Healthcare Information Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2026, Driven by Increasing Adoption of EHRs - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Healthcare Information Software Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The predicted growth of the healthcare information software market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 11.76 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.9%. Technavio categorizes the healthcare information software market as a part of the global healthcare technology market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the healthcare information software market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare Information Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Healthcare Information Software Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - T he key factor driving growth in the healthcare information software market is the increasing adoption of EHRs. EHRs are a digital collection of the medical information of patients. EHRs and EMRs are used for the storage of information about patients in electronic documents.EHR systems automate access to information and streamline hospital workflows and reduce the number of medical errors and improve the accuracy and clarity of medical records. Several hospitals are focusing on the implementation of EHRs to reduce the risk of data replication and auto-update their database. The presence of such government initiatives and guidelines is increasing the use of EHRs.The increasing use of EHRs will drive the growth of the global healthcare information software market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The concerns about the security of patient data and cyberattacks will be a major challenge for the healthcare information software market during the forecast period. The healthcare industry faces the risk of data breaches, data piracy, and security issues, owing to the significant volume of personal information shared between patients and practitioners. Healthcare data can be gathered for personal use or sold to third parties. In April 2019, Metrocare Services, a US-based mental healthcare service provider, announced that there was a data breach in January 2019, which exposed employee information such as names, dates of birth, health insurance information, and social security numbers. Reports of cyberattacks on data centers have raised concerns over privacy owing to the lack of control of information, which can lead to the potential dissemination, deletion, or corruption of data by unauthorized users. Hence, hospitals and healthcare institutions are wary about the adoption of healthcare software solutions, which is affecting the growth of the global healthcare information software market.

Healthcare Information Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The healthcare information software market report is segmented by Application (HIS and PIS), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Regional Analysis - 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for healthcare information software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

Revenue Generating Segment - The healthcare information software market share growth by the HIS segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment includes LIS, CPOEs, EMRs, and EHRs. HIS solutions are used to collect, store, manage, and record all therapeutic, financial, and management information of healthcare enterprises. With HIS, it is easy to manage hospital activities, such as finance, administration, planning, and documentation. The governments of several countries are taking initiatives to create awareness about digital health, which is increasing the adoption of digital health products and software solutions in hospitals.

Healthcare Information Software Market: Vendor Analysis

The healthcare information software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Healthcare Information Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., InterSystems Corp, Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

