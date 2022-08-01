Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market to Record a CAGR of 6.8%, Driven by Growing Demand for Equipment Leasing from Low-budget Healthcare Facilities - Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare equipment leasing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The size of the healthcare equipment leasing market is expected to grow by USD 17.14 bn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Scope

The healthcare equipment leasing market report covers the following areas:

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities is driving the growth of the market. Leasing equipment offers several advantages, such as the low initial expenditure for acquiring assets, tax-deductible features, and easy tax returns on leased equipment. Furthermore, the leased equipment does not require a down-payment. By leasing, healthcare facilities can easily upgrade the equipment in the future. Thus, the growing demand for leasing equipment among small hospitals is driving the global healthcare equipment leasing market.

The demand for refurbished medical equipment may challenge the growth of the market. Many end-users prefer refurbished medical to cut down the high costs. The cost of refurbished equipment is lower than new equipment by almost six or seven. Therefore, small and medium hospitals and diagnostic centers prefer buying refurbished equipment instead of renewing a lease. In addition, refurbished equipment comes with a few years of warranty. Buyers can assemble the parts or replace one part, which is more cost-effective rather than buying new equipment. The demand for such refurbished equipment is increasing and will have a significant impact on the sales and profit margins of vendors that offer original or new equipment.

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the healthcare equipment leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare equipment leasing market vendors

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 17.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Durable medical equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5.5 Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5.6 Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5.7 Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV

10.4 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

10.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.6 Oak Leasing Ltd.

10.7 Rabobank Group

10.8 Siemens AG

10.9 Stryker Corp.

10.10 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

10.11 The Blackstone Group Inc.

10.12 Tokyo Century Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

