Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Size to Grow by $16.27 Bn Between 2021 and 2025 | Driven by Inflated Healthcare Equipment Cost | Technavio

The 120 pages report segments the healthcare equipment leasing market by Product (Durable medical equipment, Surgical and therapy equipment leasing, Personal and home-care equipment, Digital and electronic equipment leasing, and Storage and transport equipment leasing) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare equipment leasing market is expected to grow by USD 16.27 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing a CAGR of about 6%, according to Technavio's latest market report. The report estimates the market to witness a 5.10% year-over-year growth in 2021 despite the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Attractive Opportunities in Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View FREE Sample Instantly and have a look at Key Market highlights to meet your report purchase criteria.



By product, the healthcare equipment leasing market witnessed maximum growth in the durable medical equipment segment in 2020. Factors such as high demand among end-users, easy availability, and the availability of reimbursement coverage are contributing to the growth of the segment.



Similarly, in terms of geography, the market is expected to observe maximum growth opportunities in North America. The region occupied about 37% of the market share in 2020. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the rising adoption of leasing equipment and expanding target population. Also, the establishment of new healthcare facilities in the region will contribute to the growth of the market.



Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market: Major Growth Drivers



The healthcare equipment leasing market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Inflated cost of healthcare equipment

Growing demand for equipment leasing from low budget healthcare facilities

Also, continuous technological advances are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market during 2021-2025. The rising need for improved healthcare is creating the demand for upgraded medical equipment and related technologies. However, upgrading medical equipment used in medical imaging, endoscopy, and other related procedures is highly expensive. Also, it requires significant expenditure by healthcare facilities to continuously replace the on-demand equipment and keep pace with technological innovations. Hence, healthcare facilities are considering leasing as a feasible option to keep up the pace in the changing healthcare environment. This trend in the healthcare industry is expected to foster the growth of the global healthcare equipment leasing market during the forecast period.



Story continues

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Download a Free Sample Report Now!



Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Agfa-Gevaert NV: The company deals with sales and leasing of various healthcare equipment through its subsidiary Agfa HealthCare.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.: The company provides healthcare equipment rental and leasing services for beds and surfaces.

Koninklijke Philips NV: The company offers leasing solutions for various diagnostic imaging equipment such as x-ray, computed tomography, ultrasound systems, and positron emission tomography.

Oak Leasing Ltd.: The company provides equipment leasing services to the healthcare and medical industry across the UK and Europe.

Rabobank Group: The company offers operating and capital leasing solutions for healthcare equipment.



Reasons to Buy Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the healthcare equipment leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare equipment leasing market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market – Global medical equipment maintenance market is segmented by type (healthcare systems, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Hospital Stretchers Market – Global hospital stretchers market is segmented by technology (non-motorized stretchers and motorized stretchers), application (fixed-stretchers, adjustable stretchers, bariatric stretchers, radiographic stretchers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 16.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Rabobank Group, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-equipment-leasing-market-size-to-grow-by-16-27-bn-between-2021-and-2025--driven-by-inflated-healthcare-equipment-cost--technavio-301393338.html

SOURCE Technavio