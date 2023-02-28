Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2023: Massive Shift Towards Telemedicine Spurs Adoption of Cloud Computing

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Cloud Computing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthcare Cloud Computing estimated at US$40.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$123.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR



The Healthcare Cloud Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 16.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

CareCloud, Inc.

ClearDATA

Dell Inc.

Euris Group

e-Zest Solutions Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Iron Mountain Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

OSP Labs

Siemens Healthineers AG

Zymr, Inc.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.



Rise of IT in Healthcare Provides the Cornerstone for the Rise & Rise of Healthcare Cloud Computing

High Costs of In-House Management of Healthcare Information Systems Drives Migration to Cloud

Here's How the Cloud Helps Save Money & Optimize Costs

COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare Benefiting Cloud as the Starting Point for the Digital Journey

Massive Shift Towards Telemedicine Spurs Adoption of Cloud Computing

Here's How the Cloud Enables Telemedicine Capabilities

Here's How the Cloud is Taking Over All Facets of Healthcare Operations

Cloud Based Clinical Information Systems (CIS) Replaces Conventional CIS

Cloud Based EMR Score Over Traditional Client-Server Models

Cloud PACS Takes Imaging to the Cloud & Grows in Prominence

Strict Healthcare Data Compliance Pushes Up the Importance of HIPAA Compliant Cloud

Strict HIPAA Regulations Spur Interest in Private Cloud & Community Healthcare Cloud

Significance of Clouds that are HIPAA-Compliant

A Diverse Healthcare Environment & Need for Load Balancing Spur Interest in Hybrid Cloud

Growing Security Concerns Spur Adoption of Encryption & MFA in Public Healthcare Clouds

Big Data Spurs Cloud Adoption in Healthcare

"The Cloud" is a Perfect Fit for Healthcare Big Data

Rise of E-Pharmacies Spurs Adoption of Cloud Computing

What this Means for Cloud?

Cloud Enables Delivery of Personalized Healthcare. Here's How

Cloud-based Drug Discovery Platforms Rise in Popularity

Cloud-Based Patient Billing & Claims Management Rises in Prominence

Cloud-Based Healthcare Robotics Gains Ground

Major Challenges Haunting Cloud Adoption in Healthcare

