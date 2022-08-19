Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market to Record a CAGR of 16.41%, North America to Contribute Majority of Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market will be driven by the increasing awareness coupled with safety and ease of use of systems. However, factors such as high investment and installation costs may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market size is expected to grow by USD 163.84 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Scope

The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market report covers the following areas:

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis

The healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Applied Infrared Sensing, BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Galileo Group Inc., Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., imec VZW, Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, and Resonon Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Applied Infrared Sensing - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as Airborne hyperspectral imaging systems, benchtop hyperspectral imaging systems among others.

BaySpec Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as OCF-F Hyperspectral imager, GoldenEye Snapshot hyperspectral imager, among others.

Corning Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as microHSI series.

Galileo Group Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as AISA Eagle hyperspectral imaging sensor and AISA Hawk hyperspectral imaging sensor.

Gooch and Housego Plc - The company offers a wide range of hyperspectral systems such as HSi 300 hyperspectral imaging system.

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

Product

Geography

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare hyperspectral imaging (HSI) systems market vendors

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 163.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Infrared Sensing, BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Galileo Group Inc., Gooch and Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., imec VZW, Konica Minolta Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, and Resonon Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.5 Market segmentation by End-user

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Healthcare HSI cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Applied Infrared Sensing

10.4 BaySpec Inc.

10.5 Corning Inc.

10.6 Galileo Group Inc.

10.7 Gooch and Housego Plc

10.8 Headwall Photonics Inc.

10.9 imec VZW

10.10 Konica Minolta Inc.

10.11 Norsk Elektro Optikk AS

10.12 Resonon Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

