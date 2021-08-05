U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.75
    +10.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,753.00
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,105.75
    +32.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.70
    +7.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    -0.43 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5350
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,089.46
    -263.58 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.52
    +18.76 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.95
    -8.91 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 383,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended July 31

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Service, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Drug Discovery, Pre-clinical, Clinical), By Service (Clinical Monitoring, Data Management), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Service, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106866/?utm_source=GNW

Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Growth & Trends

The global healthcare contract research organization market size is expected to reach USD 66.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing cost of drug development is expected to drive market demand over the forecast period. Also, rising clinical trials cost and challenges pertaining to patient recruitment have led biopharmaceutical companies to turn to regions like Central and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East for cost savings and quick patient recruitment.

In addition, growing pressure on industry players to follow stringent timelines has increased the demand for outsourcing research activities to Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Some government organizations are also outsourcing their clinical trial activities so that they can carry out clinical trials with the required infrastructure, expertise, and minimize their cost and timelines.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the CRO market.The worldwide focus on finding a vaccine against coronavirus has had a significant impact on the development of other vaccines and drugs.

At the peak of the pandemic, vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 accounted for 30% of all the trials in the U.S. This resulted in other trials being put on hold.

The CRO market is recovering slowly through a hybrid approach.They are playing a significant role in helping sponsors and sites to start clinical trials.

Market players have already built powerful tools to support virtual clinical trials. They are ready to rapidly assist sponsors to shift to this new environment and leverage the available tools.

Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market Report Highlights
• The clinical trial services segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 76.7% owing to the fact that it comprises four elaborate phases, including human subjects
• The clinical monitoring segment was the largest in terms of revenue share in 2020
• North America held a significant revenue share of 25.7% in 2020 due to the presence of several global players, who invest a major part of their revenue in research activities
• In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate of 8.1% over the forecast period due to the reduced cost it offers in comparison to the U.S and other developed economies
• China, Japan, and India are projected to witness tremendous growth in the market owing to high disease prevalence
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106866/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Moderna Earnings Crush Views; Covid Vaccine Maker Guides Higher, Sets Buyback

    Moderna earnings easily beat as sales boomed. The Covid vaccine maker gave bullish guidance and announced a stock buyback.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    With that as the backdrop, any bargain hunters eyeing last month's biggest pullbacks among constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may want to think twice before stepping in. Good investors think about a company's fiscals and scour headlines about that organization. Great investors consider context and commonalities that nobody else notices.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Regeneron Earnings Top Estimates. Its Stock May Be Breaking Out.

    The company credited record sales of asthma medication Dupixent and age-related macular degeneration drug Eylea, among other factors, for the beat.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • Should We Be Delighted With Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) ROE Of 22%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • ViacomCBS Edges Q2 Estimates As Advertising Recovers And Streaming Rises

    ViacomCBS edged Wall Street estimates in the second quarter, with revenue rising 8% to $6.56 billion and earnings per share coming in at 97 cents on an adjusted basis. Analysts had expected earnings of 96 cents and revenue of $6.48 billion. (Some surveys of analyst sentiment set the bar slightly higher, making the earnings per […]

  • Penn National Gaming to acquire theScore from Score Media for about $2.0 billion in cash and stock, Score shares jump 65% premarket

    Penn National Gaming Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire theScore, a digital media and sports betting company, from Toronto-based Score Media and Gaming Inc. for about $2.0 billion in cash and stock. Under the terms of the deal, theScore shareholders will receive $17 in cash and 0.2398 Penn shares for each theScore share owned, equal to $23 a share based on Penn National's 5-day volume weighted average trading price as of July 30. The deal has been approved by the boards of both companie

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.

  • Regeneron Earnings Obliterate Views; Biotech Giant Tops Buy Point

    Regeneron stock rose on Thursday after the biotech company reported adjusted income of $25.80 per share on $5.14 billion in second-quarter sales. On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to earn $17.94 per share on $3.96 billion in sales. In the year-earlier period, Regeneron earnings were $7.16 per share on $1.95 billion in sales.