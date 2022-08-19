U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market to Record a CAGR of 16.41%, North America to Contribute Majority of Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market will be driven by the increasing awareness coupled with safety and ease of use of systems. However, factors such as high investment and installation costs may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market size is expected to grow by USD 163.84 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

To get an up-to-date analysis as well as the exact Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF sample report.

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Scope

The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market report covers the following areas:

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis

The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Applied Infrared Sensing, BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Galileo Group Inc., Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., imec VZW, Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, and Resonon Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • Applied Infrared Sensing - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as Airborne hyperspectral imaging systems, benchtop hyperspectral imaging systems among others.

  • BaySpec Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as OCF-F Hyperspectral imager, GoldenEye Snapshot hyperspectral imager, among others.

  • Corning Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as microHSI series.

  • Galileo Group Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as AISA Eagle hyperspectral imaging sensor and AISA Hawk hyperspectral imaging sensor.

  • Gooch and Housego Plc - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as HSi 300 hyperspectral imaging system.

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market vendors

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 163.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Applied Infrared Sensing, BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Galileo Group Inc., Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., imec VZW, Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, and Resonon Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  • 3.5 Market segmentation by End-user

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Healthcare HSI cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Applied Infrared Sensing

  • 10.4 BaySpec Inc.

  • 10.5 Corning Inc.

  • 10.6 Galileo Group Inc.

  • 10.7 Gooch and Housego Plc

  • 10.8 Headwall Photonics Inc.

  • 10.9 imec VZW

  • 10.10 Konica Minolta Inc.

  • 10.11 Norsk Elektro Optikk AS

  • 10.12 Resonon Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/healthcare-hyperspectral-imaging-hsi-systemsmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-hyperspectral-imaging-hsi-systems-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-16-41-north-america-to-contribute-majority-of-market-growth---technavio-301607666.html

SOURCE Technavio

