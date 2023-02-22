U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

Healthcare Data Storage Market to Generate Revenue of US$ 7.81 Billion By 2031: Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
·9 min read
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

The global healthcare data storage market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass valuation of USD 7.81 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 14.6% from 2023 to 2031.

New Delhi, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent findings by Astute Analytica, the global healthcare data storage market is becoming increasingly complex as the amount and variety of healthcare data increases. To address this challenge, many organizations are turning to digital technology solutions such as blockchain, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). These technologies are helping to improve data security, reduce costs, and improve patient care. Additionally, new standards and regulations are being established to ensure the accuracy and privacy of healthcare data. Finally, healthcare data is increasingly being used for research purposes, allowing for more accurate diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/healthcare-data-storage-market

The global healthcare data storage market is expected to continue to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years driven by the increased demand for secure and reliable data storage solutions. Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting digital solutions such as blockchain and cloud computing to manage and store large volumes of data. Additionally, new regulations and standards are being established to ensure the accuracy and privacy of healthcare data. Furthermore, healthcare data is increasingly being used for research purposes, allowing for more accurate diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Flash & Solid-State Storage Type is Dominating the Market with Valuation of USD 1,810 Million in 2022

The global healthcare data storage market is segmented based on type into Flash & Solid-State Storage and Magnetic Storage. Among these types, the Flash & Solid-State Storage segment is dominating the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. In 2022, the Flash & Solid-State Storage segment accounted for a valuation of USD 1,810 Million, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The dominance of Flash & Solid-State Storage in the global healthcare data storage market can be attributed to its high storage capacity compared to magnetic disks. Flash drives and solid-state drives (SSDs) offer significantly larger storage capacity and faster access speeds, making them more efficient and reliable than magnetic storage. Additionally, the prices of flash drives and SSDs have declined significantly over the years, making them more affordable and accessible for healthcare organizations.

The use of electronic medical records (EMRs) is also contributing to the growth of flash & solid-state storage in the global healthcare data storage market, as these records require large storage capacity and fast access speeds. The increasing adoption of cloud-based storage solutions is also expected to boost the growth of the healthcare data storage market, as it allows for more efficient data sharing and collaboration between healthcare providers.

Healthcare Organizations are Findings it Challenging to Store and Secure Data as Per Regulations and Guidelines in the Global Healthcare Data Storage Market

The healthcare industry is facing a major challenge when it comes to data storage. With the rapid growth of medical data, the industry is struggling to find ways to store and secure this data in a way that is compliant with regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). While there have been some advances in the last few years, the current state of the healthcare data storage industry is still far from ideal.

One of the main issues is the lack of centralized data storage solutions. Currently, most healthcare organizations rely on a combination of physical storage devices and cloud storage solutions, which often require manual data transfer between different systems. This has caused a fragmentation of data storage, which can lead to data loss and security breaches. In addition, the lack of standardization across different storage systems can make it difficult and time-consuming to access and use data.

Another challenge in the global healthcare data storage market is ensuring the security and privacy of healthcare data. Recent years have seen a rise in cyberattacks targeting healthcare organizations, with malicious actors attempting to steal valuable data such as patient records and financial information. To address this issue, organizations need to implement robust security measures such as encryption and two-factor authentication.

The end users in the global healthcare industry need to consider how they can leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain to improve the security and efficiency of data storage. For instance, AI-powered systems can be used to analyze data in real-time and detect suspicious activities. Blockchain technology can be used to create immutable records of data, which can help prevent tampering and improve data integrity.

Network Attached Storage is Witnessing a High Demand in Global Healthcare Data Storage Market

Recent market research indicates that Network-Attached Storage (NAS) is a crucial storage system in the healthcare industry and is currently the second-largest segment in terms of storage utilization. NAS systems provide several benefits, such as high-performance data exchange, robust access control, and data resiliency, making them ideal for storing and managing critical medical information. They are also cost-effective and easily accessible from any location, making them an excellent choice for exchanging medical data.

One of the primary reasons for the increasing adoption of NAS systems in healthcare data storage market is their efficient storage capacity. With the ability to store large volumes of data efficiently, healthcare providers can manage medical device-generated data and use real-time data analysis to make informed decisions. This can lead to improved patient outcomes and optimized operations.

Additionally, NAS systems provide enhanced data security with encryption features, ensuring patient information remains secure and compliant with privacy regulations. By leveraging the power of NAS systems, healthcare organizations can reduce costs associated with storing and sharing medical information while maintaining the highest standards of data protection and privacy.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/healthcare-data-storage-market

Asia Pacific Likely to Become the Largest and the Fastest Growing Healthcare Data Storage Market

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing in the global healthcare data storage industry, and it is projected to continue on its upward trajectory in the years to come. According to a report by Astute Analytica, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to generate more than 30% revenue of the market by 2031, representing a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2023. This growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, as well as the rising demand for medical devices, healthcare IT systems, and big data analytics.

In addition to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, the Asia Pacific healthcare data storage market is also home to the world’s largest population of digitally connected consumers, making it an attractive destination for healthcare IT companies. This is particularly true in countries like India, China, and Japan, which are home to large, tech-savvy populations. Furthermore, the region is also home to a number of government initiatives that are aimed at promoting the adoption of healthcare IT systems and data storage solutions.

The demand for healthcare data storage market is also rising due to the increasing number of healthcare data breaches. As a result, healthcare organizations in the region are increasingly looking to invest in secure and reliable data storage solutions. This is further supported by the rising number of regulations and standards that are being put in place to protect patient data and ensure the security of healthcare data.

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare data storage solutions in the region, numerous companies are offering innovative products and services. These include cloud-based storage solutions, disaster recovery solutions, and medical imaging data storage solutions. Furthermore, companies are also offering services that are tailored to meet the needs of specific healthcare organizations, such as those in the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Healthcare Data Storage Market to Remain Highly Competitive with Dell Leading the Pact

The healthcare industry has been generating massive amounts of data, including electronic health records, medical imaging, and patient-generated data, leading to the need for efficient and secure data storage solutions. To meet this demand, leading technology companies such as Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM Corporation, Fujitsu, NetApp, Nutanix, Pure Storage, Cloudian, Hitachi Systems Ltd., Tintri, Western Digital, and other prominent players are dominating the healthcare data storage market.

Dell offers a comprehensive range of storage solutions to cater to the complex data storage needs of the healthcare industry, from traditional storage arrays to hyper-converged infrastructure and cloud-based storage options. These solutions are designed to provide scalability, reliability, and performance, as well as data security and management services to ensure the protection of sensitive patient data.

In addition to the larger players, small and medium-sized companies are expected to show considerable growth in the healthcare data storage market in the coming years. This is due to the moderate level of capital expenditure required to set up a business, as well as the increasing demand for specialized storage solutions within the industry. These companies are likely to focus on providing tailored storage solutions to meet the specific needs of healthcare organizations, such as scalability, data security, and compliance with regulations like HIPAA.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Dell

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • IBM Corporation

  • Fujitsu

  • NetApp

  • Nutanix

  • Pure Storage

  • Cloudian

  • Hitachi Systems Ltd.

  • Tintri

  • Western Digital

  • Other Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/healthcare-data-storage-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:
Aamir Beg
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

CONTACT: Contact us: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com


