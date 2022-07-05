U.S. markets closed

Healthcare CRM Market is on an Upward Growth Curve | Here's Why | In-Depth MDC Research Report

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

The Global Healthcare CRM Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.57 Billion in 2022 to USD 27.62 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Pune, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Crm Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Healthcare Crm Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Healthcare Crm Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Healthcare Crm Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Healthcare Crm Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Healthcare Crm Market.

The Global Healthcare CRM Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.57 Billion in 2022 to USD 27.62 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

List of the prominent players in the healthcare CRM market profiled includes:

  • Amdocs Ltd

  • Microsoft

  • Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

  • IBM

  • SAP

  • Accenture Plc

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • Siemens Healthcare

  • Salesforce.com

  • Aspect Software

  • Talisma

  • Nice Systems

  • Verint Systems

  • Veeva

  • Accretive Health Inc.

  • Among others.

                                                                                

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Healthcare Crm Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Healthcare Crm Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Healthcare Crm Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

Market Assessment

Technology Assessment

Vendor Assessment

Market Dynamics

Key Innovations

Product Breadth and Capabilities

Trends and Challenges

Adoption Trends and Challenges

Technology Architecture

Drivers and Restrains

Deployment Trends

Competitive Differentiation

Regional and Industry Dynamics

Industry Applications

Price/Performance Analysis

Regulations and Compliance

 

Strategy and Vision


In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45  – Figures

300 – Pages

                                    

Table of Contents                                                                           

1.      INTRODUCTION
1.1.   Market Definition
1.2.   Market Segmentation
1.3.   Geographic Scope
1.4.   Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5.   Currency Used
2.      RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1.   Research Framework
2.2.   Data Collection Technique
2.3.   Data Sources
2.3.1.      Secondary Sources
2.3.2.      Primary Sources
2.4.   Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1.      Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2.      Top-Down Approach
2.5.   Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1.      Market Forecast Model
2.5.2.      Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3.      ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4.      MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1.   Overview
4.2.   Drivers
4.3.   Barriers/Challenges
4.4.   Opportunities
5.      VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.      PRICING ANALYSIS
7.      SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.      MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1.   Global - Healthcare Crm Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2.   Global - Healthcare Crm Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1.      North America Healthcare Crm Market, By Segment
8.2.2.      North America Healthcare Crm Market, By Country
8.2.2.1.            US
8.2.2.2.            Canada
8.2.3.      Europe Healthcare Crm Market, By Segment
8.2.4.      Europe Healthcare Crm Market, By Country
8.2.4.1.            Germany
8.2.4.2.            UK
8.2.4.3.            France
8.2.4.4.            Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5.      Asia Pacific Healthcare Crm Market, By Segment
8.2.6.      Asia Pacific Healthcare Crm Market, By Country
8.2.6.1.            China
8.2.6.2.            Japan
8.2.6.3.            India
8.2.6.4.            Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7.      Rest of the World (ROW) Healthcare Crm Market, By Segment
8.2.8.      Rest of the World (ROW) Healthcare Crm Market, By Country
8.2.8.1.            Latin America
8.2.8.2.            Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the Healthcare Crm Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Healthcare Crm Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Healthcare Crm Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Healthcare Crm Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Healthcare Crm Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Healthcare Crm Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Healthcare Crm Market?

  • What is the potential of the Healthcare Crm Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing  the demand in the Healthcare Crm Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete  and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Healthcare Crm Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Healthcare Crm Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Healthcare Crm Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


