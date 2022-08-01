U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market to Record a CAGR of 6.8%, Driven by Growing Demand for Equipment Leasing from Low-budget Healthcare Facilities - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare equipment leasing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The size of the healthcare equipment leasing market is expected to grow by USD 17.14 bn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Scope

The healthcare equipment leasing market report covers the following areas:

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities is driving the growth of the market. Leasing equipment offers several advantages, such as the low initial expenditure for acquiring assets, tax-deductible features, and easy tax returns on leased equipment. Furthermore, the leased equipment does not require a down-payment. By leasing, healthcare facilities can easily upgrade the equipment in the future. Thus, the growing demand for leasing equipment among small hospitals is driving the global healthcare equipment leasing market.

The demand for refurbished medical equipment may challenge the growth of the market. Many end-users prefer refurbished medical to cut down the high costs. The cost of refurbished equipment is lower than new equipment by almost six or seven. Therefore, small and medium hospitals and diagnostic centers prefer buying refurbished equipment instead of renewing a lease. In addition, refurbished equipment comes with a few years of warranty.  Buyers can assemble the parts or replace one part, which is more cost-effective rather than buying new equipment. The demand for such refurbished equipment is increasing and will have a significant impact on the sales and profit margins of vendors that offer original or new equipment.

Technavio's report provides a list of drivers and challenges that can help companies prepare for future market scenarios. View our Sample Report

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the healthcare equipment leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare equipment leasing market vendors

Related Reports

Home Healthcare Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 17.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.70

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Durable medical equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 5.5 Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 5.6 Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 5.7 Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agfa-Gevaert NV

  • 10.4 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

  • 10.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.6 Oak Leasing Ltd.

  • 10.7 Rabobank Group

  • 10.8 Siemens AG

  • 10.9 Stryker Corp.

  • 10.10 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

  • 10.11 The Blackstone Group Inc.

  • 10.12 Tokyo Century Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

