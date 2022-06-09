Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Product and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2025

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Overview

The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 25.54 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 22.59%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations are the key factors driving the growth of the global healthcare cloud computing market.

The introduction of edge computing will fuel the global healthcare cloud computing markets growth.

The shortage of cloud professionals in the healthcare industry is a major challenge for global healthcare cloud computing markets growth.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions. Therefore, the healthcare cloud computing market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

Lockdown norms across various industries have augmented the need for date storage with remote planning, tracking, and monitoring healthcare data status. For instance, in September 2020, Accenture announced an investment of $3 billion in forming the Accenture Cloud First to assist clients across different industries to become cloud-first businesses and accelerate digital transformation.

This will enable maintaining a continuous, always-on relationship with patients and plan members between instances of care is critical. Owing to such factors, the market for healthcare cloud computing is expected to grow significantly in the region during the forecast period.

The healthcare cloud computing market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the SaaS segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 25.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Story continues

SaaS Held the Largest Market Share

The healthcare cloud computing market share growth in the SaaS segment will be significant during the forecast period.

SaaS solutions held the major share, owing to their easy deployment, less lead time compared with on-premises software solutions, and the service provider's ownership of maintenance and support tasks.

Healthcare organizations adopt SaaS-based solutions for streamlining their client relationship management (CRM), accounting, payroll, supply chain management (SCM), and healthcare information systems.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The US, and Canada are the key markets for healthcare cloud computing market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

The increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations will facilitate the healthcare cloud computing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

athenahealth Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

The healthcare cloud computing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.- The company offers FollowMyHealth enterprise patient engagement solution which helps the patients with their information they need to empower themselves in their own care.

Carestream Health Inc.- The company offers innovative approach to enterprise imaging management, offering secure, turnkey Software-as-a-Service as either a Public or Private Cloud Services.

General Electric Co.- The company offers a cloud ecosystem and its applications will connect radiologists and clinicians to speed, efficiency and collaboration across care pathways and multidisciplinary teams - both inside and outside the hospital setting.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 athenahealth Inc.

10.6 Carestream Health Inc.

10.7 General Electric Co.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

