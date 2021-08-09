Healthcare Data Startup H1 Acquires Carevoyance, Accelerating Entry into the Fast-Growing Medical Device Market

Carevoyance Territory Manager

Medical Device Companies Powered by Territory Manager

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that it has acquired Portland, Oregon based Carevoyance , which offers ​​the best targeting, sales enablement, and physician segmentation platform to medical device sellers. The acquisition enables H1 to expand its presence in the medical device market, and allows Carevoyance - which will continue to operate independently, as a subsidiary of H1 - to include H1’s proprietary data in its product offering to provide more value to clients. Both companies will continue to serve customers in their respective markets.



The transaction provides for synergies to expand the market presence of both companies. Carevoyance has a strong history of evaluating healthcare data to surface actionable insights for life sciences, medical device and provider partners to help those companies reach the right buyers. The company counts among its clients some of the biggest medical device companies in the world, including Olympus, Nuvasive and Insightec. H1 has built the premier intelligence platform for Healthcare Providers around the globe, searching scholarly data and medical claims data to surface the most relevant researchers or clinicians given any criteria.

H1’s world-class teams and operations pros can help meaningfully accelerate Carevoyance’s growth. “Carevoyance has always been singularly focused on delivering actionable insights through software to provide our clients with a competitive edge in market,” said Anatoly Geyfman, Founder, Carevoyance. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to join forces with H1 and bring best-of-breed commercial intelligence to every life sciences team. The combination of H1 and Carevoyance will allow customers to make excellent data-driven decisions at every stage of the product lifecycle - from research through commercialization.”

“Acquiring Carevoyance strategically accelerates H1’s entry into the medical device space and adds depth to our engineering and client facing teams” said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1. “Perhaps most importantly, after spending time with Anatoly and the rest of the Carevoyance team, we thought they’d be a strong culture fit and together we can continue to drive towards supplying a source of truth of HCP information to the life sciences industry.”

About Carevoyance

Carevoyance uses unique data science, engineering and physician insight to synthesize opaque, disparate and diverse sources of healthcare data to enable medical technology companies to understand, interpret and take smarter actions.

About H1

H1 provides the largest global healthcare platform to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings. Learn more at https://h1.co/ .

Media contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing

978-463-2575

kerry@big-swing.com

