Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the healthcare cloud infrastructure market are Dell Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation(IBM), Salesforce Inc, Amazon.

com INC, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips NV, ClearDATA Networks Inc., CloudMine Inc, Kinvey Inc, Medable Inc, MphRx Inc., and NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation.



The global healthcare cloud infrastructure market is expected to grow from $50.13 billion in 2021 to $59.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The healthcare cloud infrastructure market is expected to grow to $109.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%.



The healthcare cloud infrastructure market consists of sales of healthcare cloud infrastructure services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide business scalability by streamlining IT resources and allowing multiple users to share the same infrastructure without compromising on data quality and also reduce operating costs.Healthcare cloud infrastructure refers to the components required to host services and applications in the cloud for healthcare industries.



These components include hardware, abstracted resources, storage, and network resources.



The main types of components in healthcare cloud infrastructure are hardware and services.The hardware is used to deliver cloud services.



Hardware refers to networking equipment such as switches, routers, firewalls, load balancers, storage arrays, backup devices, and servers.The different pricing models include pay-as-you-go and spot pricing, which are used by healthcare providers and healthcare payers.



It is deployed in private clouds, hybrid clouds, and public clouds.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare cloud computing market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the healthcare cloud infrastructure market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing funding to implement hospital cloud computing technologies in care facilities is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare cloud infrastructure market.Hospital cloud computing technologies are technologies used to set up remote servers that can be accessed online to manage, store, and process patient data.



Hospitals are upgrading to digital technologies such as cloud computing to reduce costs and enhance operations, which in turn increases the requirement for cloud infrastructure and the components needed to deploy the cloud technology. For instance, according to the article published by Healthcare IT News, a US-based B2B media group focused exclusively on healthcare and technology markets, the government of Delhi, India allotted an $18.9 million (Rs 13.9 billion) project to set up a cloud-based hospital information management system for Delhi’s public hospitals. Therefore, the growing funding to implement hospital cloud computing technologies in care facilities is driving the demand for the healthcare cloud infrastructure market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare cloud infrastructure market.Major players operating in the market are concentrating on integrating novel technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence) and text analytics to increase workflow efficiency and reduce costs.



For instance, in March 2022, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based software company offering cloud infrastructure, updated its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare with AI and text analytics to provide complete data insight, minimize provider administrative burden, increase efficiency for frontline care teams, and promote workflow automation that can improve quality of care, reduce clinician fatigue, extract insights from unstructured medical data, and deliver better care faster and at a lower cost.



In April 2021, Microsoft Corp., a US-based software company, acquired Nuance Communications Inc. for an amount of $19.7 billion. With this acquisition, Microsoft aims to boost its cloud and AI capabilities and aims to address the comprehensive needs of the rapidly transforming and growing healthcare industry. Nuance Communications, Inc. is a US-based software company that provides conversational AI and cloud-based ambient clinical intelligence to healthcare providers.



The countries covered in the healthcare cloud infrastructure market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

