.S. oil production continued to climb as the rig count rose by 11 in July, increasing for a record 23rd month in a row, data from Baker Hughes showed.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Meta Is Coming Down to Earth, and Now's a Good Time to Catch It

    Metaverse-maker META is no MySpace -- it's got Facebook cred and billions of users, so here's a way to play it while it's down.

  • Musk May Keep Selling Tesla, With or Without Twitter: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors expect Elon Musk to sell more shares of his electric carmaker Tesla Inc. by the end of 2022, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesAbout 75% of 1

  • What You Need to Know About Meta's Massive Share Repurchases

    The company's struggles in its advertising business post-iOS privacy changes have clouded sentiment for Meta, but all of this noise could eventually prove beneficial to shareholders. You need to know about Meta's massive share repurchase plan and how it could benefit investors. Companies can share profits with shareholders in two primary ways.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Leads 5 Stocks To Watch Near Buy Points

    Warren Buffett energy favorite Occidental Petroleum is near a buy point, but earnings are due Tuesday. Check out this week's stocks to watch.

  • What Does Warren Buffett Think of Berkshire Stock? Earnings Will Offer a Clue.

    Warren Buffett went on a buying spree in the stock market during the first quarter, when Berkshire Hathaway purchased $51 billion of equities, a quarterly record for the company. Investors will be interested to see if Berkshire Hathaway (tickers: BRK/A, BRK/B) took advantage of the stock market’s drop in the second quarter to add to its $390 billion equity portfolio. The numbers should be available, along with details that can help investors assess the stock’s valuation, when Berkshire reports its second-quarter results on Aug. 6.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • 10 Funds That Beat Inflation and Offer Steady Monthly Income

    Using strategies that incorporate high-yield bonds or collateralized loan obligations, some funds have outpaced inflation. They’re worth a look.