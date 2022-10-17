U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.30
    +98.23 (+2.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.05
    +548.22 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,682.99
    +361.60 (+3.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.89
    +53.49 (+3.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.91
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.80
    +19.90 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.60 (+3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    -0.0510 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0249 (+2.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7120
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,557.44
    +402.40 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.58
    +9.11 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

Healthcare ERP Market | Cloud Computing Technologies Dictating Industry Expansion - Here's Why | TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Hospital facilities are increasingly implementing ERP to cope with the massive of patient data collected from digital resources and this is projected to drive market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.In 2020, the healthcare ERP market value was registered at US$ 4.8 Bn. The global market is anticipated to develop at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. By 2031, the global healthcare ERP market size is projected to touch value of US$ 9.6 Bn. Healthcare enterprise resource planning (ERP) is now an essential component in the global healthcare system as there are several benefits of healthcare ERP market. The need for these solutions to reduce operational costs and enhance patient outcomes is being driven by the rise in the use of ERP systems by healthcare professionals.

Many healthcare institutions, including emergency rooms, hospitals, and clinics, are looking at how to apply ERP to increase operational effectiveness. With regard to correct key performance indicator (KPI) data, back-end operations streamlining, and cost optimization, these developments are expected to drive expansion of the global healthcare ERP market. Players in the global healthcare business have been able to revamp their IT systems due to the incorporation of ERP with the infrastructure for healthcare IT in developing countries.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Healthcare ERP Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=45549

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The rising smart software system usage and digitalization of the healthcare industry globally are expected to propel the global market for healthcare ERP. Digital technologies and cloud-based software solutions are being accepted more widely by surgeons, physicians, and other medical professionals in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India.

  • Another factor influencing market development is the booming medical tourism for affordable treatments in Malaysian hospitals. Clinical trials that involve many states and more nations are more common, which is expected to offer hope for accelerating the uptake of cloud-based software.

  • Healthcare institutions throughout the world are becoming more aware of value-based care and the need to improve patient experience. Healthcare ERP is crucial due to technological innovations including AI and surgical robots for treating patients' neurological problems.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=45549

Global Healthcare ERP Market: Growth Drivers

  • As small and medium-sized firms increasingly use ERP systems, there is a greater desire for these systems to reduce operational costs and enhance functional outcomes. Additionally, ERP systems for accounting, inventory management, point-of-sale profiles, procurement, and also selling have begun to be adopted by laboratories and pharmacies.

  • The market in North America is expected to be driven by increasing need for cutting-edge technology solutions amongst clinicians and healthcare experts to provide patients with high quality treatment. It is also expected to assist in reduced operational expenses and deletion of data silos for back-end operations. The regional market is likely to be driven by a rapidly growing and strong healthcare system and escalating demand for advanced technical solutions. This region is expected to account for a considerable healthcare ERP market share.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=45549

Global Healthcare ERP Market: Key Competitors

  • Medical Information Technology, Inc.

  • Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

  • The HCI Group

  • Focus Softnet Pvt. Ltd.

  • Infosys Limited

  • Sage Group plc

  • SAP SE

Global Healthcare ERP Market: Segmentation

Offering

  • Solutions

  • Services

Application

  • Inventory & Material Management

  • Supply Chain & Logistics Management

  • Patient Relationship Management

  • Finance & Billing

  • Others

End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Long & Short Term Facilities

  • Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

ePharmacy Market: The global ePharmacy market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 362.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Breast Tissue Markers Market: The global breast tissue markers market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 5.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dental Composites Market: The global dental composites market is expected to reach the value of US$ 59.3 Mn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2031.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market: The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 11.9 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Healthcare Biometrics for Children Market: The global healthcare biometrics for children market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.30 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is expected to reach more than US$ 737 Mn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Photodynamic Therapy Market: The global photodynamic therapy market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 15.1 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.


Clinical Trials Market: The clinical trials market is predicted to advance at a modest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Gaining Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were trading roughly 6% higher at 10:23 a.m. ET today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. Bank of America reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 on total revenue of $24.5 billion, both numbers that beat analyst estimates for the quarter. Thanks to the higher-interest-rate environment, which is increasing the yields on many bank loans and bond holdings, NII for the quarter came in at $13.8 billion, $1.4 billion higher than the previous quarter.

  • Netflix Just Stole Disney's Thunder With This Move

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has revealed launch details for its new, ad-supported tier. Here's why this announcement could undermine the rollout of an ad plan from streaming rival Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+. Netflix initially announced plans for an ad-supported tier in April 2022, following its poor fiscal 2022 first-quarter results in which it revealed it had lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Pays This Much Every Month

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) recent 6.0% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ), then you'll have to look...

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.

  • 4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes

    Paying attention to big price swings is useful mostly to determine those opportunistic times to "buy low." The four stocks are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Boring old pharmaceutical giant AbbVie is the largest holding in my portfolio.

  • Investors Heavily Search Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Delta (DAL) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 14 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 14 best mid-cap stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now. Mid-cap stocks may be thought of as the “sweet spot” between the rampant volatility of small-caps and the stability […]