Healthcare Industry to have Lion's share in the Barcode Printers Market, reaching US$ 8.55 Bn at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

RFID Printers Market stands at US$ 4 1,745.4 Million in 2022. The growing use of RFID and barcode printers in the supply chain industry to fuel growth. The healthcare sector is the key driver in the barcode printers market

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global barcode printers market stands at US$ 4.18 Bn as of now and is expected to be worth US$ 8.55 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2032.



Barcodes do enable retailers to keep a tab on automation of product re-ordering, inventory, comparison of sales of analogous products of private labels vs national brands, product attribute references like size, color, and likewise. Personalized targeted promotions are based on the purchasing habits of customers. The formats most widely accepted for retail barcodes include EAN-13 (International Article Number) and Universal Product Code (UPC-A). GS1 makes way for unique 12-digit UPC or EAN company identification number to be entered into UPC-A/EAN-12 barcode on product’s label.

Desktop printers, mobile printers, and industrial printers are the three major kinds of products in barcode printers market. They are used by the participants’ sales workforce to print receipts, tickets, labels, that too, irrespective of place and time. Industrial printers are used to cater to high volume applications inclusive of order labeling and warehouse labeling. They are meant for working even in harsh environments. Desktop printers are used to print low/mid-volume labels, barcode wristbands, and receipts.

Out of impact and non-impact printing, impact printing constitutes drum and dot matrix printers, whereas the non-impact printing consists of thermal transfer, direct thermal, inkjet printers, and laser printers. Laser printers are not feasible for industrial applications as high pressure is involved herein.

At the same time, it needs to be noted that strict printing regulations regarding least impact on environment, along with restricted use of chemicals are likely to hamper the barcode printers market. Future Market Insights has, through its latest market study, entailed these facts with insights.

Key Takeaways from Barcode Printers Market

By type of product, mobile printers hold the largest market share due to growing utilization in warehouses to label, tag, generate shipping labels to create opportunities for the dealers in barcode printers.

The healthcare vertical is expected to hold a significant market share due to excessive use of barcode printers in diagnostics automation and drug safety. Also, wristbands and tags are being issued to help with specimen labelling, patient identification, medicine administration, surgical procedures, and likewise.

North America holds the largest market share with the US being at the forefront regarding usage of barcode printers, followed by Europe.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to pick up pace on this count in the forecast period.

“Thermal Transfer Technology is penetrating the barcode printers market at a remarkable rate. This factor is bound to take the barcode printers market by storm in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Printers

MUTOH America, in January 2022, came up with a new-fangled eco-solvent called roll-to-roll printer called “54” XpertJet 1341SR; which is abreast with MUTOH’s AccuFine print head, i-screen technology, and VerteLith RIP software. This media tracker does print barcode at the end of media, so that printer reads barcode and gauges quantity remaining on media roll on getting loaded on printer once again.

FloBiz, in December 2021, came up with its POS billing solution called “myBillBook”, especially for franchises and retaailers, with added functionality for printing barcodes according to sale complemented by scanning facility.

Honeywell, in December 2021, launched the “IMPACT” series of the barcode printers under the initiative called “Make in India”. This 4-inch desktop barcode printer has been built to address light-duty label printing requirements, and extends support to direct thermal/thermal transfer printing, thereby facilitating printing at 127 mm/sec.

ISP (International Security Printers), in July 2021, did invest in advanced hybrid printing, inspection, and finishing to further develop barcoding postage stamps.

Brother Mobile Solutions, in March 2021, announced expanding Brother Titan Industrial Printer series with 5 enhanced 4-inch industrial barcode label printers that feature internal rewinders for better usage.





What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the barcode printers market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on type of printer (desktop barcode printer, industrial barcode printer, mobile barcode printer, and likewise), by printing technology (thermal transfer, direct thermal, dot matrix, laser, and ink jet), by consumables (ribbons, wax ribbons, wax/resin ribbons, resin ribbons, and labels), and by application (industrial/manufacturing, transportation/logistics, retail, healthcare, government, and commercial services).

Key Segments in the Barcode Printers Market

By Printer Type:

Desktop Barcode Printer

Industrial Barcode Printer

Mobile Barcode Printer

Others

By Printing Technology:

Thermal Transfer

Direct Thermal

Dot Matrix

Laser

Ink Jet





By Consumables:

Ribbons

Wax Ribbons

Wax/Resin Ribbons

Resin Ribbons

Labels





By Application:

Industrial/Manufacturing

Transportation/Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Commercial Services

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

TOC continued…!

