U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,879.98
    +20.87 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,136.44
    +299.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.22
    -22.89 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.55
    +37.39 (+2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.95
    +2.63 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.40
    +16.40 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.21 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0069
    +0.0100 (+1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0050
    -0.1030 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0126 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6070
    -1.4100 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,883.89
    +1,212.51 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.60
    +18.02 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Healthcare Information System Market worth $547.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Information System Market is projected to reach USD 547.2 billion by 2030 from USD 290.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The healthcare information system market is mainly driven by factors such as rise in penetration of technological advanced healthcare services, increasing government initiatives, rise in healthcare expenditure and digitalization of the healthcare infrastructure. However, potential data security concerns related to healthcare information system are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent in the coming years.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87720487

"Revenue cycle management segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

Based application the healthcare information system market is segmented into hospital information systems, pharmacy information systems, laboratory information systems, revenue cycle management, and medical imaging information system. The revenue cycle management segment expected to dominate the market in 2022. Factors such as growing regulatory requirement and government initiatives to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, increasing patient volume, loss of medical billing errors and the rising need for robust process improvements in healthcare are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment.

"The Services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the healthcare information system market in 2022"

Based on the component the healthcare information system market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. The services segment expected to account for largest share of the market in 2022. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing need to manage data and technological advancement in HCIT.

"The web-based segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the healthcare information system market in 2022"

Based on delivery mode the healthcare information system market is segmented into web-based, on-premises and cloud-based. The web-based segment expected to account for the largest market share in 2022. This can be attributed to the enhanced adoption of the web-based segment in the medium and small healthcare units.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=87720487

"The Hospital segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare information system market."

Based on end users, the healthcare information system market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic and academic & research. The hospitals segment expected to hold the largest share of this market in 2022. The large share of hospital segment can be attributed to the growing number of hospital admissions across the globe owing to various reasons, is producing a huge volume of data.

"North America to expected to hold the largest share of the healthcare information system market in 2022"

The healthcare information system market has been segmented into four main regional segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest market share of this market. The large share can be attributed to the growing government initiatives in the North America to eradicate the paperwork and enhance the use of digital technologies for keeping data of the patients has significantly influenced towards the progress of the healthcare information systems market.

However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the Asia Pacific market can primarily be attributed to the rising geriatric population, rising investments of both the government and corporate sector in the advancements of the healthcare sector in the nations like China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Prominent players in this market are McKesson Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US), Medidata Solutions Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium),GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Epic Systems Corporation (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Hewlett Packard (US), Carestream Health (US), Novarad Corporation (US), e-MDs Incorporation (US), Ada Health GmbH (Germany), SWORD Health (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Orion Health (US), Oracle (US), NXGN Management, LLC (US), Greenway Health, LLC (US), Infor (US) and Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=87720487

Browse Adjacent Market: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Virtual Care Market – Global Forecasts to 2030

Hospital Information System Market – Global Forecasts to 2030

Healthcare API Market – Global Forecasts to 2030

Healthcare ERP Market – Global Forecasts to 2030

Healthcare IT Market – Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-information-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-information-system-market-worth-547-2-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301659560.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Google’s earnings outlook was 'particularly ominous,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google earnings, the slowdown in YouTube ad revenue, and hiring in Big Tech.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Microsoft beats on earnings but cloud and PC sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Microsoft.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • I Like Tesla, but I Dare Not Buy the Stock

    Tesla might have done well in the last few years, but investors should think twice before buying the stock today.

  • My Top Oil Major Stock to Buy in October

    There are a number of options in the oil major space, but this one mixes income, oil, natural gas, and clean energy in an attractive way.

  • F5 Networks (FFIV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    F5 (FFIV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.15% and 1.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Nothing's Holding These 2 Growth Stocks Back From Big Gains Wednesday

    It's natural to see the stock market pull back after a multiday rally, and that's exactly what happened on Wednesday. As some big giants in the tech world reported financial results that seemed to support the idea that there's an economic slowdown going on, major stock indexes were broadly lower, with the worst of the damage felt among companies most prone to macroeconomic pressures. Both Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) and Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) have had a history of generating extremely fast growth, and their share prices have held up better than many of their peers' during the bear market.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Tech Stock Down 40% You Should Buy in 2023

    The memory market's decline has sent shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) tumbling this year, but one analyst believes that the American semiconductor manufacturer could make a solid comeback in 2023 and deliver healthy gains to investors. With shares of the memory specialist down 40% in 2022 so far, Park believes that Micron stock presents an attractive risk-reward opportunity right now. The Loop Capital analyst acknowledges that the near-term weakness in the semiconductor space along with macroeconomic headwinds could weigh on the likes of Micron.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • 4 Charts You Need to See Before Buying SNDL

    Cannabis company SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is a growth-oriented business that many investors are hoping can generate great returns in the long run. The company's acquisition efforts and diversification into other businesses have made SNDL bigger and opened up more opportunities.