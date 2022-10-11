U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,598.50
    -26.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,071.00
    -189.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,907.00
    -77.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.00
    -12.70 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.97
    -2.16 (-2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.50
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.29 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9723
    +0.0014 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.67
    +2.31 (+7.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1076
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5900
    -0.1010 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,091.30
    -203.33 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.24
    -10.89 (-2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,887.02
    -72.29 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Healthcare Industry to have Lion's share in the Barcode Printers Market, reaching US$ 8.55 Bn at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

RFID Printers Market stands at US$ 4 1,745.4 Million in 2022. The growing use of RFID and barcode printers in the supply chain industry to fuel growth. The healthcare sector is the key driver in the barcode printers market

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global barcode printers market stands at US$ 4.18 Bn as of now and is expected to be worth US$ 8.55 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2032.

Barcodes do enable retailers to keep a tab on automation of product re-ordering, inventory, comparison of sales of analogous products of private labels vs national brands, product attribute references like size, color, and likewise. Personalized targeted promotions are based on the purchasing habits of customers. The formats most widely accepted for retail barcodes include EAN-13 (International Article Number) and Universal Product Code (UPC-A). GS1 makes way for unique 12-digit UPC or EAN company identification number to be entered into UPC-A/EAN-12 barcode on product’s label.

Desktop printers, mobile printers, and industrial printers are the three major kinds of products in barcode printers market. They are used by the participants’ sales workforce to print receipts, tickets, labels, that too, irrespective of place and time. Industrial printers are used to cater to high volume applications inclusive of order labeling and warehouse labeling. They are meant for working even in harsh environments. Desktop printers are used to print low/mid-volume labels, barcode wristbands, and receipts.

Out of impact and non-impact printing, impact printing constitutes drum and dot matrix printers, whereas the non-impact printing consists of thermal transfer, direct thermal, inkjet printers, and laser printers. Laser printers are not feasible for industrial applications as high pressure is involved herein.

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1625

At the same time, it needs to be noted that strict printing regulations regarding least impact on environment, along with restricted use of chemicals are likely to hamper the barcode printers market. Future Market Insights has, through its latest market study, entailed these facts with insights.

Key Takeaways from Barcode Printers Market

  • By type of product, mobile printers hold the largest market share due to growing utilization in warehouses to label, tag, generate shipping labels to create opportunities for the dealers in barcode printers.

  • The healthcare vertical is expected to hold a significant market share due to excessive use of barcode printers in diagnostics automation and drug safety. Also, wristbands and tags are being issued to help with specimen labelling, patient identification, medicine administration, surgical procedures, and likewise.

  • North America holds the largest market share with the US being at the forefront regarding usage of barcode printers, followed by Europe.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to pick up pace on this count in the forecast period.

“Thermal Transfer Technology is penetrating the barcode printers market at a remarkable rate. This factor is bound to take the barcode printers market by storm in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/barcode-printers-market

Competitive Printers

  • MUTOH America, in January 2022, came up with a new-fangled eco-solvent called roll-to-roll printer called “54” XpertJet 1341SR; which is abreast with MUTOH’s AccuFine print head, i-screen technology, and VerteLith RIP software. This media tracker does print barcode at the end of media, so that printer reads barcode and gauges quantity remaining on media roll on getting loaded on printer once again.

  • FloBiz, in December 2021, came up with its POS billing solution called “myBillBook”, especially for franchises and retaailers, with added functionality for printing barcodes according to sale complemented by scanning facility.

  • Honeywell, in December 2021, launched the “IMPACT” series of the barcode printers under the initiative called “Make in India”. This 4-inch desktop barcode printer has been built to address light-duty label printing requirements, and extends support to direct thermal/thermal transfer printing, thereby facilitating printing at 127 mm/sec.

  • ISP (International Security Printers), in July 2021, did invest in advanced hybrid printing, inspection, and finishing to further develop barcoding postage stamps.

  • Brother Mobile Solutions, in March 2021, announced expanding Brother Titan Industrial Printer series with 5 enhanced 4-inch industrial barcode label printers that feature internal rewinders for better usage.

What does the Report Cover?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the barcode printers market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

  • The research study is based on type of printer (desktop barcode printer, industrial barcode printer, mobile barcode printer, and likewise), by printing technology (thermal transfer, direct thermal, dot matrix, laser, and ink jet), by consumables (ribbons, wax ribbons, wax/resin ribbons, resin ribbons, and labels), and by application (industrial/manufacturing, transportation/logistics, retail, healthcare, government, and commercial services).

