Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Size Worth $142.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare cloud infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 142.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growing trend of healthcare digitalization, rising expenditures, overburdened health systems, rising traffic on the network, growing data siloes, and the emergence of remote working is contributing to the demand for healthcare cloud infrastructure systems and solutions. Organizations are rapidly adopting hybrid cloud models to integrate several operations and functions in a multi-cloud environment to improve facility management. These advanced computing solutions allow organizations to safely and securely manage data and deliver optimum care with enhanced operational & clinical outcomes.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The market size is expected to be valued at USD 142.0 billion by 2028 due to the emergence of advanced technological solutions and widespread adoption of cloud computing

  • In the component segment, the services segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing trend of outsourcing these services since healthcare organizations lack the desired skillset and personnel

  • The healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growth in hospital connections over cloud infrastructure and enhanced off-site data management

  • North America dominated in 2020 due to the presence of key market players, advanced infrastructure, increasing health IT spending, and rising adoption levels

Read 100 page market research report, "Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Services), By End Use, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the shortcomings of the overburdened health systems, reaffirmed the need to adopt advanced computing systems and several other advanced IT technological solutions to pave their path towards digitalization. These solutions allow organizations to optimize workflows, improve resource management, enhance cost optimization, efficient handling of growing network traffic, and risk mitigation. Key players are constantly devising their merger & acquisition and collaboration strategies to align their research & development goals to further innovate and expand their product portfolios.

The services segment dominated the market due to the easy accessibility of outsourcing these services from vendors since healthcare organizations lack the required technology skillset and expertise. Advanced computing systems provide these organizations with enhanced scalability, flexibility, and secure data management, which positively impacts the market growth. The available services in the cloud infrastructure market are Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). However, the hardware segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for hardware platforms with high computing power.

However, care providers dominated the end-use segment in 2020 owing to benefits offered by advanced computing systems such as secure off-site data collection & management, availability of outsourcing of IT solutions. However, the payer's segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth rate owing to the rising adoption of advanced computing systems in risk assessment, fraud detection, secure data collection & storage, and claims settlement. North America dominated due to the presence of advanced IT infrastructure, increased IT spending, and the large presence of key market players. The emergence of specialized start-ups in the Asia Pacific region is expected to further drive market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research, has segmented the global healthcare cloud infrastructure market on the basis of component, end use, and region:

  • Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players in Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market

  • Dell, Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle

  • IBM

  • Salesforce

  • Amazon

Check out more studies form Grand View Research's portfolio on the Global Healthcare IT Industry:

  • Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market – The artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size was valued at USD 576.3 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3% from 2022 to 2030. The healthcare industry is rapidly integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions in various verticals to achieve higher operational & clinical outcomes, which is a key contributing factor to the growth.

  • Digital Pathology Market – The global digital pathology market size was valued at USD 926.9 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.Increased focus on improving workflow efficiency and demand for faster diagnostic tools for chronic diseases, such as cancer, have been key factors driving the market.

  • Laboratory Informatics Market – The global laboratory informatics market size was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. An increase in demand for laboratory automation is expected to fuel the adoption in the coming years.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-cloud-infrastructure-market-size-worth-142-0-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301464747.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

