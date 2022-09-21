U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.94
    +16.01 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,832.59
    +126.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,450.01
    +24.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.16
    +13.66 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    -0.49 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.70
    +4.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.21 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9877
    -0.0096 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    -0.0180 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1370
    +0.4340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,233.77
    +159.88 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.58
    +3.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,227.48
    +34.82 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Healthcare Gamification Market to Reach $9.0 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 11.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

0
·6 min read

The growing penetration of smartphones and increase in internet penetration in rural parts of the world drive the growth of the global healthcare gamification market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Healthcare Gamification Market By Game Type (Exercise Games, Serious Games, Casual Games), By Application (Education, Therapeutics, Prevention), By End User (Enterprise Based, Consumer Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.' According to the report, the global healthcare gamification industry generated $3.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $9.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Free Sample (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11353

Prime determinants of growth

The growing penetration of smartphones and increase in internet penetration in rural parts of the world drive the growth of the global healthcare gamification market. However, the low acceptance rate and lack of knowledge about the apps among patients restrict the market growth. Moreover, the growing penetration of digital health apps presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global healthcare gamification market, as the demand for healthcare gamification increased due to the increased adoption of digital health apps.

  • Therapy centers, fitness institutes, and community centers were not functional during the COVID-19 pandemic. These compelled people to use digital healthcare apps and tools to track their health.

  • In-person meetings with medical practitioners, therapists, and consultants were limited, as a result, several digital healthcare tool developers incorporated prescription and medication tracking in the digital health monitoring apps.

The casual games segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on game type, the casual games segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the serious games segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to their associated health benefits. Medical practitioners use serious video games to enhance patient behavior, as well as for educating patients.

Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11353

The prevention segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the prevention segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the therapeutics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices and the incorporation of prescription tracking in healthcare monitoring apps.

The enterprise-based segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the enterprise-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global healthcare gamification market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the consumer-based segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growing penetration of smartphones and the internet has fueled the development of consumer-based healthcare gamification apps.

Purchase Inquire: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11353

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global healthcare gamification market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increasing awareness among people about the benefits of games in enhancing patient clinical outcomes.

Leading Market Players: -

  • Fitbit, Inc

  • Ayogo Health Inc

  • hubbub health, inc

  • Microsoft

  • Bunchball inc

  • EveryMove

  • Akili Interactive Labs, Inc

  • CogniFit

  • Mango Health

  • Nike, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Digital Radiology Market by Product (Stationary Digital Radiology System, Portable Digital Radiology System), by Application (Cardiovascular Imaging, Chest Imaging, Dental Imaging, Digital Mammography, Orthopedic Imaging, Other Applications), by Technology (Direct Digital Radiology, Computed Digital Radiology), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Clinics, Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Blood Market by Product (Whole Blood Collection and Processing, Source Plasma Collection, Blood Typing Products, and Blood Screening Products) and End User (Blood & Blood Component Bank, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Mass Spectrometry Market by Technology (Hybrid Mass Spectrometry [Triple Quadrapole, Quadrapole TOF, and Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry], Single Mass Spectrometry [Ion Trap, Quadrapole, and Time-of-Flight], and Other Mass Spectrometry) and Application (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Security, Industrial Chemistry, Environmental Testing, Food & Beverage Testing, Forensic, Clinical and Other Applications): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Digital Therapeutics Market by Product (Software and Devices), Sales Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers), Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS), Disease Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID) and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market by Product (Test Strips, Lancets, and Blood Glucose Meters), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes), and End User (Hospitals, Home Settings, and Diagnostic Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-gamification-market-to-reach-9-0-billion-globally-by-2031-at-11-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301629831.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to avoid amid economic slowdown. If you want to read about some Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown. Investors around the world have been impacted from the prolonged COVID-19 policies of the Chinese government that have slowed down growth […]

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One thing that tends to work in the long run is buying shares of high-quality companies that pay solid, reliable dividends. While the stock market could continue to suffer, it looks like a great time to pick up some shares of AT&T (NYSE: T), International Paper (NYSE: IP), and Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI). Telecom giant AT&T is out of the media business.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]

  • The Pick of the Defense Sector Is Now an Even Better Value

    The case for buying stock in defense and aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) just got a little stronger. While the company is facing ongoing headwinds in 2022, and its full-year outlook has some uncertainty attached to it, CEO Greg Hayes' latest presentation at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference indicated the business is ideally placed to benefit from solid end demand in its markets. As usual, it's a good idea to start with what Hayes said about the headline guidance, which was slightly disappointing.

  • “The Fed Has Overreacted”: 10 Risky Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 risky stocks to buy today in line with the expectation of a soft landing. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic stance of JPMorgan’s strategists, you can go directly to 5 Risky Stocks to Buy Today. Marko Kolanovic, a global […]

  • Possible bearish signals as Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insiders disposed of US$29m worth of stock

    The fact that multiple Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past...

  • Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

    The Detroit automaker's shares sank by a double-digit percentage Tuesday after management said parts shortages would hurt its third-quarter results.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.9...

  • J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here. JPMorgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic is taking a guardedly optimistic view of the coming year, noting: "We believe that any downside from here

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.

  • S&P 500 History Points to a Sharp Bounce After Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- For equity investors sunk in gloom, the interest rate rise expected from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday may actually yield some relief.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightUS stock

  • Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged nose biting incident

    Beyond Meat has suspended its Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey after he was arrested this past weekend for allegedly biting a man’s nose.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    It's clear today that Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) business is going through more than just a modest growth hangover period following pandemic-related demand surges in 2020 and 2021. The e-commerce platform is shaking up its management team, projecting bigger losses ahead, and posting weaker engagement metrics. Shopify is a much stronger business than it was just a few years ago.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to avoid as inflation heats up. If you want to read about some tech stocks to avoid amid rising inflation, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up. The benchmark indexes of the United States stock market have been sliding as the […]