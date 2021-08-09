U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,983.00
    -108.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,112.25
    +16.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.80
    -10.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.58
    -2.70 (-3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.40
    -17.70 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.41 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    -0.0170 (-1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    17.23
    -0.05 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0800
    -0.1530 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,695.47
    +866.47 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.85
    +127.21 (+12.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.61
    -20.34 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Healthcare Data Startup H1 Acquires Carevoyance, Accelerating Entry into the Fast-Growing Medical Device Market

H1
·3 min read

Carevoyance Territory Manager

Medical Device Companies Powered by Territory Manager
Medical Device Companies Powered by Territory Manager
Medical Device Companies Powered by Territory Manager

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1, which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that it has acquired Portland, Oregon based Carevoyance, which offers ​​the best targeting, sales enablement, and physician segmentation platform to medical device sellers. The acquisition enables H1 to expand its presence in the medical device market, and allows Carevoyance - which will continue to operate independently, as a subsidiary of H1 - to include H1’s proprietary data in its product offering to provide more value to clients. Both companies will continue to serve customers in their respective markets.

The transaction provides for synergies to expand the market presence of both companies. Carevoyance has a strong history of evaluating healthcare data to surface actionable insights for life sciences, medical device and provider partners to help those companies reach the right buyers. The company counts among its clients some of the biggest medical device companies in the world, including Olympus, Nuvasive and Insightec. H1 has built the premier intelligence platform for Healthcare Providers around the globe, searching scholarly data and medical claims data to surface the most relevant researchers or clinicians given any criteria.

H1’s world-class teams and operations pros can help meaningfully accelerate Carevoyance’s growth. “Carevoyance has always been singularly focused on delivering actionable insights through software to provide our clients with a competitive edge in market,” said Anatoly Geyfman, Founder, Carevoyance. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to join forces with H1 and bring best-of-breed commercial intelligence to every life sciences team. The combination of H1 and Carevoyance will allow customers to make excellent data-driven decisions at every stage of the product lifecycle - from research through commercialization.”

“Acquiring Carevoyance strategically accelerates H1’s entry into the medical device space and adds depth to our engineering and client facing teams” said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1. “Perhaps most importantly, after spending time with Anatoly and the rest of the Carevoyance team, we thought they’d be a strong culture fit and together we can continue to drive towards supplying a source of truth of HCP information to the life sciences industry.”

About Carevoyance
Carevoyance uses unique data science, engineering and physician insight to synthesize opaque, disparate and diverse sources of healthcare data to enable medical technology companies to understand, interpret and take smarter actions.

About H1
H1 provides the largest global healthcare platform to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings. Learn more at https://h1.co/.

Media contact:
Kerry Metzdorf
Big Swing
978-463-2575
kerry@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78fce612-5fea-4aef-9b19-ae70bbe76e44


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped 5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 5.7% in its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co. fell 5.7%, while

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Alibaba Fires Manager As Sexual Assault Case Rocks China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China’s tech industry.The Chinese internet giant didn’t identify the manager. Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resour

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • ON Semiconductors Investing in its Automotive Future

    As the semiconductor shortage persists, acting as a drag on automotive and other electrical-heavy industries, the actual companies doing the chip manufacturing are baking in the high demand for their products into their future outlooks. ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) held its analyst day last Thursday, and enthusiastically announced several sectors in which it expects to see future growth. Currently, the expansion of electric vehicles (EV) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are fueling t

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Why Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock

    The British-Dutch oil giant offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its U.S. peers. And there’s more potential in its shares.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland

    Mineral exploration company KoBold Metals, backed by billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has signed an agreement with London-listed Bluejay Mining to search in Greenland for critical materials used in electric vehicles. KoBold, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to hunt for raw materials, will pay $15 million in exploration funding for the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland's west coast in exchange for a 51% stake in the project, Bluejay said in a statement.

  • Things Look Grim For Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) After Today's Downgrade

    Today is shaping up negative for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XERS ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • Target To Pay College Tuition For Over 340,000 Employees

    Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will help pay for the college education of its more than 340,000 full-time and part time store workers. What happened: The Retailers announced this week it is partnering with education platform Guild Education to provide access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities. Target will also fund advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 a year for masters’ programs. Target is in

  • Joint Venture with Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos backed Company

    Bluejay, the AIM and FSE listed, and OCTQB (ticker: BLLYF) traded, exploration and development company with projects in Greenland and Finland, has signed a joint venture agreement ('JV' or the 'Agreement') with KoBold Metals ('KoBold'), at the Company's Disko-Nuussuaq nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum magmatic massive sulphide project ('Disko' or the 'Disko Project') in Central West Greenland.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Competition watchdog warns Groupon faces court over refunds

    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said an investigation found that customers entitled to refunds were offered vouchers instead.

  • In a world first, South Africa grants a patent to an artificial intelligence system

    DABUS is an AI system created by Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in the field of AI and programming. The system simulates human brainstorming and creates new inventions.