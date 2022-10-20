U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,667.08
    -28.08 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,340.25
    -83.56 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,614.21
    -66.30 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.14
    -14.61 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.69
    +1.14 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.00
    +1.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.32 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9787
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2110
    +0.0840 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1236
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9810
    +0.1660 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,117.28
    -53.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.89
    +1.49 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the healthcare cloud infrastructure market are Dell Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation(IBM), Salesforce Inc, Amazon.

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351353/?utm_source=GNW
com INC, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips NV, ClearDATA Networks Inc., CloudMine Inc, Kinvey Inc, Medable Inc, MphRx Inc., and NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation.

The global healthcare cloud infrastructure market is expected to grow from $50.13 billion in 2021 to $59.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The healthcare cloud infrastructure market is expected to grow to $109.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

The healthcare cloud infrastructure market consists of sales of healthcare cloud infrastructure services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide business scalability by streamlining IT resources and allowing multiple users to share the same infrastructure without compromising on data quality and also reduce operating costs.Healthcare cloud infrastructure refers to the components required to host services and applications in the cloud for healthcare industries.

These components include hardware, abstracted resources, storage, and network resources.

The main types of components in healthcare cloud infrastructure are hardware and services.The hardware is used to deliver cloud services.

Hardware refers to networking equipment such as switches, routers, firewalls, load balancers, storage arrays, backup devices, and servers.The different pricing models include pay-as-you-go and spot pricing, which are used by healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

It is deployed in private clouds, hybrid clouds, and public clouds.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare cloud computing market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the healthcare cloud infrastructure market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The healthcare cloud infrastructure market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare cloud infrastructure market statistics, including healthcare cloud infrastructure industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare cloud infrastructure market share, detailed healthcare cloud infrastructure market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare cloud infrastructure industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Growing funding to implement hospital cloud computing technologies in care facilities is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare cloud infrastructure market.Hospital cloud computing technologies are technologies used to set up remote servers that can be accessed online to manage, store, and process patient data.

Hospitals are upgrading to digital technologies such as cloud computing to reduce costs and enhance operations, which in turn increases the requirement for cloud infrastructure and the components needed to deploy the cloud technology. For instance, according to the article published by Healthcare IT News, a US-based B2B media group focused exclusively on healthcare and technology markets, the government of Delhi, India allotted an $18.9 million (Rs 13.9 billion) project to set up a cloud-based hospital information management system for Delhi’s public hospitals. Therefore, the growing funding to implement hospital cloud computing technologies in care facilities is driving the demand for the healthcare cloud infrastructure market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare cloud infrastructure market.Major players operating in the market are concentrating on integrating novel technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence) and text analytics to increase workflow efficiency and reduce costs.

For instance, in March 2022, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based software company offering cloud infrastructure, updated its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare with AI and text analytics to provide complete data insight, minimize provider administrative burden, increase efficiency for frontline care teams, and promote workflow automation that can improve quality of care, reduce clinician fatigue, extract insights from unstructured medical data, and deliver better care faster and at a lower cost.

In April 2021, Microsoft Corp., a US-based software company, acquired Nuance Communications Inc. for an amount of $19.7 billion. With this acquisition, Microsoft aims to boost its cloud and AI capabilities and aims to address the comprehensive needs of the rapidly transforming and growing healthcare industry. Nuance Communications, Inc. is a US-based software company that provides conversational AI and cloud-based ambient clinical intelligence to healthcare providers.

The countries covered in the healthcare cloud infrastructure market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351353/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Despite recent sales, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) insiders still hold the largest share with a 69% interest

    Every investor in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation ( NASDAQ:ATLC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • Former Saints WR Kawaan Baker signs with the Packers after serving 6-game suspension

    Former Saints WR Kawaan Baker signed with the Packers practice squad after serving his 6-game suspension:

  • NFL Week 7 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

    Here's all the picks and predictions for Week 7 of the NFL season, including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati: PHOTOS

    Kroger Co. has unveiled what it’s calling its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati.

  • Tesla stock falls, EV maker reiterates demand for Q4

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the move in Tesla stock after the EV maker reported earnings.

  • AT&T stock ticks up on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down AT&T third-quarter earnings.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Nokia's (NOK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise

    Despite supply chain constraints, Nokia (NOK) third-quarter 2022 earnings match the estimates on higher revenues.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Union Pacific stock dips despite earnings, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Union Pacific stock after the rail freight company reported earnings.

  • Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

  • Crown Castle (CCI) Beats on Q3 FFO & Revenues, Hikes Dividend

    Solid 5G leasing environment and elevated tower space demand aid Crown Castle's (CCI) Q3 earnings. It announces a hike in its quarterly cash dividend payment and maintains its 2022 outlook.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • 11 Best Monkey-Making Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best money-making stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Money-Making Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are finding it hard to park cash in equities this year, amid consistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, […]

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.