U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,287.75
    -46.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,880.00
    -303.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,472.25
    -183.00 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.60
    -29.90 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.73
    -0.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.10
    -12.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.28 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.50
    +0.54 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6060
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,363.21
    +1,826.02 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,252.36
    +34.99 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,976.17
    -100.93 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Size to Grow by $16.27 Bn Between 2021 and 2025 | Driven by Inflated Healthcare Equipment Cost | Technavio

·5 min read

The 120 pages report segments the healthcare equipment leasing market by Product (Durable medical equipment, Surgical and therapy equipment leasing, Personal and home-care equipment, Digital and electronic equipment leasing, and Storage and transport equipment leasing) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare equipment leasing market is expected to grow by USD 16.27 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing a CAGR of about 6%, according to Technavio's latest market report. The report estimates the market to witness a 5.10% year-over-year growth in 2021 despite the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attractive Opportunities in Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View FREE Sample Instantly and have a look at Key Market highlights to meet your report purchase criteria.

By product, the healthcare equipment leasing market witnessed maximum growth in the durable medical equipment segment in 2020. Factors such as high demand among end-users, easy availability, and the availability of reimbursement coverage are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Similarly, in terms of geography, the market is expected to observe maximum growth opportunities in North America. The region occupied about 37% of the market share in 2020. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the rising adoption of leasing equipment and expanding target population. Also, the establishment of new healthcare facilities in the region will contribute to the growth of the market.

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market: Major Growth Drivers

The healthcare equipment leasing market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

  • Inflated cost of healthcare equipment

  • Growing demand for equipment leasing from low budget healthcare facilities

Also, continuous technological advances are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market during 2021-2025. The rising need for improved healthcare is creating the demand for upgraded medical equipment and related technologies. However, upgrading medical equipment used in medical imaging, endoscopy, and other related procedures is highly expensive. Also, it requires significant expenditure by healthcare facilities to continuously replace the on-demand equipment and keep pace with technological innovations. Hence, healthcare facilities are considering leasing as a feasible option to keep up the pace in the changing healthcare environment. This trend in the healthcare industry is expected to foster the growth of the global healthcare equipment leasing market during the forecast period.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Agfa-Gevaert NV: The company deals with sales and leasing of various healthcare equipment through its subsidiary Agfa HealthCare.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.: The company provides healthcare equipment rental and leasing services for beds and surfaces.

Koninklijke Philips NV: The company offers leasing solutions for various diagnostic imaging equipment such as x-ray, computed tomography, ultrasound systems, and positron emission tomography.

Oak Leasing Ltd.: The company provides equipment leasing services to the healthcare and medical industry across the UK and Europe.

Rabobank Group: The company offers operating and capital leasing solutions for healthcare equipment.

Reasons to Buy Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the healthcare equipment leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the healthcare equipment leasing market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare equipment leasing market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market – Global medical equipment maintenance market is segmented by type (healthcare systems, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Hospital Stretchers Market – Global hospital stretchers market is segmented by technology (non-motorized stretchers and motorized stretchers), application (fixed-stretchers, adjustable stretchers, bariatric stretchers, radiographic stretchers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of about 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 16.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.10

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agfa-Gevaert NV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Rabobank Group, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-equipment-leasing-market-size-to-grow-by-16-27-bn-between-2021-and-2025--driven-by-inflated-healthcare-equipment-cost--technavio-301393338.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • U.S. Stock Futures and Global Indexes Decline

    TODAY'S MARKETS U.S. stock futures fell, suggesting Wall Street indexes will pull back from the prior day’s rally in an extension of the week’s volatile trading. Futures on the S&P 500 were down 0.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • The next financial crisis is fast approaching

    Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall With Bonds on Growth Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell with U.S. futures as investors weighed risks to global growth ahead of a key U.S. employment report. Treasury yields extended an advance.Almost all sectors were in the red among European equities, with data showing German factory orders plunged in August. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined after Tuesday’s rebound for the underlying gauges. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index retreated for a fourth session. Markets have turned more volatile since global stocks hit a r

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

    Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”