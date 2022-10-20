U.S. markets closed

As healthcare goes remote, Equipt Health brings medical hardware to the home

Andrew Mendez
·3 min read

It’s no secret the pandemic has pushed healthcare to become virtual, in theory making it easier for patients to attend appointments and access the care they need. But Rebecca Weisinger, CEO and co-founder of Equipt Health, has seen plenty of patients falter in the long process of qualifying for devices they need.

Equipt is a home medical equipment company; it aims to streamline the process for providers and patients to access medical equipment needed for care. Weisinger told TechCrunch because of patients' physical limits and lack of resources to make the process easier it has to be "connective, informative, transparent."

Though Weisinger has seen access issues professionally, personally she has also seen her friends and family experience hardships in accessing medical equipment due to the various layers of complications. Equipt aims to make the process easier by being the packager, the logistics, the clinician (via its provider network), providing technical support, and the return of data from connected devices.

Although the company launched earlier this year as part of Y Combinator's Winter cohort, it is certified to deliver DME (durable medical equipment) and HME (home medical equipment) devices across 24 states. The company is looking at expanding its reach in the near future, according to Weisinger.

Currently, the company has been able to focus its efforts on sleep apnea products through the creation of Helio Sleep, a sub-brand of Equipt.

The at-home sleep test offered by Equipt through Helio Sleep. Image Credits: Equipt Health

Equipt provides patients a home sleep test that is later interpreted by a sleep physician, and if they qualify, the company will guide the patient on the next steps of getting medical equipment, ranging from CPAPs to alternative devices through Helio Sleep.

"We created Helio Sleep to give users a better way to understand and improve their health through sleep tests, best-in-class treatment devices and access to board-certified physicians," read the Helio Sleep launch announcement. "24M Americans are currently undiagnosed for sleep apnea, leaving them not only tired but also at risk for serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure."

In addition to proving a more integrated path for patients, Equipt partners with medical device companies looking to go to market. Once a company is ready to launch medically cleared equipment, the company can market the product on its site to help fulfill demand. This feeds into its financial model where the company charges for DME and HME consultations.

At the moment Equipt is not accepting insurance payments for care but is transitioning to "providing insurance reimbursement or insurance payments."

Although the company's first focus is the sleep apnea market, Weisinger explained she hopes to expand services to cater to individuals with more chronic conditions.

“We want to help a lot of the new medical device companies and support them as they go to market,” Weisinger said. “But at the same time, we think there's great opportunities in the infusion pumps based around treating diabetic patients, home dialysis equipment, and other home medical devices that would include breast pumps and other like mobilization devices or hospital home.”

  • As Murphy prioritizes youth mental health, lawmakers and advocates blast his plan to defund school-based services

    With Murphy’s rumored presidential ambitions, youth mental health could become a campaign platform issue for him.

  • Karen Minton shares update on her breast cancer, encourages early screenings

    Retired Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton shared a year ago that she was one of the 255,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer in United States each year. A year later, Minton says she feels better than ever.

  • Joy Behar Says It's Clear 'The Crown' Dramatizes 'If You Have a Brain' amid Judi Dench's Criticism

    Ahead of The Crown's season 5 premiere, The View cohost said it's obvious the Netflix royal drama is "not a documentary"

  • Lyft co-founder says autonomous vehicles won’t replace drivers for at least a decade

    Human drivers on the Lyft platform aren’t going to be replaced by autonomous vehicles anytime soon, company co-founder and president John Zimmer told the audience today at TechCrunch Disrupt. “I can't imagine anytime in the next decade-plus where we would need any less drivers,” he said, noting that he envisions autonomous vehicles handling anywhere from 1% to 10% of rides in the future. Over the past decade, more than 112 million Lyft riders have taken over 3 billion rides, and 5 million drivers — “3% of the U.S. workforce,” Zimmer said — had earned tens of billions of dollars.

  • Zapier extends its automation service with first-party database and UI tools

    For the longest time, Zapier, which launched in 2011, was content with helping its users automate simple workflows and build integrations between various business-critical tools. Today, at its ZapConnect conference, it's taking the next step in this journey with the launch of Zapier Tables and Interfaces, a database service and a UI builder for allowing end users to interact with existing Zapier workflows. Today, the company's users often use services like Google Sheets as their database, Zapier to essentially create the business logic and then maybe Salesforce or Trello as a kind of front-end to these workflows.

