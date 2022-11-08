U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

Healthcare IT Consulting, a Market of More Than USD 103.6 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases and rise in adoption of digitalization in healthcare IT solutions drive the growth of the global healthcare IT consulting market. Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Healthcare IT Consulting Market size was estimated at USD 21.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 103.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9865

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$103.6 Billion

CAGR

16.7%

No. of Pages in Report

320

Segments Covered

Consulting type, End-user, and Region.

Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases

Rise in adoption of digitalization in healthcare IT solutions

Opportunities

Emerging healthcare IT consulting services in the developing countries

Restraints

Dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of consulting service


Covid-19 scenario-

  • Growing demand for integrated healthcare networks during the pandemic impacted the global healthcare IT consulting market positively.

  • This drift is likely to persist even if the pandemic is almost over, due to rising adoption of these services by healthcare organizations.

The global healthcare IT consulting market is analyzed across consulting type, end user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9865

Based on consulting type, the healthcare application analysis, design, and development segment garnered more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 17.8% throughout the forecast period. The other segments studied through the report include HCIT strategy and project/program management, HCIT integration and migration, HCIT change management, Healthcare/medical system and security set-up and risk assessment, Healthcare enterprise reporting and data analytics services, and Healthcare business process management.

Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 17.2% throughout the forecast period. The healthcare payers segment is also assessed in the market report.

Based on region, the global healthcare IT consulting market across North America generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.3% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global healthcare IT consulting market report include Epic System Corporation, Cognizant, Deloitte, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, and General Electric Company. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Syphilis Testing Market by Type (Primary & Secondary Syphilis, Others), by Location of Testing (Laboratory testing, Point of care (POC) testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose Monitoring Kits, Infectious Diseases Testing Kits, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing Kits, Hematology Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Drugs Abuse Testing Kits, Others), by Mode Of Prescription (Prescription Based Devices, Otc Based Devices), by End User (Professional Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Home Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market by Architecture Type (Open MRI and Closed MRI Systems), Field Strength (Low-field Systems, High-field Systems, and Medium-field Systems): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Condition (Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Blood Pressure, Mental Health, Others), by Component (Devices, Software): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Diabetic Retinopathy Market by Type (Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)), and Treatment Type (Anti VEGF Drug, Steroid Implants, Laser Surgeries, and Vitrectomy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/


