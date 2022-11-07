Healthcare Gamification Market to Reach $9.0 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing penetration of smartphones and increasing health awareness among people drive the growth of the global healthcare gamification market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Healthcare Gamification Market By Game Type (Exercise Games, Serious Games, Casual Games), By Application (Education, Therapeutics, Prevention), By End User (Enterprise Based, Consumer Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global healthcare gamification market size was estimated at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $9.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo



Download Free Sample Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11353

Prime determinants of growth-

Growing penetration of smartphones and increasing health awareness among people drive the growth of the global healthcare gamification market. On the other hand, low acceptance rate and lack of knowledge about the apps among patients hinder the growth to some extent. However, rise in incorporation of games into digital health monitoring apps by mobile health app developers is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Growing adoption of digital health apps during the pandemic impacted the global healthcare gamification market positively.

As the majority of fitness institutes and therapy centers were not functional during the outbreak, people were compelled to use digital healthcare apps and tools to monitor their health.

The casual games segment to dominate by 2031-

Based on game type, the casual games segment generated more than two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market revenue in 2021 and would lead the trail through 2031. This is attributed to their associated health benefits. The serious games segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the rising trend of medical practitioners using serious video games to enhance patient behavior and educate patients.

Story continues

Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11353

The prevention segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on application, the prevention segment held nearly two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market revenue in 2021 and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of wearable devices and growing incorporation of prescription tracking in healthcare monitoring apps propel the segment growth. The therapeutics segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. Medical practitioners are using video games and apps to educate and motivate patients suffering from mental disorders. Such factors are driving the demand for healthcare gamification for therapeutic applications, thus driving the segment growth.

The enterprise-based segment to retain its dominance-

Based on end user, the enterprise-based segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global healthcare gamification market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is due to the fact that growing penetration of smartphones and the internet have fueled the development of consumer-based healthcare gamification apps. Simultaneously, the consumer-based segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.3% till 2027. This is because consumer-based gamification apps keep healthcare records of individuals, thereby helping medical practitioners to prescribe personalized medicines and therapies to individuals.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the global healthcare gamification market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of wearable devices and internet penetration across the region.

Key players in the industry-

Nike

Fitbit

Bunchball

Ayogo Health

EveryMove

Mango Health

Akili Interactive labs

JawBone

Hubbub Health

Microsoft

The report analyzes these key players in the global healthcare gamification market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Radiation Oncology Market by Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Beam Radiation Therapy), by Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Viral Clearance Market by Method (Viral Removal, Viral Inactivation), by Application (Recombinant Proteins, Blood and Blood Products, Cellular and Gene Therapy Products, Vaccine, Other Applications), by End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Hair Transplant Market by Procedure (Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Combination of FUT and FUE, Others), by Gender (Female, Male), by Service Provider (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market by Type (Tetravalent, Nonavalent, Bivalent), by Disease Indication (Cervical Cancer, Anal Cancer, Vulvar & Vaginal Cancer, Penile Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, Others), by Industry Vertical (Public and Private Alliances, Government Entities, Physicians, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Medical Cannabis Market by Product Type (Buds/Marijuana Flower and Cannabis Extracts), Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Research & Development Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-gamification-market-to-reach-9-0-bn-globally-by-2027-at-11-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301670349.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research