  • Tightening labor market is proof 'we have to pay the piper at some point': Strategist

    Parrish Capital CEO and CIO Teddy Parrish and Spouting Rock Asset Management Chief Strategist Rhys Williams join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed tightening, the probability of recession, and how markets closed on Thursday.

  • Novavax secures CDC signoff for Covid-19 vaccine as booster

    The Gaithersburg vaccine maker has earned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to make its protein-based shot available as a booster to adults in the U.S., the last hurdle required before people can use it beyond a primary series. The CDC said late Wednesday that its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, greenlit the decision — which gives initially vaccinated adults the choice to get Novavax’s jab as a booster instead of the updated Omicron-specific shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Novavax’s vaccine instead uses a decades-old technology found in vaccines for viruses such as flu and whooping cough, which the company is hoping will spur demand from people unable to, or who choose not to, receive the newer mRNA vaccines.

  • CRISPR Stocks: Will Concerns Over Risk Inhibit Gene-Editing Cures?

    Despite CRISPR stocks' enthusiasm, the risk of potential cures continues to cloud market projections for new gene-editing treatments.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $14 (Or More)

    We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

  • Covid-19 Vaccines Should Be Among Regular Immunizations, CDC Advisers Say

    If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention follows the recommendations, the shots will be part of lists that include measles, tetanus and other inoculations recommended for adults and children.

  • Talaris Therapeutics' stock falls 21% after reporting patient death in clinical trial

    Shares of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 21.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company reported one of the participants in its Phase 3 study of living donor kidney transplant recipients died. The patient had been diagnosed with a moderate form of acute graft-vs-host disease. The trial's oversight committee has said enrollment and dosing may continue, and it said changes in the study's protocol to mitigate the risk of aGvHD are "sufficient." Talaris shares have declined 84.7% this y

  • WHO says another omicron subvariant, which may be more resistant to antibodies, spread to 26 countries in latest week

    The WHO found that omicron subvariant XBB, which may be even more resistant to antibodies than other variants, spread to more countries in the week ending Oct. 16 from the previous week.

  • Pfizer CEO on COVID booster uptake: ‘Complacency will get in the way’

    Improving COVID booster numbers won’t be easy, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

  • RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Up on New Patent for COVID-19 Candidate

    RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) receives a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its investigational COVID-19 candidate, opaganib, in COVID-19 patients with pneumonia. Stock up.

  • Why Novavax Stock Couldn't Win on Wednesday

    Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for a product typically delivers a nice stock price boost for the affected company. This, however, wasn't the case with vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) on Hump Day, as the latest FDA green light had the opposite effect, driving the shares down by almost 4% on the day. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax's booster coronavirus shot, an adjuvanted version of its NVX-CoV2373.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that said, let's examine two biotech stocks that could be excellent long-term bets: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech. The company's targets include several forms of cancer and two rare blood-related conditions called sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table

    With most Americans delaying or skipping new COVID-19 booster shots, analysts and investors are now predicting far fewer will be given each year, pushing the number of shots well below annual flu vaccinations. With fewer shots needed, vaccine makers including Pfizer Inc, partner BioNTech SE, rival Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc could have to hike prices as much as three times current levels if they hope to meet Wall Street revenue forecasts for the shots for 2023 and beyond, several analysts said. Last year, many on Wall Street were estimating the number of COVID-19 shots would be in line with the annual flu vaccine, which is the vaccine market leader with more than 160 million shots per year in the United States and 600 million shots globally.

  • Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity

    “Our genome today is a reflection of our whole evolutionary history" as we adapt to different germs, said Luis Barreiro, a senior author of the research. The Black Death in the 14th century was the single deadliest event in recorded history, spreading throughout Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa and wiping out up to 30% to 50% of the population. Barreiro and his colleagues at the University of Chicago, McMaster University in Ontario and the Pasteur Institute in Paris examined ancient DNA samples from the bones of more than 200 people from London and Denmark who died over about 100 years that stretched before, during, and after the Black Death swept through that region.

  • Where Will Biogen Be in 5 Years?

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) have been volatile in the past few years, largely hinging on success of the company's Alzheimer's treatments. Sales in recent years have been declining, and the loss of patent protection for top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera is only exacerbating those concerns. What will the company's business look like over the next five years, and is it promising enough for investors to buy shares of Biogen today?

  • Milestone's (MIST) Tachycardia Study Data Fail to Impress Investors

    Milestone (MIST) reports positive top-line results from its late-stage study evaluating its lead candidate, etripamil, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. The results fail to impress investors.