Healthcare education solutions market recorded 8.25% growth between 2021 and 2022; Insights on top countries such as the UK, among others - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market
During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and healthcare companies adopted healthcare software to maintain and manage the records of COVID-19 patients. Healthcare software also helps reduce viral transmission between patients and care providers, as files or prescriptions can be exchanged digitally. This increased the demand for healthcare education solutions. These factors are expected to drive the healthcare education solutions market during the forecast period. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global healthcare education solutions marketThe market is segmented by delivery (classroom-based and e-learning) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The global healthcare education solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6.57 billion.

The major vendors for the global healthcare education solutions market include 3M Corp, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Sectra AB, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., among others. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!

The need to address challenges in the healthcare industry through effective medical training is notably driving the healthcare education solutions market growth, although factors such as high costs for developing e-learning content may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports –

  • The predicted growth for the digital education content market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 47.10 billion at a progressing CAGR of 11.94%. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., and Coursera Inc.

  • The medical education market size is expected to increase by USD 173.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.95%. The report offers information on several market vendors, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Grand Canyon University, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, National University of Singapore, New York University, and Stanford Medicine.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive healthcare education solutions market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the healthcare education solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the healthcare education solutions industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare education solutions market vendors

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

8.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Corp, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Sectra AB, Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Delivery

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Delivery

  • 5.3 Classroom based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 E-learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Delivery

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Corp

  • 10.4 B. Braun SE

  • 10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.9 Siemens AG

  • 10.10 Smith and Nephew plc

  • 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-education-solutions-market-recorded-8-25-growth-between-2021-and-2022-insights-on-top-countries-such-as-the-uk-among-others--technavio-301736018.html

SOURCE Technavio