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-1625

Key Segments in the Barcode Printers Market

By Printer Type:

  • Desktop Barcode Printer

  • Industrial Barcode Printer

  • Mobile Barcode Printer

  • Others

By Printing Technology:

  • Thermal Transfer

  • Direct Thermal

  • Dot Matrix

  • Laser

  • Ink Jet

By Consumables:

  • Ribbons

  • Wax Ribbons

  • Wax/Resin Ribbons

  • Resin Ribbons

  • Labels

By Application:

  • Industrial/Manufacturing

  • Transportation/Logistics

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • Government

  • Commercial Services

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • Europe

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

TOC continued…!

Have a Look at Latest Related Reports of Industrial Automation Domain

Barcode Printers and Consumables Market : The global barcode printers and consumables market is expected to reach a value of US$ 6,658.5 Mn in 2022. Sales prospects are expected to witness a healthy CAGR of magnitude 8.0%, to top a valuation of US$ 14,375.28 Mn by 2032.

Image Based Barcode Reader Market : By the end of 2020, approximately 90% of the global population will have access to high speed internet. Image based bar code readers have undeniably gained greater prominence this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its relentless pursuit.

Retail Printers and Consumables Market : The global retail printers and consumables market size reached US$ 12444.5 Mn in 2021 and is projected to touch a valuation of US$ 15,643.5 Mn in 2022. Furthermore, with increasing applications in departmental stores, warehouse retailers, e-commerce, and supermarkets, the overall demand for retail printers and consumables is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 24293.9 Mn by 2032.

Retail Printers Market : Sales in the global retail printers market are slated to top US$ 3.8 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 6.7% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 4.9 Bn by 2026.

Rescue Hoist System Market : The global rescue hoist system market size is set to be valued at US$ 569.8 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022-2032. The market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 822.3 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com    


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Oil Prices Are Falling Back With Demand Concerns Center Stage

    After the boost last week from the decision by OPEC and its allies to cut production, oil has now given up around half its gains with attention on potentially weaker demand.

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Trea

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Singapore Airlines will no longer end the contracts of pregnant flight attendants after they give birth

    After following a decades-old policy that forced female flight attendants to quit their jobs if they had a baby, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is now allowing pregnant cabin crew to apply for temporary ground positions. Previously, the airlines would place pregnant flight attendants on unpaid leave. On Monday, an SIA spokesperson announced that cabin crew who are expecting may now choose to work in temporary ground positions until before their delivery.

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Analysis-Russian gas supply gap casts chill in Europe as winter nears

    Europe needs to pay up to import liquefied natural gas, pray for a mild winter and cut energy demand as any sabotage of infrastructure or even deeper cuts to Russian supply would make power rationing or blackouts all but inevitable. Even if Europe manages to stay warm and keep the lights on this winter, it will have a much bigger challenge to refill depleted storage next year than it did to meet a European Union goal to build stocks to 80% of capacity by November this year. It has exceeded that goal and storage, currently around 90%, is a buffer, but the halt of gas through the Nord Stream network from Russia to Germany, leaves a gap despite increased supplies from elsewhere.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedWorldwide shipments of desk

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • Generac largest creditor in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar-panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Chinese EV battery maker CATL expects Q3 profit to nearly triple

    CATL, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery giant, forecast its net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. The company is the world's biggest battery maker and accounts for more than a third of global EV battery sales. CATL, a supplier to U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc, expects its third-quarter net profit to increase to between 8.8 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) and 9.9 billion yuan, up from 3.3 billion yuan last year, CATL said in a stock exchange filing late Monday.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Why businesses are embracing industry clouds

    This change looks like a tech trend, but in fact, it’s all about strategy.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • FedEx's reduced holiday forecast no surprise to skeptical contractors

    FedEx Corp stunned investors last week by signaling that it was bracing for a further decline in the number of e-commerce packages it will handle in the year-end holiday season. Many of its FedEx Ground delivery contractors were not surprised - they have not been adding holiday trucks and helpers on the bet that FedEx management had overestimated Christmas demand for a second year in a row. "They're just confirming what everybody probably already knew," Florida contractor James Bush said of Ground's planned holiday volume forecast reduction.